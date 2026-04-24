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One of the most common complaints by straight men using dating apps is that they barely get any matches, and when they do, replies are rare. But on the other side of the screen, women are dealing with something entirely different — unsolicited explicit photos, weirdly aggressive messages, and even harassment.

Women constantly share screenshots of these interactions online, and we’ve rounded up some of the most unhinged ones to show how chaotic online dating has become for everyone involved.

They’re also a reminder that if you’re being creepy… the problem is you, not the apps.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Hate It Here

Dating apps chat with an unhinged message, asking a woman about farting. Might convince you to stay single.

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    #2

    Well, That Escalated Quickly

    A dating app chat with unhinged replies, showing a man requesting a woman for "white blone hair" and "white babies."

    barista-baby Report

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    Online dating has opened up way more possibilities than people had before. Swiping from your couch feels a lot less intimidating than walking up to someone at a bar.

    It’s also become a pretty normal part of how people meet. Around 80 million people in the US use dating apps or websites, which is 30% of the adult population.

    But the numbers also show an interesting gap — about 34% of men use dating apps, compared to around 27% of women. This imbalance alone changes the whole dynamic, like how people interact or how often they match.
    #3

    Just Gonna Leave This Here

    A dating app chat showing an unhinged pick-up line about a pinky toe, followed by a witty comeback about vowels. This might convince you to stay single.

    banana-cat12 Report

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    #4

    Second Hand? Women Are Like Clothes Now

    Dating app chat showing a woman called "second hand merchandise." Unhinged chats women had on dating apps.

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    The difference between how men and women experience dating apps is pretty well documented.

    One study found that women “accumulate more matches much faster than men,” which basically means they have way more options to choose from. On the flip side, men swipe more and message more, but see lower returns.

    Research on Tinder showed that men tend to like profiles much more frequently, while women are far more selective — which slows things down for men and speeds things up for women.
    #5

    Why Do Men Do This?

    A dating app chat with a gross pickup line about makeup, exemplifying unhinged chats women had on dating apps.

    coolmoonn Report

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    #6

    Dude Really Used A First Impression For This

    A Tinder chat shows a man making an unhinged comment about political affiliation. Dating apps can make you want to stay single.

    Stunning_Finding3753 Report

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    But women’s experience isn’t just about having more matches, it’s also about dealing with risk.

    A study found that women on dating apps are significantly more concerned about harassment or even assault when interacting with matches. On the other hand, men are more worried about rejection or being falsely accused.

    Numbers from the Pew Research Center show the stark reality:

    1. 56% of women under 50 who have used dating sites or apps said they’ve been sent an unsolicited explicit message or picture
    2. Around 43% of women said they’ve had someone continue to contact them after they said they weren’t interested
    3. About 37% of women said they’ve been called an offensive name
    4. 11% of women said they’ve received threats of physical harm.

    The study also found that women are more likely than men to describe their experiences as negative overall, as are straight users compared with those who are lesbian, gay or bisexual.
    #7

    Well, That'll Be Enough Tinder For Me Tonight. Goodnight, Yall

    Well, That'll Be Enough Tinder For Me Tonight. Goodnight, Yall

    One-Head-1483 Report

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    #8

    And They Say Men Can’t Hold Conversations

    A dating app chat where a woman jokes about a shallow profile, highlighting unhinged chats from dating apps.

    pm221197 Report

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    #9

    I Like How He Went From No Hard Feelings To I’m Pushing The Age Limit

    A screenshot of unhinged dating app chats, showing a conversation where one person states their height and income after being turned down.

    Anon Report

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    Men are also more likely to use multiple apps and spend more time on them, studies show. They often use them with different intentions — like serious relationships, casual dating, hookups, or even boredom — but still end up with fewer matches and conversations.

    For example, a guy might send out 20 messages and get one reply, if that. Meanwhile, a woman might open the app to dozens of messages, but half of them are low-effort, inappropriate, or just plain weird. So while one side feels ignored, the other feels overwhelmed.

    This is also one of the reasons why some men respond by doubling down with intensity when they get a smaller number of matches or replies.

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    “Some men behave this way as they felt entitled to women’s time, attention and bodies combined with traditional ideas about honor. They feel if a woman rejects them, that’s a mark against their honor. The only way to get that back and to restore their place as a dominant man is to be violent,” says Lily Thacker, an adjunct professor at the US-based Eastern Kentucky University.
    #10

    We Were Supposed To Go On A First Date This Monday

    A phone screen displays an unhinged dating app chat: someone is pregnant, despite the other's bio saying "not looking for hookups."

    Anon Report

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    #11

    What Is This Guy’s Bio

    A dating app profile shows a user seeking short-term, open to long. The About Me section reveals an unhinged chat: "I'm a time traveller. I've come back so that THIS time, you can consent." This image highlights reasons to stay single.

    Alarming-Hamster-232 Report

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    #12

    Is It A Full Moon?

    A dating app chat showing unhinged exchanges, making some women want to stay single after hearing those chats.

    Littlemooboo Report

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    Another big reason why men send such creepy messages is because they have the freedom to hide behind a screen without facing any immediate social consequences.

    A recent study found that frequent dating app use is also linked to an increased objectification of others, and distorted signals of consent. This means that some users misread matching or basic replies as openness to physical relations.

    There’s also the “gamified dating” effect. Swiping makes people feel like they’re browsing a catalogue instead of interacting with real people. That can reduce empathy and make people push boundaries.

    This isn’t to say there haven’t always been more risks for women when it comes to dating. But dating apps have, in many ways, normalized behavior that would be considered completely unacceptable face-to-face.
    #13

    I'll Be Honest, This One Hurt My Feelings A Bit

    I'll Be Honest, This One Hurt My Feelings A Bit

    OregonChick0990 Report

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    #14

    I Mean There’s No Need To Be So Harsh

    I Mean There’s No Need To Be So Harsh

    life-is-confusingme Report

    11points
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    #15

    I Will Never Understand Why They Think This Works

    A woman with braided hair and an off-the-shoulder top takes a mirror selfie. This image highlights unhinged chats on dating apps.

    _fosce Report

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    However, it’s important to understand that the risks aren’t limited to the apps.

    Research shows that harmful dating app interactions can spill into real life in very serious ways, including stalking, coercive control, love bombing, and even physical violence.

    Studies show patterns like harassment, monitoring behavior, repeated unwanted contact, and escalating control that can continue even after someone stops replying or tries to end contact.

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    #16

    We Matched And This Is The First Thing He Said To Me

    A dating app chat with unhinged messages like "Raw with the lights on" and "Respectfully of course", highlighting reasons to stay single.

    moonwaternymph Report

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    #17

    Why Do Some Men Think This Is Okay?

    A dating app chat where a user expresses an unhinged opinion about mandatory weight disclosure. It might convince you to stay single.

    I’m recently single after a long-term relationship and decided to hop on Hinge for the first time just to see what the dating world is looking like these days. Got a like from a guy and thought, "Oh sweet!” and checked out his profile and saw that. Why do some men think this is okay? Like, genuinely, what was the thought process behind that?

    Worth_Season4378 Report

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    #18

    Found On Tinder. Never Seen So Much Blatant Misogyny In One Profile

    Found On Tinder. Never Seen So Much Blatant Misogyny In One Profile

    exhausted_cat Report

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    This kind of behavior has also led to women building their own informal safety nets outside the apps.

    “Whisper network” style groups have popped up on Facebook and other platforms like the women-only app Tea Dating Advice (Tea). Here, women share screenshots or profile photos of men they’re talking to and ask if anyone has had experiences with them.

    It’s not about gossip as much as it is about caution, and a way to check patterns before meeting someone in real life.
    #19

    Are The Men Okay?

    Are The Men Okay?

    fangornwanderer Report

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    #20

    He Could Try, But My Leg Press Is 475. Why Do Men Have To Be So Ick?

    He Could Try, But My Leg Press Is 475. Why Do Men Have To Be So Ick?

    obi-juan111 Report

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    Dating apps are slowly starting to react to this broader problem as well. Many platforms now include safety features like photo verification, reporting tools, and warnings about suspicious behavior.

    Some have introduced background check partnerships or safety prompts before meeting in person. Others are testing ways to reduce harassment in messaging, like filtering explicit content or limiting unsolicited contact.

    But despite these updates, a lot of users still feel like the responsibility for staying safe lies on individuals.
    #21

    Men, You’d Get So Much Further If You Just Tried To Have A Non Dirty Conversation First

    Men, You’d Get So Much Further If You Just Tried To Have A Non Dirty Conversation First

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    #22

    The Men At My School, Ladies And Gents

    A dating app chat showing an unhinged conversation between two people, which might convince women to stay single.

    Rosekiwi14 Report

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    One of the most worrying things about toxic or abusive interactions online is how often they get brushed off. A common idea is that people are being too sensitive in reaction to this online harassment.

    Unsolicited explicit photos or repeated unwanted messages often get turned into memes or screenshots for entertainment, instead of being recognized for what they are — criminal behavior.

    But at the end of the day, it’s not the dating apps that created misogyny or bad behavior. Our attitudes matter just as much.
    #23

    Dude Unmatched Me For No Reason And Then Comes Back With This Like He’s A Princess I’m Supposed To Rescue

    A dating app chat screenshot, showing a woman replying If your lucky enough. Women on dating apps can lead you to stay single.

    Safe_Buy6023 Report

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    #24

    We Went On One Date

    A screenshot of a dramatic dating app chat, with a person trying to convince their partner to stay single.

    Granted, we had been talking for a month prior to. But this is a lot.

    cw9241 Report

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    #25

    "I Am An Honest Guy, So Cook For Me"

    A screenshot of a dating app chat where a man demands a woman cook for him, showcasing reasons to stay single.

    Real-Mango-5761 Report

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    #26

    Didn't Even Say Hello, Sent Him To The Police Station

    A dating app chat showing a man asking for an address and then being told it's the police department. Unhinged chats on dating apps.

    mweezy2010 Report

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    #27

    Guess I’m Unhinged

    A dating app chat showing a woman prioritizing safety and a man calling her unhinged. This might convince you to stay single.

    Conversation was going well. Guy wanted to meet. I asked Guy if he wanted to get dinner or drinks to see if we vibe. He said he doesn’t drink and has a weird diet. This conversation followed. For context I’m Native American. Guess I’m unhinged.

    Quidam- Report

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    #28

    Effort Guys. That’s All It Takes

    A dating app conversation with a text response about an ideal first date, then a typo-filled follow-up. Dating apps may convince you to stay single.

    sierraalpha149 Report

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    #29

    Some Messages I’ve Gotten With “Long Term Partner” Selected

    A dating app chat shows a request to dress like a bunny, met with a "Shut up" GIF. Unhinged chats make you want to stay single.

    a_thicc_sock Report

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    #30

    I'm Done With Dating

    I'm Done With Dating

    daturaflora Report

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    #31

    Aw Man I’ll Never Get Married At This Rate (Side Note: He Randomly Said We’d Make Great Babies)

    A screenshot of a dating app conversation shows a woman's unhinged chat experience, highlighting reasons to stay single.

    Chanclaphobia Report

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    #32

    I Wish I Wasn’t So Stupid

    A dating app chat shows a man's awkward attempt to ask a woman out, leading her to say "Wow." This unhinged chat might make you want to stay single.

    figurinit321 Report

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    #33

    "Tinder Is So Much Easier For Women"

    "Tinder Is So Much Easier For Women"

    Paroxysmal_Blue Report

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    #34

    This Guy’s Profile Who Liked Me On Tinder

    Dating app bio: a rant about a user's preferences, highlighting reasons to stay single, like tattoos, piercings, kids.

    ZestyNiceExtreme928 Report

    10points
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    #35

    "So Now You Reply" He Says To The Person Who Messaged First

    A screenshot of unhinged dating app chats, showing a user receiving insulting messages after expressing interest.

    Strange-Sprinkles-72 Report

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    #36

    Men Never Cease To Surprise Me

    Men Never Cease To Surprise Me

    anksclusive Report

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    #37

    This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

    A dating app chat shows a man asking a woman if her breasts are real, an unhinged chat that might convince you to stay single.

    Itsmekimz Report

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    #38

    He Was Just Trying To Be Nice

    A screenshot of a dating app chat showing unhinged conversations women had, highlighting reasons to stay single.

    Main_Courage_7182 Report

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    #39

    Guys Will Never Learn

    A dating app chat with a rude, unhinged pickup line. Text bubble reads: If I tell you, will you sit on it? Dating Apps.

    Iza-159 Report

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    #40

    Waiting For Men To Stop Making Every Conversation Like This

    A dating app chat showing an unhinged chat leading to singlehood. A woman rejects drinks/dancing, suggesting food/sports. Man proposes a full body massage.

    sparklyflamingo19 Report

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    #41

    Can You Believe The Line “Drinks Now” Did Not Make Me Wanna Hang Out With This Dude?

    A dating app conversation with unhinged chats, showing a man asking a woman for drinks, then an odd exchange about organs.

    gratebambino Report

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    #42

    The Most Bizarre Answer To One Of My Opening Moves

    A screenshot of a dating app chat showing an unhinged response, making many want to stay single.

    TreatSea3297 Report

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    #43

    The Audacity

    A dating app chat showing a woman s unhinged response to an unwelcome pickup line. Highlights why women stay single.

    Badluckwithlove Report

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    #44

    Shouldn’t Be On Tinder. Should Be On UnHinge

    Screenshot of unhinged dating app chats between women and men, discussing periods, that might convince you to stay single.

    Generic_Garak Report

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    #45

    Another Win For The Men

    A dating app chat, with a woman discussing pink platform heels and a man asking for a revealing full body pic. Unhinged chats women had on dating apps.

    Anon Report

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    #46

    I Hate It Here

    I Hate It Here

    Wonderful-Cress-73 Report

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    #47

    I Just Want To Have My First Relationship. Why Are Men Always So Pushy? It's So Discouraging

    I Just Want To Have My First Relationship. Why Are Men Always So Pushy? It's So Discouraging

    saramarqe Report

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    #48

    This Profile Is Why Women Swipe Left On 94% Of Tinder Men. It’s So Off Putting And I Know His Boundaries Could Be Worded A Lot Better

    A man in a green shirt holds a phone, showing a dating app profile with demanding text, highlighting why women stay single.

    IntelligentMedium143 Report

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    #49

    I Just Love Tinder Men

    A dating app profile with boastful bio and a cocky message, examples of unhinged chats women had on dating apps.

    Ae_2000 Report

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    #50

    No Way This Dude Is Serious, Right?

    A cringe-worthy dating app chat from a man's bio and message, highlighting unhinged chats women encounter on dating apps.

    TraceNoPlace Report

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    #51

    My Expired Match Messaged My Mom On Facebook

    My Expired Match Messaged My Mom On Facebook

    Mobile-Carrot-3218 Report

    8points
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    #52

    This Is 99% Of My Experience In Dating Apps

    This Is 99% Of My Experience In Dating Apps

    Teddybear2026 Report

    8points
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    #53

    Super Entitled

    Dating apps text conversation showing a woman rejecting a man, who then becomes unhinged. You might want to stay single after this.

    That-Appeal-9300 Report

    8points
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    #54

    "I'm Not The Lucky One, You Are And That Needs To Be Remembered"

    An unhinged chat on dating apps: a long text message about feeling uncomfortable on a date. Might convince you to stay single.

    miserabeau Report

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    #55

    Same Guy Who Put This In His Bio vs. His First Texts To Me

    A dating app chat with unhinged messages like "Nice jugs," illustrating why women stay single.

    Anon Report

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    #56

    “I Wouldn’t Take Advantage Of You, So You Should Take Pics”

    A red chat interface showing unhinged chats from dating apps, making women want to stay single. It requests more full body photos.

    dahvievanityhater Report

    8points
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    #57

    Why? Just Why?

    Dating app chat showing an unhinged conversation about arriving early, then suddenly a man saying "call me daddy." Stay single!

    Badluckwithlove Report

    7points
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    #58

    Texts Sent To My 55 Year Old Mom After Less Than 24 Hours Talking To Him

    A screenshot of unhinged chats women had on dating apps, showing texts about submission and problematic relationship dynamics.

    Author_with_noBinary Report

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    #59

    Jason Is Apparently The Expert In Dating

    A dating app conversation with unhinged chat texts, including Jason's aggressive feedback and a woman's reply. #DatingApps

    His profile had no bio at all. Only 2-3 pics one of them was of him holding his daughter. Profile doesn’t mention already having a kid. The pictures don’t indicate any interests because they are mostly selfies or a picture where he cropped out the person standing next to him. So basically he just listed some interests. One of his interests was takeout so I asked him about his favorite takeout restaurant. He could have just unmatched, but he decided he had to give me his dating advice.

    _Kitchen8591 Report

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    #60

    The Obligatory “Fatty”

    A screenshot of dating app messages, showing a woman's unhinged chat that might convince you to stay single.

    theunspokenwords__ Report

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