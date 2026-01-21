ADVERTISEMENT

FdB is more than an awards platform.

It’s an international community built to promote, support, and elevate high-quality wedding photography. Through contests, certifications, and live events, FdB gives visibility to photographers who value authenticity, personal vision, and real storytelling over shortcuts and trends. It’s a shared stage where talent grows, careers take shape, and wedding photography is celebrated as a true creative discipline.

On December 10th, that spirit filled Madrid’s Gran Vía. Inside the iconic Teatro Escondido, the FdB community gathered to celebrate the FdB Awards 2025—a special edition marking the 10th anniversary of the awards. Ten years of images, risks, evolution, and a lot of passion came together in one unforgettable night.

