The “ Autocorrect Fails ” Facebook page is dedicated to gathering and sharing some of the most hilarious times this little spelling tool ended up causing confusion, or worse (purse?) So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the pest examples and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments down below.

It often feels like there is some unwritten cosmic rule, that the more important the recipient of one’s text, say the new boss, a research advisor or perhaps a mother-in-law, the more it feels like one’s autocorrect is out to get you . If you ever felt like you are alone in this struggle, it can be helpful to see that it happens all the time.

#1 Children In Salad Children in salad



#2 Good Wages Are Hard To Come By

#3 Personally, I Don't Think I'd Try Them

Autocorrect is simultaneously one of humanity's greatest technological achievements and the reason your boss thinks you're having a "ducking" breakdown. This feature, which lives rent-free in every smartphone and has ruined more text conversations than we can count, operates on a fascinating combination of algorithms, probability, and what can only be described as a deep-seated desire to embarrass you at the worst possible moment. ADVERTISEMENT The technology behind autocorrect relies primarily on something called natural language processing and predictive text algorithms. Essentially, your phone maintains a massive database of words and analyzes patterns in language to guess what you're trying to type. It looks at the letters you've hit, calculates the probability of what word you intended based on common usage and context, and makes its best guess.

#4 Aluminium Group

#5 Nooo. That's Not What I Meant ... There Is No Way The EU Would Be That Discriminatory

#6 Well... This Happened

When you type "helo," it recognizes that "hello" is vastly more common and helpfully corrects your spelling. This works brilliantly until you're trying to type a friend's name, a technical term, or literally anything that isn't in its dictionary, at which point autocorrect becomes your worst enemy.

#7 That Escalated

#8 Homeless Whipped Cream

#9 Asked My Husband About Dinner Plans. He Had An Interesting Declaration In Response

The system uses what researchers call a "noisy channel model," which assumes that humans are essentially terrible typists who constantly make mistakes. It's not wrong, but it's also not particularly flattering. The algorithm considers factors like which keys are close together on the keyboard, common spelling errors, and the frequency of word usage in the language. This is why "teh" always becomes "the" but your attempt to type "ducking" becomes something much more profane, because let's be honest, people use that other word significantly more often in text messages. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I Never Even Use That Word Outside Of "Adopt Don't Shop" Context, So Your Guess Is As Good As Mine

#11 So There's Been Storms In FL And I Got A Surge And My Router Blew Got a new one today, set it all up then txtd everyone in the house the new sign on for the Wi-Fi and THIS happens.. Pitties because we have pitbulls. I always name my router this, even named a boat this once lol



#12 Conversation Between Me And My Fella

Modern autocorrect has gotten more sophisticated with machine learning, meaning your phone actually learns from your typing patterns over time. This sounds great until you realize that your phone has learned all your typos, weird abbreviations, and that one time you tried to type something in a language you don't actually speak.

#13 I Actually Wanna Jump Off A Bridge

#14 Asking For Tshirt Sizes For A Bar Crawl. Double C!

The predictive text feature also considers the words around your current word, trying to understand context. When you type "I'm going to the," it knows "store" or "park" is more likely than "pterodactyl," which is statistically accurate but shows a disappointing lack of imagination.

#16 Them Plumbers Give The Best Estrogen

#17 Tw For Mention Of Spiders. Also Free Meme With This Autocorrect Fail 😆

#18 I Should Hope Not!

The real problems arise when autocorrect encounters proper nouns, slang, technical jargon, or new words that haven't made it into the dictionary yet. Your phone has no idea that "yeet" is a word people actually use, so it'll change it to "yet" while you're trying to sound cool and current in a text to your teenage nephew. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I Didn't Realize I Was In Such A Goth Shop I didn't realize I was in such a goth shop.



#20 This Was A Local Post. I Laughed So Hard. Autocorrect Changed "My Husband Is In Princess Anne By The Courthouse" To This This was a local post. I laughed so hard. Autocorrect changed "My husband is in Princess Anne by the Courthouse" to this.

Names are particularly treacherous territory. Try texting someone named "Sanjay" and watch autocorrect insist you meant "Sunday" approximately forty-seven times before it finally accepts that yes, you do know someone with that name.

#22 Thanks A Lot Autocorrect! 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ Well, It Was Mother's Day 😁

#23 Found In A Family Tips Group. This Mum Was Messaging Her Kid's Teacher

#24 Pig Delivery

Regional variations and multiple languages throw additional wrenches into the system. British English and American English have different spellings, and if you switch between languages, autocorrect can have what can only be described as a complete identity crisis. Some phones now support multiple language keyboards simultaneously, which works until you're trying to type in Spanish and your phone decides mid-sentence that you've switched to English and starts "correcting" perfectly good Spanish words into English nonsense. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Dating Apps Be Like 👀

#27 Just Wanted To Let My Fella Know I Arrived Home And Am Safe To Message. I'm Not In Houston Nor Is The City In My Door! I'm In Dublin Ireland

Perhaps most frustratingly, autocorrect often fails at the exact moment you need it most, like when you're typing quickly because you're running late. The faster you type, the more autocorrect assumes you're making mistakes, which creates a vicious cycle of corrections and over-corrections that can turn a simple "sounds good" into "sounds food" and then into something about giraffes because at that point your phone has given up entirely. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#28 This Is By Far The Best Text To Talk Fail I've Ever Had. I Went To Say, "Just To Let You Know, I'll Be There In Twenty Ish Minutes"

#29 Omg! Telling My Bestie To Call Me When "You Go Get" Her Kid From The School Bus! Omg! Telling my bestie to call me when "You GO GET" her kid from the school bus!



#30 Conversation With My Mom Today Talking About Her Husband

Despite its flaws, autocorrect does catch countless genuine typos every day. We just never notice those successes because our attention goes straight to the spectacular failures, like when it changes "I'm on my way" to "I'm on my wat" to "I'm on my cat" and you don't notice until after you hit send. ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Well This Just Happened To Me. Omg

#32 Double Fail

#33 My Poor Friend Tonight To Her Mother

#34 My Autocorrect Correct Doesn't Like The Name Of North Side Suburbs Of I was on a steam rail tour and a friend was waiting a short distance away to get some locomotive photos as we. I was letting him know where we were passing.



#35 Hilarious Conversation With Mother 🤣

#36 Was Talking To My Friend About Yogurt Making And The Benefits Of Whey And She Said She Threw Hers Out..

#37 I’m Not Sure Why My Phone Decided “Pizza” Was A Better Choice Than “You”

#38 Autocorrect Wins Again

#39 I Just Came Across This Old Text With My Mom. Makes Me Cry-Laugh Every Time

#40 Text To My 40 Something Daughter Today On A First Date. It’s Been Brutal For Her The Past Few Years. Where Are All The “Normal” Men???? Helicopter Parenting Midlife Children

#41 My Mums Cooking Up Some Children Burgers Tonight 😋

#42 Thank God This Was To My Ex, So It Was Kinda True 😂

#43 I Was Looking Up A Recipe For Snowball Cookies And Found Something Interesting In This Recipe…i Don’t Think I’ll Add Any Rappers To My Cookies! 🤣😂

#44 Today A Text From My Mom 🤣

#45 My Mates Text Fail 🤣🤣

#46 I Think This Is My First Post Here LOL. Long Time Lurker

#47 My (Ex) Wife Was Telling Me About Getting Wiper Blades And How Much They Were, I Told Her I Got Mine For $6 At This Discount Store

#49 One Order Of Raccoons Coming Up!

#50 This Was A Conversation Between Me And My Brother 🤣

#51 Back On 2023 I Had Pneumonia. My Boyfriend Was Sending Me Support And His Phone Auto Correct Wanted To Show Off It Could Name A Planet

#52 Conversation Between Me And My Fella

#53 Quack

#54 My Best Friend Was Giving Me An Update On Her Daughter. We Now Have A New Name For The Flu

#55 I Finally Have An Autocorrect Fail That Wasn't Mine, It Was My Sister! 🤣🤣

#56 This Happened A Few Minutes Ago On Instagram

#57 Crazy Talk

#58 Was Just Simply Trying To Ask My Mom What The … Was For….. Time For Bed 😂😂😂

#59 So I Was Supposed To Meet My Fiance At The Shooting Range After My Eye Appointment..

#60 My Husband Lets Me Know That He’s On The Way Home Every Day

#61 I Honestly Don’t Know What Happened During Our Conversation With My Boyfriend. That Was The End Of That Real Quick

#62 I Can Totally Get Down With Captain Ambien

#63 Although

#65 My Son’s Texts Are On The Left. Uh...

#69 General George Gandhi’s Wife?

#70 Rat Burs