It often feels like there is some unwritten cosmic rule, that the more important the recipient of one’s text, say the new boss, a research advisor or perhaps a mother-in-law, the more it feels like one’s autocorrect is out to get you. If you ever felt like you are alone in this struggle, it can be helpful to see that it happens all the time.

The “Autocorrect Fails” Facebook page is dedicated to gathering and sharing some of the most hilarious times this little spelling tool ended up causing confusion, or worse (purse?) So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the pest examples and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments down below.

#1

Children In Salad

Text message showing autocorrect errors with funny dinner options like children in salad and abduct fresh ones.

Children in salad

Kate Bono Report

53 minutes ago

"Children in salad" is hilarious. Love that the recipient played along.

    #2

    Good Wages Are Hard To Come By

    Screenshot of a humorous autocorrect fail in a social media comment about job applicants and pay rate mistakes.

    JoAnne Kathy Report

    26 minutes ago

    I've been busting my a*s at my job for years and my boss still won't give me more than 10 doll hairs an hour!

    #3

    Personally, I Don't Think I'd Try Them

    Text message exchange showing a hilarious autocorrect fail with the phrase children strips instead of chicken strips.

    Josh Frazier Report

    Autocorrect is simultaneously one of humanity's greatest technological achievements and the reason your boss thinks you're having a "ducking" breakdown. This feature, which lives rent-free in every smartphone and has ruined more text conversations than we can count, operates on a fascinating combination of algorithms, probability, and what can only be described as a deep-seated desire to embarrass you at the worst possible moment.

    The technology behind autocorrect relies primarily on something called natural language processing and predictive text algorithms. Essentially, your phone maintains a massive database of words and analyzes patterns in language to guess what you're trying to type. It looks at the letters you've hit, calculates the probability of what word you intended based on common usage and context, and makes its best guess.

    #4

    Aluminium Group

    Social media post showing autocorrect fail with the word aluminium typed as part of a humorous message.

    Peter Neill Report

    #5

    Nooo. That's Not What I Meant ... There Is No Way The EU Would Be That Discriminatory

    Text message conversation showing autocorrect fails with humorous misunderstandings, highlighting autocorrect betrayal moments.

    Tim Scott Report

    parmeisan avatar
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    Also, being heterosexual all the time is overrated

    #6

    Well... This Happened

    Text message exchange showing autocorrect fail with the mistaken word gonorrhea and a funny autocorrect error.

    Linda Rella Report

    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago (edited)

    The person reacting to the error was very wholesome though. They were laughing and hearting the comments.

    When you type "helo," it recognizes that "hello" is vastly more common and helpfully corrects your spelling. This works brilliantly until you're trying to type a friend's name, a technical term, or literally anything that isn't in its dictionary, at which point autocorrect becomes your worst enemy.
    #7

    That Escalated

    Text message conversation showing autocorrect errors causing a humorous misunderstanding involving licking and locking.

    Piper Matthews Report

    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    Yup, that's not only mean but they'll find another, even if you lick 'em.

    #8

    Homeless Whipped Cream

    Text message showing autocorrect fail changing homemade whipped cream to homeless whipped cream with laughing emoji.

    Mandy Murphy Report

    #9

    Asked My Husband About Dinner Plans. He Had An Interesting Declaration In Response

    Text messages showing autocorrect fails with “I am GOD” instead of “I am good” in a funny autocorrect error example.

    Savannah Elizabeth Report

    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    And what would God like on his pizza?

    The system uses what researchers call a "noisy channel model," which assumes that humans are essentially terrible typists who constantly make mistakes. It's not wrong, but it's also not particularly flattering. The algorithm considers factors like which keys are close together on the keyboard, common spelling errors, and the frequency of word usage in the language. This is why "teh" always becomes "the" but your attempt to type "ducking" becomes something much more profane, because let's be honest, people use that other word significantly more often in text messages.

    #10

    I Never Even Use That Word Outside Of "Adopt Don't Shop" Context, So Your Guess Is As Good As Mine

    Text message showing an autocorrect fail where "Breeders" replaced "Breezers" in a hilarious autocorrect mistake.

    Leslie Ramirez Report

    #11

    So There's Been Storms In FL And I Got A Surge And My Router Blew

    Screenshot of a text conversation showing a funny autocorrect error leading to an unintended phrase.

    Got a new one today, set it all up then txtd everyone in the house the new sign on for the Wi-Fi and THIS happens.. Pitties because we have pitbulls. I always name my router this, even named a boat this once lol

    De Curry Report

    #12

    Conversation Between Me And My Fella

    Chat conversation showing autocorrect fail where "paté" was changed to "patients" in a funny text exchange about dinner.

    Linda Dublin Report

    Modern autocorrect has gotten more sophisticated with machine learning, meaning your phone actually learns from your typing patterns over time. This sounds great until you realize that your phone has learned all your typos, weird abbreviations, and that one time you tried to type something in a language you don't actually speak.

    #13

    I Actually Wanna Jump Off A Bridge

    Text message conversation showing a funny autocorrect fail where Vietnamese was changed to panties.

    Chris White Report

    #14

    Asking For Tshirt Sizes For A Bar Crawl. Double C!

    Text conversation showing autocorrect errors changing "x" to "c," causing funny misunderstandings about clothing sizes.

    Tara Miller Meek Report

    kathleenpaine avatar
    KatWitch57
    KatWitch57
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    Because xunt makes no sense?

    #15

    🤨 Ummmm…

    Social media post showing hilarious autocorrect error asking for microwaving recommendations for brows.

    Rosie Brown Report

    The predictive text feature also considers the words around your current word, trying to understand context. When you type "I'm going to the," it knows "store" or "park" is more likely than "pterodactyl," which is statistically accurate but shows a disappointing lack of imagination.
    #16

    Them Plumbers Give The Best Estrogen

    Text conversation showing autocorrect error changing estimate to estrogen causing a funny misunderstanding about a plumber visit.

    Lori Ketring Gongaware Report

    #17

    Tw For Mention Of Spiders. Also Free Meme With This Autocorrect Fail 😆

    Chat conversation showing a funny autocorrect mistake about a baby spider sacrifice on a phone screen.

    Amanda Mattern Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    Who knew spiders sacrificed their babies! How cruel. 🤣

    #18

    I Should Hope Not!

    Tweet from 9News Australia with a humorous autocorrect error about a funeral, featuring a news correspondent on screen.

    Matt Brown Report

    The real problems arise when autocorrect encounters proper nouns, slang, technical jargon, or new words that haven't made it into the dictionary yet. Your phone has no idea that "yeet" is a word people actually use, so it'll change it to "yet" while you're trying to sound cool and current in a text to your teenage nephew.

    #19

    I Didn't Realize I Was In Such A Goth Shop

    Chat screenshot showing hilariously wrong autocorrect changing flatbread to coffin in a food order conversation.

    I didn't realize I was in such a goth shop.

    Tim Scott Report

    #20

    This Was A Local Post. I Laughed So Hard. Autocorrect Changed "My Husband Is In Princess Anne By The Courthouse" To This

    Screenshot of a Facebook post showing a humorous autocorrect fail in a message about a bus stop.

    This was a local post. I laughed so hard. Autocorrect changed "My husband is in Princess Anne by the Courthouse" to this.

    Barbara A Lafferty Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    What does Princess Anne have to say about your husband doing this?

    #21

    Text message conversation showing autocorrect mistakes causing funny misunderstandings about styrofoam and throat.

    Sacha Gee Burns Report

    Names are particularly treacherous territory. Try texting someone named "Sanjay" and watch autocorrect insist you meant "Sunday" approximately forty-seven times before it finally accepts that yes, you do know someone with that name.
    #22

    Thanks A Lot Autocorrect! 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ Well, It Was Mother's Day 😁

    Text message showing an autocorrect fail where sausage patty was mistakenly typed as sausage party leading to a funny conversation.

    Diane Martin Report

    #23

    Found In A Family Tips Group. This Mum Was Messaging Her Kid's Teacher

    Text message conversation showing an autocorrect fail where speed was meant to be sweets causing confusion.

    Cat Sparkle Mercer Report

    #24

    Pig Delivery

    Text message exchange showing autocorrect mistake where "pkg" was typed as "pig," highlighting autocorrect fails.

    Cody Bens Report

    lesleythomas1 avatar
    Lesley Thomas
    Lesley Thomas
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    Apparently pkg means package, cos I didn't know that

    Regional variations and multiple languages throw additional wrenches into the system. British English and American English have different spellings, and if you switch between languages, autocorrect can have what can only be described as a complete identity crisis. Some phones now support multiple language keyboards simultaneously, which works until you're trying to type in Spanish and your phone decides mid-sentence that you've switched to English and starts "correcting" perfectly good Spanish words into English nonsense.

    #25

    Dating Apps Be Like 👀

    Text conversation showing autocorrect fail where "lick it" replaced intended phrase "kick it" with a laughing man GIF reaction.

    Andrea Joy Ferguson Report

    #26

    Chick-Fil-A!!!

    Text message showing autocorrect errors with phrases like picking up chick dips and repeated failed attempts to type chick dip, illustrating funny autocorrect mistakes.

    Kim Hanks Report

    #27

    Just Wanted To Let My Fella Know I Arrived Home And Am Safe To Message. I'm Not In Houston Nor Is The City In My Door! I'm In Dublin Ireland

    Text message showing a humorous autocorrect fail changing "Just in" to "Houston in the door."

    Linda Dublin Report

    Perhaps most frustratingly, autocorrect often fails at the exact moment you need it most, like when you're typing quickly because you're running late. The faster you type, the more autocorrect assumes you're making mistakes, which creates a vicious cycle of corrections and over-corrections that can turn a simple "sounds good" into "sounds food" and then into something about giraffes because at that point your phone has given up entirely.

    #28

    This Is By Far The Best Text To Talk Fail I've Ever Had. I Went To Say, "Just To Let You Know, I'll Be There In Twenty Ish Minutes"

    Text message conversation showing autocorrect errors humorously changing words, illustrating funny autocorrect fails.

    Linda Rella Report

    #29

    Omg! Telling My Bestie To Call Me When "You Go Get" Her Kid From The School Bus!

    Text message with autocorrect error causing a humorous misunderstanding, showcasing funny autocorrect fails.

    Omg! Telling my bestie to call me when "You GO GET" her kid from the school bus!

    Staci Holsapple Report

    #30

    Conversation With My Mom Today Talking About Her Husband

    Text message showing autocorrect error changing perogies to peroxide in a funny cooking conversation.

    Holly Harvey Report

    Despite its flaws, autocorrect does catch countless genuine typos every day. We just never notice those successes because our attention goes straight to the spectacular failures, like when it changes "I'm on my way" to "I'm on my wat" to "I'm on my cat" and you don't notice until after you hit send.

    #31

    Well This Just Happened To Me. Omg

    YouTube comments showing autocorrect error with sushi spelled as Susie, illustrating funny autocorrect mistakes.

    Natty Kat Report

    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    Susie's a lucky gal 🤭

    #32

    Double Fail

    Text message conversation showing autocorrect errors causing confusion and laughter about logging in times and Chromebook mentions.

    Mandy Murphy Report

    #33

    My Poor Friend Tonight To Her Mother

    Text message conversation showing an autocorrect fail where sweet dreams is mistakenly typed as weet dreams.

    Erin Colby Report

    #34

    My Autocorrect Correct Doesn't Like The Name Of North Side Suburbs Of

    Text message conversation showing autocorrect errors with words like consolation changed to consolatation and Clonsilla, highlighting autocorrect fails.

    I was on a steam rail tour and a friend was waiting a short distance away to get some locomotive photos as we. I was letting him know where we were passing.

    Linda Dublin Report

    #35

    Hilarious Conversation With Mother 🤣

    Text message exchange showing autocorrect errors with funny phrases like bubbly bits and nibbly nibbly, highlighting autocorrect fails.

    Lara MJ Foord Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    I think I would like to try some bubbly bits.

    #36

    Was Talking To My Friend About Yogurt Making And The Benefits Of Whey And She Said She Threw Hers Out..

    Text message conversation showing an autocorrect mistake confused with cheese making, illustrating autocorrect fails humor.

    De Curry Report

    #37

    I’m Not Sure Why My Phone Decided “Pizza” Was A Better Choice Than “You”

    Text message conversation showing a humorous autocorrect fail where pizza is mistakenly typed instead of a word.

    Jason Thone Report

    #38

    Autocorrect Wins Again

    Text message conversation showing autocorrect errors with words like chicken nuggets and fries causing humorous confusion.

    Linda Rella Report

    #39

    I Just Came Across This Old Text With My Mom. Makes Me Cry-Laugh Every Time

    Text message screenshot showing autocorrect error where "shoot the downstairs windows" was mistakenly sent instead of a heating or cooling task.

    Tara D Ramey Report

    #40

    Text To My 40 Something Daughter Today On A First Date. It’s Been Brutal For Her The Past Few Years. Where Are All The “Normal” Men???? Helicopter Parenting Midlife Children

    Text message showing autocorrect error changing snort to sort, highlighting funny autocorrect fails in humorous conversation.

    Sharon Weir Report

    #41

    My Mums Cooking Up Some Children Burgers Tonight 😋

    Text message showing a funny autocorrect mistake changing children burger to chicken burger with laughing emoji.

    Peter McKnight Report

    #42

    Thank God This Was To My Ex, So It Was Kinda True 😂

    Text message showing an autocorrect fail where "got me laid" replaces intended phrase, capturing hilarious autocorrect betrayal.

    Jessica Wykes Report

    #43

    I Was Looking Up A Recipe For Snowball Cookies And Found Something Interesting In This Recipe…i Don’t Think I’ll Add Any Rappers To My Cookies! 🤣😂

    Text excerpt highlighting funny autocorrect mistake with the keyword mini Eminem’s from autocorrect betrayed people photos.

    Karen Knauer Report

    #44

    Today A Text From My Mom 🤣

    Text message showing autocorrect errors causing humorous confusion about an email and picking up Alexa voice assistant.

    Carla Jones Report

    #45

    My Mates Text Fail 🤣🤣

    Text message exchange showing autocorrect errors with the phrase "yoking hamming" instead of "a tuna bowl" in a funny context.

    Shane Clarke Report

    #46

    I Think This Is My First Post Here LOL. Long Time Lurker

    Text conversation showing humorous autocorrect errors causing confusion about losing voice and allergies.

    Vanessa Addington Brandt Report

    #47

    My (Ex) Wife Was Telling Me About Getting Wiper Blades And How Much They Were, I Told Her I Got Mine For $6 At This Discount Store

    Text message conversation showing autocorrect error where "blades" was mistakenly typed as "ladies" in a funny autocorrect fail.

    De Curry Report

    #48

    🤦‍♀️

    Text message exchange showing autocorrect error where "Bracelets" was first typed as "Bra EMTs," illustrating funny autocorrect fails.

    Mandy Murphy Report

    #49

    One Order Of Raccoons Coming Up!

    Text message screenshot showing autocorrect error changing pizza order to raccoons in a funny autocorrect fail.

    Krinkrin Lehr Report

    #50

    This Was A Conversation Between Me And My Brother 🤣

    Text message conversation showing autocorrect error humor with a funny typo in casual chat between two people.

    Tia Heart Report

    #51

    Back On 2023 I Had Pneumonia. My Boyfriend Was Sending Me Support And His Phone Auto Correct Wanted To Show Off It Could Name A Planet

    Text message exchange showing autocorrect errors with phrases about breathlessness and Rome not built in a day humor.

    Linda Dublin Report

    #52

    Conversation Between Me And My Fella

    Text conversation showing autocorrect error with medication name Imodium typed as Immodium, highlighting autocorrect betrayal humor.

    Linda Dublin Report

    #53

    Quack

    Text message screenshot showing autocorrect error with the phrase "the duck out you" instead of a similar phrase.

    Rob Ashley Betteridge Report

    #54

    My Best Friend Was Giving Me An Update On Her Daughter. We Now Have A New Name For The Flu

    Text message conversation showing autocorrect changing flu B to flubby in a humorous chat about illness and medication.

    Ellen Quinones Report

    #55

    I Finally Have An Autocorrect Fail That Wasn't Mine, It Was My Sister! 🤣🤣

    Text message showing a funny autocorrect fail where cinnamon is typed as Binnabon and then corrected to Cinnabon.

    Hannah Russell Report

    #56

    This Happened A Few Minutes Ago On Instagram

    Screenshot of a text message showing an autocorrect fail with the phrase meant to say "heyo" but corrected humorously.

    Mackenzie Stephens Report

    #57

    Crazy Talk

    Screenshot of a funny autocorrect fail in a text conversation about taking kids to the movies.

    Nikki Mittenss Report

    #58

    Was Just Simply Trying To Ask My Mom What The … Was For….. Time For Bed 😂😂😂

    Text conversation showing autocorrect struggles with the word dots, highlighting autocorrect betrayals in a funny chat.

    Gabby Black Report

    #59

    So I Was Supposed To Meet My Fiance At The Shooting Range After My Eye Appointment..

    Text message conversation showing funny autocorrect errors with the word dislocated in a humorous chat.

    De Curry Report

    #60

    My Husband Lets Me Know That He’s On The Way Home Every Day

    Text message conversation showing autocorrect fails with funny misunderstood phrases on a phone keyboard.

    Morgan Bonczek Report

    #61

    I Honestly Don’t Know What Happened During Our Conversation With My Boyfriend. That Was The End Of That Real Quick

    Screenshot of a funny autocorrect fail in a text conversation causing unintended meaning and laughter between two people.

    Ned Williams Report

    #62

    I Can Totally Get Down With Captain Ambien

    Text message keyboard showing an autocorrect suggestion that changed "Captain Am" to multiple unrelated words, illustrating autocorrect errors.

    Mandy Murphy Report

    #63

    Although

    Text message conversation showing autocorrect errors with words like hernia changed to hermit, illustrating autocorrect betrayals.

    Christa Gr Report

    #64

    Text message conversation showing autocorrect errors causing humorous misunderstandings in funny autocorrect fails.

    Loki Rulz Report

    #65

    My Son’s Texts Are On The Left. Uh...

    Text message conversation showing autocorrect mistake turning a phrase into a funny sour Punch straws request.

    Mandy Murphy Report

    #66

    Text message conversation showing a funny autocorrect fail with "New microwave acquired" and humorous replies.

    Kate Bush Report

    #67

    🤦‍♀️

    Text message conversation showing a funny autocorrect fail where "hotness laying now" replaces "not laying down."

    Mandy Murphy Report

    #68

    Chat conversation showing autocorrect errors with humorous text exchanges and laughing emojis highlighting autocorrect fails.

    Christa Gr Report

    #69

    General George Gandhi’s Wife?

    Hand holding a plastic container with a humorous autocorrect error quoting Martha Gandhi instead of Mahatma Gandhi.

    Johnny Mahal Report

    #70

    Rat Burs

    Text message conversation showing autocorrect error with phrase rat burs instead of ear buds in a funny context.

    Eva Tarbox Report

    #71

    🤷🏼‍♀️

    Text message conversation showing autocorrect errors with words like sick, shock, and sock, highlighting autocorrect fails.

    Nikki Mittenss Report

