ADVERTISEMENT

“Hey, man! How’s it going? I miss you! Just wanted to let you in on a new investment opportunity that you’re gonna love. All you have to do is wire me $5,000, and you’ll be a millionaire by the end of the year!”

We’re all familiar with those incessant spam calls and text messages. No matter how many numbers you block, someone will still manage to slip through the cracks and annoy you. So when all else has failed, some people decide that they would rather sink to a scammer’s level than turn the other cheek. Bored Panda has compiled a list below of some of the funniest conversations people have ever had with scammers. Some choose to troll them, while others go the route of making them extremely uncomfortable. Either way, the result is always a hilarious conversation! Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the comebacks that you're going to keep in your back pocket.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

It's Become My Favorite Thing To Do

Text message exchange showing a witty response to a scammer with the phrase I'm Batman as a comeback.

RichardCinAZ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    I’m On The Books Guys. I Cannot Wait For My Appointment

    Text exchange showing a clever response to a scammer offering financial advice, highlighting witty scammer comebacks.

    The-OG-cheese Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    They Accidentally Sent Their Scam Instructions

    Text message exchange showing a person catching a scammer by pointing out they sent a scam template accidentally.

    And then still decided to go through with it… no more responses though after calling them out.

    Naive-Historian-2110 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Start with a personal question so they think they know you"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    If you’ve noticed an increase in the amount of spam calls and text messages you receive, you’re not going crazy. According to a recent report, spam robocalls have hit a six-year high, despite the fact that American lawmakers vowed to crack down on phone companies that allow these obnoxious phone calls.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    PIRG reports that this year, there have been an average of 2.56 billion robocalls every single month. In 2024, there were only 2.14 billion each month, so we can only assume that that number will continue to increase. Meanwhile, less than half of the phone companies in the United States have installed the necessary software to prevent robocalls and implemented policies to combat these frustrating phone calls.     
    #4

    Is This Some Sort Of Scam? Or Am I Just A Jerk?

    Text message exchange showing a witty and firm response to a scammer, highlighting clever scammer replies.

    BodybuilderOld2839 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Nigerian Scammer

    Text message exchange showing a humorous response to a scammer claiming fake winnings from a fake agent.

    Dakr1177 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fight them with their own weapons! Personally, if you don't have a smartphone, you avoid 90% of these kind of scams .....

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Sigh

    Text conversation showing a confused response to a scammer pretending to be Johnny Deep in scammer replies.

    BornSatisfaction95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the moment, one third of Americans are bombarded with at least one scam call a day, and the other two thirds receive at least one per week. Many also complain that scam texts have become increasingly pervasive. Plus, with AI advancements, it can be difficult to distinguish whether you’re chatting with a real person or a bot.

    Unfortunately, the more challenging it is to detect when a call is spam, the more likely people are to fall for whatever scam is being sold to them. The Federal Trade Commission reported that the amount of money Americans lost to scam phone calls increased by 16% from the first half of 2024 to the first half of this year. 
    #7

    Never Heard Of It

    Chat conversation showing a witty response to a scammer asking for location with a playful answer.

    kirya1120 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Was Hoping To Meet My Next Dinner Guest…

    Text message exchange with a scammer includes a famous movie quote and image as a clever response to scammers.

    Maybe next time…

    Resident_Tree1428 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    I Think I Finally Found One But I Might Have Scared Them Off

    Text message exchange showing a witty scammer reply as a best response to an unknown number spam attempt.

    Ricepudding1044 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Your first impulse when you receive a spam call or text is probably to ignore it. But when you’re on your tenth call of the week, you might be tempted to actually engage with the scammer. Answering the phone and screaming expletives might make you feel like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders, but the United States Senate Federal Credit Union warns that this might not always be a good idea. Apparently, striking up a seemingly innocuous conversation is a tactic commonly used by scammers, and they’re secretly hoping that you’ll take the bait. 
    #10

    Why Can’t I Ask For Money?

    Text message exchange showing a sarcastic response to a scammer asking for money in a casual conversation.

    Apparently if you ask for money right away they don’t know what to do.

    Fantastic-Mirror3172 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    This One Gave Up Immediately. They Usually Have A Little Fight In Em

    Text message exchange showing a humorous scammer response involving disrespect at a funeral and family drama.

    ishootvideo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ericp_1 avatar
    eric p
    eric p
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This doesn't even make sense. If it's the fathers funeral how could it be "our son"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    How To Handle Wrong Number Scams

    Text message exchange showing a witty response to a scammer pretending to invite someone to a restaurant.

    Efinden Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Responding to scammers might also put some of your information at risk, without you even realizing. First, you’re confirming that your number is active. And if you reveal your name, they’ll have a much easier time contacting you through other networks or finding information about you online. It’s best not to engage at all, so they won’t have anything to go off of. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    My Office Got An Email From Our “Site Manager” Asking Us To Get Ebay Gift Cards For A “Client” And Send The Codes On The Back To Somebody Named Danny

    Text message exchange showing a humorous SpongeBob meme as a witty response to a scammer request for gift cards.

    I tracked their IP address to Enugu, Nigeria and sent this to the number.

    Folkin_Giant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    My Reply To A Job Offer

    Text message exchange showing a scammer offering a remote job, paired with a humorous image mocking scammers.

    null_input Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    use_this avatar
    otiose
    otiose
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't even see that many pictures of vance, but somehow I recognized him immediately!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Anyone Else Sick Of These Sad Scam Attempts?

    Screenshot of a scam text about toll payments and a witty response rejecting the scam message.

    It’s clearly a Philippines country code and the link is a clear giveaway. For those questioning these, they are always scams. I went through a fast pass lane on accident years back and ended up getting a letter to pay the fine. I never received a text or call. Just report as junk and block these. Stay safe out there.

    ohdarlingamber Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Meanwhile, it’s a good idea to report and block suspicious messages and phone numbers. And while this might sound obvious, don’t click on any strange links. We all know that we should avoid links that appear in our inboxes, but the same rule should apply to your Facebook messages, text messages, Instagram DMs and more. Just avoid any link that you weren’t expecting, even if it supposedly came from someone you know!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Your Turn Y’all, What Should I Say Next

    Text message exchange showing a witty response exposing a scammer’s attempt in a conversation about fraud and scam links.

    YoitSkoit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    I Love Messing With The AI Scammers. I Get So Many Of These. I Just Keep Playing With Scenarios. Some Reply, Some Don’t

    Text message exchange showing a funny scammer response with a photo and a mysterious reply about an incident years ago.

    Rain7Nites83 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Random Number Sent Me Apple Cash. This Is Totally A Scam, Right?

    Text message exchange showing a $100 Cash App scam attempt and a clever response to the scammer.

    I called the Apple Cash support line and they said I’d be fine if I sent it back even if the funding source charged it back, but previous Reddit posts say that’s not true. What should I do? If it was a genuine mistake, I don’t want to keep it, but it seems scammy to send cash to a number you’ve never messaged before and isn’t in your contacts.

    Lower_Fox2389 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    To stay safe from scammers, remember that if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Don’t trust any offer that sounds like an easy way to make some quick cash. On the flip side, if someone is desperately asking you to deposit money to their account, do not engage with them. It’s common for scammers to claim that a family member is experiencing an emergency that only money can save them from. Never trust claims like this that you hear over the phone. 
    #19

    New Guy On The Job

    Screenshot of a text message scam and a funny response, illustrating clever replies to scammers.

    MadeByTheCommunity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Sometimes My Tourette’s Kicks In Via Text Too

    Text message exchange showcasing the best responses for scammers using humor and mentioning Tourette’s syndrome.

    I hate when someone try’s to scam me.

    incogtco Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Trying To Buy A Table Off Marketplace.. At Least He Was Honest

    Screenshot of a chat about a dining table with a user questioning if the offer is a scam in a scammer response thread.

    missshona Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unfortunately, there’s not any perfect solution for keeping spam calls and texts at bay (yet). But if you want to reduce the amount that you receive, get yourself on the Do Not Call Registry. Avast also recommends downloading an app that blocks spam calls. You can report spam calls to the FTC as well. And remember, don’t even open the door to scammers. Something as simple as engaging in a conversation over the phone can be dangerous if they record your voice or collect any information on you.
    #22

    Handed The Phone To My 11 Yo. Was Not Disappointed

    Text message exchange showing witty and bold responses to a scammer, highlighting clever scammer responses.

    I usually ignore but he was laughing so hard it was beyond worth it.

    lindseylou3900 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Got This Text Today, Had To Share My Response

    Text exchange with a scammer about selling a house, including photos of a burnt-down property, showing scammer response.

    Zetnas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Kindly Hit Her With That UNO Reverse Card

    Text message exchange showing a humorous response to a scammer asking to buy VISA gift cards and convert to Bitcoin.

    coreythebuckeye Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Are you enjoying seeing these scammers receive a taste of their own medicine, pandas? We hope you find these photos amusing, and if you have any funny stories of your own to share about scammers, feel free to drop them in the comments. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article featuring hilarious conversations with scammers, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Shtewpidest Scam In History

    Text message exchange showing a witty response to a scammer threatening to hack and destroy a phone.

    RoundTradition9634 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Well This Is A Real One

    Text message exchange showing witty responses used against a scammer, highlighting best replies for scammers.

    senditloud Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Angel Bautista Messaged Me Through Facebook And My Nephew Seems To Think Its A Scam

    Man responding humorously to a scammer claiming kidnapping, showing the best responses for scammers with wit.

    I am not sure and would hate to leave Mr Bautista high and dry if I can help him. Does this seem like a scam someone would come up with? I don't know. It sounds like what he would say.

    Affectionate_Sky9090 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    These Scams Are Getting Out Of Hand…

    Text message exchange showing a sarcastic response to a scammer’s attempt to cancel a party guest named Barbara.

    -_cable_- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    But Applebee’s

    Text conversation showing a clever response to a scammer requesting an Amazon gift card involving gift card choices.

    herbertmilton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    So Annoying And Honestly, Disrespectful

    Screenshot of a humorous scammer conversation where the user calls out impersonation in scammer responses.

    KellyFromMcDanks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Nice Try Buckaroo

    Text message exchange showing a witty response to a scammer, highlighting best responses for scammers humor.

    MikeHoncho8008 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    analynlahr avatar
    Analyn Lahr
    Analyn Lahr
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't anything more than 4 hours considered unhealthy?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Messing With Scammers Is So Funny

    Screenshot of a funny scammer message and a witty response, showcasing the best responses for scammers online.

    blenderedcth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Got A Message From A Scammer, Decided To Play With Em A Little

    Text message scam conversation showing best responses to scammers involving online casino betting charges.

    W0lfhatK1d Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    "I'm Not A Scam Anymore." Is A New One

    Text message exchange showing witty responses rejecting a scammer with humor and clear refusal of scam attempts.

    Arialene Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Is That A Problem?

    Screenshot of a scammer toll payment text message with a witty response denying car ownership.

    Due_Log5121 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Lisa Didn't Want Help After All

    Text message exchange showing a humorous scammer response involving herpes and local nonprofit resources.

    My first text spambot...

    stabby_chick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    I Find It Best To Just Nip The Whole Conversation In The Bud…

    Text message exchange showing a clever response to a scammer with a fake sheriff department message.

    I get about 20-30 scam calls a day along with 2-4 “oops, wrong number, how silly of me” texts. I find that any reference to the police just gets the job done faster.

    Fraternal_Mango Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    I Can’t With These Scams

    Screenshot of a witty text reply mocking a vehicle toll scam in a humorous response to scammers.

    Crimson0504 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    No

    Screenshot of a text conversation showing a clever response to a scam message about receiving money.

    EbonPetal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    I Guess She Didn’t Like My Picture

    Text message exchange showing a clever response to a scammer requesting a photo, with real and altered images.

    So disappointing that the scammer stopped responding to me after this, I was ready to keep playing ball.

    RoadiePiglet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    I Think I Broke Their Brain

    Text message exchange showing best responses for scammers with translations between English and Chinese.

    psxndc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Tiffany

    Text message thread showing a funny exchange with scammers and clever responses using the Batman scammer keyword.

    _eepy_weirdo_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    I Was Bored And Didn’t Expect It To End So Quickly

    Text conversation showing a witty response to a scammer about repaying a $300 loan after ghosting.

    Reddbeardndragoness Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Is This A Scam? How Does It Play Out?

    Text message exchange showing witty and humorous responses during an interaction with a potential scammer.

    SubRedTed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Can’t Scam Me If You Think I’m A Scammer Too

    Text message exchange showing witty response to scammer using fake identity, highlighting best responses for scammers.

    I saved a picture a scammer sent me one time, and I’ve been using/sending it to other text scammers… never heard from any of them ever again.

    GokaiDecade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    $30 Cash App Scam From TikTok

    Screenshot of a text conversation showing witty responses to scammers and a $1 payment transaction confirmation.

    So I got a message from a random on TikTok that they wanted to give me a "Random Cashapp Blessing". Alarm bells were immediately going off but I decided to see where this went for a couple reasons.

    I was on the shitter and could use the entertainment

    The ONE in a million chance that it's real I could use the extra cash.

    So they asked me "If I send you $5000 now, what will you use it for, be honest"

    I made up some BS story about it being my wife's birthday and her car broke down and we didn't have the cash to fix it. So we were sharing a vehicle, but her car needed a bearing replacement or something, and with the money we could replace or fix her car.

    They seemed happy with that answer and wanted to move to signal/iMessage/telegram.

    Red flag #2, I had already given them my cashapp tag but they wanted to "Add me up and process my payment"

    So we switched to signal and continued. They asked for my cashapp tag again and I sent it and they confirmed that it was indeed me.

    They then sent me a photo of a pending transaction for 5k with my name on it. Then told I just needed to send them $30 to complete my payment.

    Red flag #3 anyone that wants to be a philanthropist isn't going to ask you for money to "unlock" the funds, strike 3 you're out...

    They then proceeded to send me photo after photo of "completed" transactions. I told them that it was kinda scammy but if they send me $1 I will know they are real and not a scam. So after some back and forth and a lot of really bad English I finally put me foot down and said "I will not be sending in ANY money until they send me $1 1st"

    They then did it, they sent me $1! I was shocked, I never thought they would fall for it. I then told them to get scammed scammer, and that reddit will love this. What should I spend my $1 on?

    TLDR I scammed a scammer out of $1 and couldn't be happier.

    TatsumasaJutsu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Why Is It Always From Annie To Lisa?

    Text message exchange showing a humorous response to a scammer attempting to impersonate a grandma.

    Sad_Limit2978 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    My First Scambait. I Kinda Wish It Kept Going

    Text message exchange showing a humorous response to a property scammer discussing a haunted house issue.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    I Love Messing With Scammers

    Screenshot of a scammer message trying to impersonate, followed by a humorous user reply in a scammer response thread.

    kwawakari Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Still Waiting On An Answer…

    Screenshot of a text conversation showing clever responses to scammers involving a used bandaid and milk carton.

    Are people still falling for this?

    WiggityWiggitySnack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    You Guys Ever Do The Reverse Scam?

    Chat conversation showing a humorous exchange involving scammers and responses related to government grant programs.

    The ol' Facebook friend impersonator. I used to just make things up, "Oh hey! How's Jerry doing? Was his rhinoplasty successful? I know he had some complications with the last one."

    christador Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    I Think I Scared Him. Link Sends Him To Micheal Jordan Saying, "Stop It, Get Some Help" And Give Me His Ip

    Chat exchange showing witty responses to a scammer, including a claim about tracking their IP for scammer exposure.

    Cuntwaffle92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!