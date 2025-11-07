So I got a message from a random on TikTok that they wanted to give me a "Random Cashapp Blessing". Alarm bells were immediately going off but I decided to see where this went for a couple reasons.



I was on the shitter and could use the entertainment



The ONE in a million chance that it's real I could use the extra cash.



So they asked me "If I send you $5000 now, what will you use it for, be honest"



I made up some BS story about it being my wife's birthday and her car broke down and we didn't have the cash to fix it. So we were sharing a vehicle, but her car needed a bearing replacement or something, and with the money we could replace or fix her car.



They seemed happy with that answer and wanted to move to signal/iMessage/telegram.



Red flag #2, I had already given them my cashapp tag but they wanted to "Add me up and process my payment"



So we switched to signal and continued. They asked for my cashapp tag again and I sent it and they confirmed that it was indeed me.



They then sent me a photo of a pending transaction for 5k with my name on it. Then told I just needed to send them $30 to complete my payment.



Red flag #3 anyone that wants to be a philanthropist isn't going to ask you for money to "unlock" the funds, strike 3 you're out...



They then proceeded to send me photo after photo of "completed" transactions. I told them that it was kinda scammy but if they send me $1 I will know they are real and not a scam. So after some back and forth and a lot of really bad English I finally put me foot down and said "I will not be sending in ANY money until they send me $1 1st"



They then did it, they sent me $1! I was shocked, I never thought they would fall for it. I then told them to get scammed scammer, and that reddit will love this. What should I spend my $1 on?



TLDR I scammed a scammer out of $1 and couldn't be happier.