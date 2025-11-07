“I’m Batman”: 52 Times People Had The Absolute Best Responses For Scammers
“Hey, man! How’s it going? I miss you! Just wanted to let you in on a new investment opportunity that you’re gonna love. All you have to do is wire me $5,000, and you’ll be a millionaire by the end of the year!”
We’re all familiar with those incessant spam calls and text messages. No matter how many numbers you block, someone will still manage to slip through the cracks and annoy you. So when all else has failed, some people decide that they would rather sink to a scammer’s level than turn the other cheek. Bored Panda has compiled a list below of some of the funniest conversations people have ever had with scammers. Some choose to troll them, while others go the route of making them extremely uncomfortable. Either way, the result is always a hilarious conversation! Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the comebacks that you're going to keep in your back pocket.
It's Become My Favorite Thing To Do
I’m On The Books Guys. I Cannot Wait For My Appointment
They Accidentally Sent Their Scam Instructions
And then still decided to go through with it… no more responses though after calling them out.
"Start with a personal question so they think they know you"
If you’ve noticed an increase in the amount of spam calls and text messages you receive, you’re not going crazy. According to a recent report, spam robocalls have hit a six-year high, despite the fact that American lawmakers vowed to crack down on phone companies that allow these obnoxious phone calls.
PIRG reports that this year, there have been an average of 2.56 billion robocalls every single month. In 2024, there were only 2.14 billion each month, so we can only assume that that number will continue to increase. Meanwhile, less than half of the phone companies in the United States have installed the necessary software to prevent robocalls and implemented policies to combat these frustrating phone calls.
Is This Some Sort Of Scam? Or Am I Just A Jerk?
Nigerian Scammer
Fight them with their own weapons! Personally, if you don't have a smartphone, you avoid 90% of these kind of scams .....
Sigh
At the moment, one third of Americans are bombarded with at least one scam call a day, and the other two thirds receive at least one per week. Many also complain that scam texts have become increasingly pervasive. Plus, with AI advancements, it can be difficult to distinguish whether you’re chatting with a real person or a bot.
Unfortunately, the more challenging it is to detect when a call is spam, the more likely people are to fall for whatever scam is being sold to them. The Federal Trade Commission reported that the amount of money Americans lost to scam phone calls increased by 16% from the first half of 2024 to the first half of this year.
Never Heard Of It
Quite far from Uranus which is good given Uranus is large and gassy.
Was Hoping To Meet My Next Dinner Guest…
Maybe next time…
I Think I Finally Found One But I Might Have Scared Them Off
The one where I am walking around in public and I am not wearing trousers?
Your first impulse when you receive a spam call or text is probably to ignore it. But when you’re on your tenth call of the week, you might be tempted to actually engage with the scammer. Answering the phone and screaming expletives might make you feel like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders, but the United States Senate Federal Credit Union warns that this might not always be a good idea. Apparently, striking up a seemingly innocuous conversation is a tactic commonly used by scammers, and they’re secretly hoping that you’ll take the bait.
Why Can’t I Ask For Money?
Apparently if you ask for money right away they don’t know what to do.
This One Gave Up Immediately. They Usually Have A Little Fight In Em
How To Handle Wrong Number Scams
And you clogged the toilet parking your breakfast.
Responding to scammers might also put some of your information at risk, without you even realizing. First, you’re confirming that your number is active. And if you reveal your name, they’ll have a much easier time contacting you through other networks or finding information about you online. It’s best not to engage at all, so they won’t have anything to go off of.
My Office Got An Email From Our “Site Manager” Asking Us To Get Ebay Gift Cards For A “Client” And Send The Codes On The Back To Somebody Named Danny
I tracked their IP address to Enugu, Nigeria and sent this to the number.
My Reply To A Job Offer
Anyone Else Sick Of These Sad Scam Attempts?
It’s clearly a Philippines country code and the link is a clear giveaway. For those questioning these, they are always scams. I went through a fast pass lane on accident years back and ended up getting a letter to pay the fine. I never received a text or call. Just report as junk and block these. Stay safe out there.
Meanwhile, it’s a good idea to report and block suspicious messages and phone numbers. And while this might sound obvious, don’t click on any strange links. We all know that we should avoid links that appear in our inboxes, but the same rule should apply to your Facebook messages, text messages, Instagram DMs and more. Just avoid any link that you weren’t expecting, even if it supposedly came from someone you know!
Your Turn Y’all, What Should I Say Next
I Love Messing With The AI Scammers. I Get So Many Of These. I Just Keep Playing With Scenarios. Some Reply, Some Don’t
Random Number Sent Me Apple Cash. This Is Totally A Scam, Right?
I called the Apple Cash support line and they said I’d be fine if I sent it back even if the funding source charged it back, but previous Reddit posts say that’s not true. What should I do? If it was a genuine mistake, I don’t want to keep it, but it seems scammy to send cash to a number you’ve never messaged before and isn’t in your contacts.
To stay safe from scammers, remember that if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Don’t trust any offer that sounds like an easy way to make some quick cash. On the flip side, if someone is desperately asking you to deposit money to their account, do not engage with them. It’s common for scammers to claim that a family member is experiencing an emergency that only money can save them from. Never trust claims like this that you hear over the phone.
New Guy On The Job
Sometimes My Tourette’s Kicks In Via Text Too
I hate when someone try’s to scam me.
Trying To Buy A Table Off Marketplace.. At Least He Was Honest
Unfortunately, there’s not any perfect solution for keeping spam calls and texts at bay (yet). But if you want to reduce the amount that you receive, get yourself on the Do Not Call Registry. Avast also recommends downloading an app that blocks spam calls. You can report spam calls to the FTC as well. And remember, don’t even open the door to scammers. Something as simple as engaging in a conversation over the phone can be dangerous if they record your voice or collect any information on you.
Handed The Phone To My 11 Yo. Was Not Disappointed
I usually ignore but he was laughing so hard it was beyond worth it.
Got This Text Today, Had To Share My Response
Kindly Hit Her With That UNO Reverse Card
Are you enjoying seeing these scammers receive a taste of their own medicine, pandas? We hope you find these photos amusing, and if you have any funny stories of your own to share about scammers, feel free to drop them in the comments. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article featuring hilarious conversations with scammers, look no further than right here!
Shtewpidest Scam In History
Well This Is A Real One
Angel Bautista Messaged Me Through Facebook And My Nephew Seems To Think Its A Scam
I am not sure and would hate to leave Mr Bautista high and dry if I can help him. Does this seem like a scam someone would come up with? I don't know. It sounds like what he would say.
These Scams Are Getting Out Of Hand…
But Applebee’s
So Annoying And Honestly, Disrespectful
Nice Try Buckaroo
Messing With Scammers Is So Funny
Got A Message From A Scammer, Decided To Play With Em A Little
"I'm Not A Scam Anymore." Is A New One
Is That A Problem?
Lisa Didn't Want Help After All
My first text spambot...
I Find It Best To Just Nip The Whole Conversation In The Bud…
I get about 20-30 scam calls a day along with 2-4 “oops, wrong number, how silly of me” texts. I find that any reference to the police just gets the job done faster.
I Can’t With These Scams
No
I Guess She Didn’t Like My Picture
So disappointing that the scammer stopped responding to me after this, I was ready to keep playing ball.
I Think I Broke Their Brain
Tiffany
I Was Bored And Didn’t Expect It To End So Quickly
Is This A Scam? How Does It Play Out?
Can’t Scam Me If You Think I’m A Scammer Too
I saved a picture a scammer sent me one time, and I’ve been using/sending it to other text scammers… never heard from any of them ever again.
$30 Cash App Scam From TikTok
So I got a message from a random on TikTok that they wanted to give me a "Random Cashapp Blessing". Alarm bells were immediately going off but I decided to see where this went for a couple reasons.
I was on the shitter and could use the entertainment
The ONE in a million chance that it's real I could use the extra cash.
So they asked me "If I send you $5000 now, what will you use it for, be honest"
I made up some BS story about it being my wife's birthday and her car broke down and we didn't have the cash to fix it. So we were sharing a vehicle, but her car needed a bearing replacement or something, and with the money we could replace or fix her car.
They seemed happy with that answer and wanted to move to signal/iMessage/telegram.
Red flag #2, I had already given them my cashapp tag but they wanted to "Add me up and process my payment"
So we switched to signal and continued. They asked for my cashapp tag again and I sent it and they confirmed that it was indeed me.
They then sent me a photo of a pending transaction for 5k with my name on it. Then told I just needed to send them $30 to complete my payment.
Red flag #3 anyone that wants to be a philanthropist isn't going to ask you for money to "unlock" the funds, strike 3 you're out...
They then proceeded to send me photo after photo of "completed" transactions. I told them that it was kinda scammy but if they send me $1 I will know they are real and not a scam. So after some back and forth and a lot of really bad English I finally put me foot down and said "I will not be sending in ANY money until they send me $1 1st"
They then did it, they sent me $1! I was shocked, I never thought they would fall for it. I then told them to get scammed scammer, and that reddit will love this. What should I spend my $1 on?
TLDR I scammed a scammer out of $1 and couldn't be happier.
Why Is It Always From Annie To Lisa?
My First Scambait. I Kinda Wish It Kept Going
I Love Messing With Scammers
Still Waiting On An Answer…
Are people still falling for this?
You Guys Ever Do The Reverse Scam?
The ol' Facebook friend impersonator. I used to just make things up, "Oh hey! How's Jerry doing? Was his rhinoplasty successful? I know he had some complications with the last one."
I Think I Scared Him. Link Sends Him To Micheal Jordan Saying, "Stop It, Get Some Help" And Give Me His Ip
I was in the Army and I always always always mess with the fake military sweetheart scammers. I also tell them to f**k off in Yoruba because 99.999999% of the time they're from Nigeria.
