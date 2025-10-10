“Think You’re Aussie Enough?”: Prove It With This 30-Question Citizenship Test

ADVERTISEMENT

Most countries have their own civics tests. You might’ve tried our US version, UK version, and Canadian version of the citizenship test before. They check what you know about history, government, and everyday life. Well, Australia is no exception here. It focuses on core values, how the government is set up, and the stories that shape the country.

Here, you’ll have 30 questions inspired by the real citizenship test.

When you’re done, compare your score with the US test version, UK test version, and Canadian test version, and keep the streak going!

Ready to see if you’d pass? Let’s go! 🪃

