True Brits Know These 30 Facts: Prove You Can Pass This UK Citizenship Test (Part 2)
Smiling man wearing a Union Jack hat and holding umbrella next to neon sign reading Life in the UK trivia quiz.
True Brits Know These 30 Facts: Prove You Can Pass This UK Citizenship Test (Part 2)

Here comes the second round of Life in the UK-style questions. Just like before, this quiz covers all sorts of things – British history, culture, politics, and everyday facts that might show up on the real citizenship test. We’ve got 30 new questions lined up!

If you missed Part 1 of the UK Citizenship Test, definitely check that one too! 💂

Let’s see how well you really know the UK!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Red double-decker bus and classic red telephone boxes on a London street, representing UK citizenship test facts.

    Image credits: Pixabay

    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What was Maggie Thatcher famous for? Now then, buckle up. Her first job was to invent a way to whip more air into soft serve ice cream. So that each serving would contain less product and more air. She intentionally stirred up trouble in order to break up the unions and reduce workers rights. Permitted and encouraged the "security services" to collude with Loyalist terrorists to bomb and murder in Northern Ireland. She is famous for many things. Hated by many.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    amanda-tyrrell avatar
    kissmychakram
    kissmychakram
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That woman ended free milk for infant school (age 4 to 7) children when I was a kid. Cow.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    princesspossum avatar
    Princess Possum
    Princess Possum
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    23 out of 30. I think did pretty well for an American.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's what I got, too. I don't know if it's good enough to get UK citizenship, but it oughtta at least be good enough to get me access to David Tennant and Christopher Eccleston-era Doctor Who. Oh wait, the limeys have a tax on TV, don't they? Prolly cheaper to watch it on streaming services

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
