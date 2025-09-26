Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Canadians, Would You Pass Your Own Citizenship Test?”: Take This 30-Question Quiz To Find Out
Canadian citizenship test quiz
“Canadians, Would You Pass Your Own Citizenship Test?”: Take This 30-Question Quiz To Find Out

Most people have their own idea of Canada – maybe it’s winter, hockey, maple syrup, or just saying “sorry” a lot. But the truth is, if you actually want to become Canadian, you’ve got to pass an official citizenship test that covers history, culture, government, and everyday life.

We’ve picked 30 questions inspired by the real thing to see how much you actually know.

Whether you’re Canadian-born and raised or just curious about the country, this is your chance to put your knowledge to the test.

Ready to see if you’d pass? 🍁

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Canadian flag flying over mountainous landscape with forest, related to Canadians citizenship test quiz.

    Canadian flag flying over mountainous landscape with forest, related to Canadians citizenship test quiz.

    Image credits: Daniel Joseph Petty

    Progress:

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    11 minutes ago

    I've taken the actual citizenship test, and failed it. This was way too easy, lmao. Also, as a Maritimer, the official name might be 'Atlantic provinces' but it's the Maritimes.

