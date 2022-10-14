“Am I A Jerk For Using A Spray Bottle To Train My Nephew?”
Recently, a woman turned to the AITA community to find out if she has crossed the line in disciplining her six-year-old nephew.
In a post that has been upvoted 19.7k times, the author wrote that while she loves him, “he is a monster.” She explained: “He throws tantrums when things don’t go his way. He screams if he loses playing a game” and he thinks that “any food is his.”
One day, the author’s sister and nephew came for a visit. The conflict ignited after the six-year-old started cadging for sugar-free cookies that his aunt keeps for her diabetic husband. But the boy didn’t take no for an answer and sooner than she knew it, the author saw no choice but to discipline him the way she disciplines her cat. Hint: a spray bottle.
Image credits: Xia Yang (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Lisa Fotios (not the actual photo)
Image credits: cottonbro (not the actual photo)
Image credits: RealFun5865
"They are mad at me for not giving in to their poor baby" No,they're mad at you for treating a six year old like a dog. I agree with the ESH commenters. My parents could discipline us without spray bottle.
Charge her for every cookie, plus clean up charges, duress, inconvenience charges, etc... tell her each cookie is $50 and you expect a hefty tip.
NTA. How does the sister think his behaviour is acceptable? If your parents are siding with her then she's clearly the favoured child. What an absolute pair of entitled monsters. I'd try one last attempt at explaining to both her and your parents just how it's unacceptable behaviour. You shouldn't have to, I know but here we are ... Then, if they still don't get it, it's either continue to use the spray bottle or limit contact. On a side note - I know a few people who were warned about stealing other people's food and were stabbed in the hand with a fork for their entitlement. Never stole again haha. Not that I'm giving ideas or suggesting a small child should be assaulted or anything (I'm not) ... I'm just sayin' that some folk take the theft of their food very seriously...
"They are mad at me for not giving in to their poor baby" No,they're mad at you for treating a six year old like a dog. I agree with the ESH commenters. My parents could discipline us without spray bottle.
Charge her for every cookie, plus clean up charges, duress, inconvenience charges, etc... tell her each cookie is $50 and you expect a hefty tip.
NTA. How does the sister think his behaviour is acceptable? If your parents are siding with her then she's clearly the favoured child. What an absolute pair of entitled monsters. I'd try one last attempt at explaining to both her and your parents just how it's unacceptable behaviour. You shouldn't have to, I know but here we are ... Then, if they still don't get it, it's either continue to use the spray bottle or limit contact. On a side note - I know a few people who were warned about stealing other people's food and were stabbed in the hand with a fork for their entitlement. Never stole again haha. Not that I'm giving ideas or suggesting a small child should be assaulted or anything (I'm not) ... I'm just sayin' that some folk take the theft of their food very seriously...