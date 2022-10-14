“Am I A Jerk For Using A Spray Bottle To Train My Nephew?”

Recently, a woman turned to the AITA community to find out if she has crossed the line in disciplining her six-year-old nephew.

In a post that has been upvoted 19.7k times, the author wrote that while she loves him, “he is a monster.” She explained: “He throws tantrums when things don’t go his way. He screams if he loses playing a game” and he thinks that “any food is his.”

One day, the author’s sister and nephew came for a visit. The conflict ignited after the six-year-old started cadging for sugar-free cookies that his aunt keeps for her diabetic husband. But the boy didn’t take no for an answer and sooner than she knew it, the author saw no choice but to discipline him the way she disciplines her cat. Hint: a spray bottle.

A woman wonders if she was wrong to use a spray bottle to discipline her difficult nephew like she does with her cat



Image credits: Xia Yang (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Lisa Fotios (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro (not the actual photo)

Image credits: RealFun5865

Many people expressed their support for the author in this situation

Others, however, thought that everyone was to blame in this conflict

















