Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Am I A Jerk For Using A Spray Bottle To Train My Nephew?”
31points
People, Relationships4 hours ago

“Am I A Jerk For Using A Spray Bottle To Train My Nephew?”

Liucija Adomaite and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Recently, a woman turned to the AITA community to find out if she has crossed the line in disciplining her six-year-old nephew.

In a post that has been upvoted 19.7k times, the author wrote that while she loves him, “he is a monster.” She explained: “He throws tantrums when things don’t go his way. He screams if he loses playing a game” and he thinks that “any food is his.”

One day, the author’s sister and nephew came for a visit. The conflict ignited after the six-year-old started cadging for sugar-free cookies that his aunt keeps for her diabetic husband. But the boy didn’t take no for an answer and sooner than she knew it, the author saw no choice but to discipline him the way she disciplines her cat. Hint: a spray bottle.

Image credits: Xia Yang (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Lisa Fotios (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro (not the actual photo)

Image credits: RealFun5865

Many people expressed their support for the author in this situation




Others, however, thought that everyone was to blame in this conflict








Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
Peppy Piplup
Peppy Piplup
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited)

"They are mad at me for not giving in to their poor baby" No,they're mad at you for treating a six year old like a dog. I agree with the ESH commenters. My parents could discipline us without spray bottle.

1
1point
reply
Scott T Brynildsen
Scott T Brynildsen
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Charge her for every cookie, plus clean up charges, duress, inconvenience charges, etc... tell her each cookie is $50 and you expect a hefty tip.

0
0points
reply
Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
34 minutes ago

NTA. How does the sister think his behaviour is acceptable? If your parents are siding with her then she's clearly the favoured child. What an absolute pair of entitled monsters. I'd try one last attempt at explaining to both her and your parents just how it's unacceptable behaviour. You shouldn't have to, I know but here we are ... Then, if they still don't get it, it's either continue to use the spray bottle or limit contact. On a side note - I know a few people who were warned about stealing other people's food and were stabbed in the hand with a fork for their entitlement. Never stole again haha. Not that I'm giving ideas or suggesting a small child should be assaulted or anything (I'm not) ... I'm just sayin' that some folk take the theft of their food very seriously...

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Peppy Piplup
Peppy Piplup
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited)

"They are mad at me for not giving in to their poor baby" No,they're mad at you for treating a six year old like a dog. I agree with the ESH commenters. My parents could discipline us without spray bottle.

1
1point
reply
Scott T Brynildsen
Scott T Brynildsen
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Charge her for every cookie, plus clean up charges, duress, inconvenience charges, etc... tell her each cookie is $50 and you expect a hefty tip.

0
0points
reply
Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
34 minutes ago

NTA. How does the sister think his behaviour is acceptable? If your parents are siding with her then she's clearly the favoured child. What an absolute pair of entitled monsters. I'd try one last attempt at explaining to both her and your parents just how it's unacceptable behaviour. You shouldn't have to, I know but here we are ... Then, if they still don't get it, it's either continue to use the spray bottle or limit contact. On a side note - I know a few people who were warned about stealing other people's food and were stabbed in the hand with a fork for their entitlement. Never stole again haha. Not that I'm giving ideas or suggesting a small child should be assaulted or anything (I'm not) ... I'm just sayin' that some folk take the theft of their food very seriously...

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda