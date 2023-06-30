Pham Minh Hoàng is a self-taught freelance artist who draws inspiration from the simple and daily things in life. In his recent series "Catphabet," he captures the mischief and charm of his two cats while exploring the potential of their flexible postures and the scenarios they create. The alphabet collection features illustrations of each letter of the alphabet, showcasing the unique bond between cats and unique typography.

Hoàng's journey was initiated by embracing the disruptions caused by his cats while he was working. The artist decided to use their mischief as an inspiration for this creative project. With a letter-by-letter approach, he completed the "Catphabet" over three months.

Scroll down to see all the letter designs by Pham Minh Hoàng, created for this jolly series. Also, let us know in the comments below, which one of these cat activities could be transformed into some letters, and added to this “Catphabet”.

More info: Instagram | behance.net | Facebook

Image credits: hoang.nguoida