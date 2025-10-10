ADVERTISEMENT

How many art history majors had to listen to their parents say, "You'll never make a career out of this!" while they were in college? Well, they probably never thought that curating a meme page based on classical art could technically be considered a career! An average art history major in the U.S. earns $62,000 a year. But what's that compared to the currency that is online clout?

On the internet, not even famous works of art are safe from being memed. But that's not a bad thing, and if you previously thought that it's a desecration of a sacred art form, you might change your opinion after you scroll through this selection of classical art memes from the "classical.art.memes" page on Instagram.

More info: Instagram

#1

Old painting humor with modern captions showing a man asking about bedroom fantasies and a woman replying about sleep.

classic.art.memes Report

The Majestic Opossum
The Majestic Opossum
The Majestic Opossum
Community Member
34 minutes ago

That's just a psychotic hallucination at this point 🤣

    #2

    Classic painting with modern caption humor about sleeplessness and reflection, showcasing comedy gold through updated captions.

    classic.art.memes Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Shut up brain, shut up brain, shut up brain, let's think about a random incident that happened five years ago and what I should have said.

    #3

    Two old paintings with modern captions added for comedy, featuring family interactions and humorous dialogue.

    ancientcringe Report

    #4

    Modern captions added to old paintings showing people in quiet, reflective moments with comedic effect.

    classic.art.memes Report

    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Me on vacation with my family, waiting 2 hours for them to wake up. Most peaceful part of the trip 😁

    #5

    Modern captions added to old paintings showing a woman reflecting sadly with tea and breakfast at a table.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #6

    Ancient painting humorously captioned with modern text about a man and a fierce lion, showcasing comedy gold.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #7

    Close-up of a classical painting with a modern caption creating comedy gold by adding humor to old art.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #8

    Two women in an old painting with modern captions creating comedy gold about life and emotions.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #9

    Old painting of a serious elderly person with a modern comedic caption about living in Spain with a silent S.

    ancientcringe Report

    #10

    Two men in an old painting with modern captions creating comedy by adding humorous dialogue about experiencing episodes and a painter.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #11

    Old painting with modern captions referencing The Simpsons and future, creating comedy gold with humorous contrast.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #12

    Old painting with modern captions showing cats dancing in a circle, exemplifying comedy gold from modern captions on old paintings.

    ancientcringe Report

    #13

    Skeleton humorously emerging from a coffin with modern captions added to old paintings for comedy gold.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #14

    Old painting with modern captions showing a man asking a woman why she sleeps so much, humorous comedy gold.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #15

    Old painting humorously captioned with modern text showing a chaotic room with broken furniture and smoke.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #16

    Three old paintings of women with brooms humorously captioned about deleting overly-dramatic posts modernly.

    classic.art.memes Report

    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #17

    Young woman in a vintage dress with modern caption added, creating comedy gold through modern captions on old paintings.

    classic.art.memes Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited)

    My background music, Carmina Burana, Tubular Bells, the music from Psycho.

    #18

    Old painting humor with modern caption showing a stork delivering a baby before birth control in 1950s era.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #19

    Humorous modern caption added to old painting showing God with a cup referencing oceans and salt, creating comedy gold.

    ancientcringe Report

    #20

    Woman in a vintage painting looking upset with a modern humorous caption about overthinking and bad moods.

    ancientcringe Report

    #21

    Old painting with modern captions showing a man in water saying save me and Jesus asking JPG or PDF in a comedy setup.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #22

    Old painting humor with modern captions showing Little Red Riding Hood and the wolf discussing body shaming in a comedic style.

    classic.art.memes Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    "Ha ha! Granny big nose! Granny big nose!" "You deserve to be eaten you cheeky little shīt!"

    #23

    Woman in old painting with modern caption expressing conflicting feelings about being single and lonely, comedy gold style

    classic.art.memes Report

    #24

    Two women in vintage dresses with modern captions added, showcasing comedy gold through humorous dialogue in old paintings.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #25

    Old painting with modern caption about dieting humor, showcasing comedy gold through creative modern captions on classic art.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #26

    Black and white old painting edited with modern captions showing a demon telling dad jokes during sleep paralysis.

    classic.art.memes Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    I was on the train to work and the conductor told me he had to charge me extra for telling dad jokes. I told him that's not fare.

    #27

    Medieval painting with modern caption about sleep paralysis humor, highlighting comedy in adding modern captions.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #28

    Woman in medieval dress looks out over stone wall by the sea with added modern caption humor from old painting.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #29

    Man painting a bird labeled anxiety in my head, with an egg labeled the problem, humorous modern caption on old painting.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #30

    Old painting humor with modern captions showing a man and woman with a witty gender neutral term joke.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #31

    Old painting of a forest scene with animals and a bearded man, humorously captioned with modern text for comedy gold.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #32

    Medieval painting with modern caption humor about adding the alphabet into math, showcasing comedy gold in art.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #33

    Two people in old painting with modern captions creating comedy gold about personality and disorder.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #34

    Two women in an old painting with modern captions, a humorous example of adding comedy gold to classic art.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #35

    Old painting of a man at a desk with modern comedic caption about reverse psychology and job hiring.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #36

    Modern captions added to old painting showing a giant mythological creature carrying a person in a wooden box.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #37

    A man in a red jester costume sitting thoughtfully in a chair with a modern caption added for comedy.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #38

    Woman looking away while man leans in to talk, a modern caption added for comedy on old painting.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #39

    Old painting with modern caption humor about discovering gravity but failing to attract anyone, featuring comedy gold.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #40

    Humorous modern caption added to old painting showing a holy figure offering a glowing drink with a halo.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #41

    Modern captions added to old paintings create comedy gold with humorous text message style dialogue between historical figures.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #42

    Classical painting humor with modern captions showing a demon summoning scene for comedy gold and funny art memes.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #43

    Roman soldier in ancient armor reacting humorously to the collapse of an empire, modern captions on old paintings comedy gold.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #44

    Two men in old painting style shaking hands with modern captions about sleeping, showcasing comedy gold from modern captions.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #45

    Medieval painting with modern comedic caption about friendship while following the star to Bethlehem on camels.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #46

    Old painting humor with modern captions showing a couple kissing, highlighting comedy gold in memes.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #47

    Old painting with modern captions humorously showing socializing leading to solitude, highlighting comedy gold from modern captions.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #48

    Old painting humor with modern captions showing people tossing a man in traditional clothing, creating comedy gold.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #49

    A humorous modern caption added to an old painting, blending comedy with classic art style.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #50

    Old painting with modern comedy caption where a man asks what the problem is and a woman replies sarcastically.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #51

    Old painting humor with modern captions showing a person stretched between horses, illustrating social comedy gold moments.

    ancientcringe Report

    #52

    Old painting with modern funny captions about sand's name and tobacco pipe, showcasing comedy through added modern captions.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #53

    Old painting humor with modern captions showing a man and woman in a comedic interaction, illustrating comedy gold moments.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #54

    A modern caption added to an old painting showing a humorous conversation about age and email address.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #55

    Two women in old painting with modern captions creating comedy gold via funny dialogue about appearance.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #56

    Couple in vintage attire walking in garden with modern captions added for comedy gold in old paintings.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #57

    Vintage painting humorously captioned with modern text about relationships, showcasing comedy gold with modern captions on old paintings.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #58

    A humorous modern caption added to an old statue showing a man with a hand raised like stopping someone.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #59

    Old painting humor with modern captions showing Newton studying light and colors during a European plague, comedic art update.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #60

    Two people with covered faces in a modern captioned old painting, creating comedy gold with humor and art.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #61

    Woman in old painting reading messages with modern captions added for comedy gold and humor.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #62

    Alt text: Humorous modern caption added to old painting showing a doctor and patient in a comedic conversation.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #63

    Old painting humor with modern captions showing a man flirting with a woman, creating comedy gold through witty dialogue.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #64

    Historic painting with modern caption humorously referencing discovering song lyrics, showcasing comedy gold with old paintings and modern captions.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #65

    A classical painting of a woman in a pink and yellow dress with a modern caption creating comedy gold.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #66

    Humorous modern caption added to old painting featuring a bat and a conversation about creating goth bats.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #67

    Old painting with modern captions showing a man telling a woman she has a week left to live, creating comedy gold.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #68

    Medieval painting of animals in a choir with a modern funny caption, showcasing comedy gold with modern captions on old paintings.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #69

    Two women in old painting with modern captions about tagging each other in memes, showcasing comedy gold.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #70

    Modern captions added to an old painting showing chaos and destruction around a temple for comedic effect.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #71

    Woman in old painting holding opera glasses with modern caption about judging outfits while wearing black, comedic modern captions on art.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #72

    Woman in old painting holding an orange with a modern caption about hotel breakfast disappointment, comedy gold concept.

    ancientcringe Report

    #73

    Old painting with modern captions showing a humorous conversation, showcasing comedy gold with added modern captions.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #74

    Classical portrait with modern captions showing a man staring intensely, creating comedy gold from old paintings.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #75

    Old painting with modern captions about conversation awkwardness and sending memes, showcasing comedy gold humor.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #76

    A classical painting with modern captions creating comedy gold by adding humorous dialogue between two figures.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #77

    Old painting humor with modern captions showing a man’s surprised and pleased reaction, comedy gold in art.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #78

    Six old paintings of Henry VIII's wives with modern smiling faces added, creating comedy gold with updated captions.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #79

    Old painting with modern captions humorously depicting two women talking about hurting feelings as a non-profit organization in comedy style.

    classic.art.memes Report

    #80

    Woman sleeping in bed holding a book, modern captions added to old paintings for comedy gold.

    classic.art.memes Report

