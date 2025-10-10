80 Times People Added Modern Captions To Old Paintings And Created Comedy Gold
How many art history majors had to listen to their parents say, "You'll never make a career out of this!" while they were in college? Well, they probably never thought that curating a meme page based on classical art could technically be considered a career! An average art history major in the U.S. earns $62,000 a year. But what's that compared to the currency that is online clout?
On the internet, not even famous works of art are safe from being memed. But that's not a bad thing, and if you previously thought that it's a desecration of a sacred art form, you might change your opinion after you scroll through this selection of classical art memes from the "classical.art.memes" page on Instagram.
More info: Instagram
That's just a psychotic hallucination at this point 🤣
Shut up brain, shut up brain, shut up brain, let's think about a random incident that happened five years ago and what I should have said.
Me on vacation with my family, waiting 2 hours for them to wake up. Most peaceful part of the trip 😁
They are also bilingual, speaking French, and are in a sandwich.
My background music, Carmina Burana, Tubular Bells, the music from Psycho.
"Ha ha! Granny big nose! Granny big nose!" "You deserve to be eaten you cheeky little shīt!"
I was on the train to work and the conductor told me he had to charge me extra for telling dad jokes. I told him that's not fare.