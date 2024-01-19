Arnold Schwarzenegger Displays His Love For His Pets With Instagram Photo Of Him Mouth-Feeding Pig

ADVERTISEMENT

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the ultimate animal lover, and he just posted a picture of his pet pig to prove it.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday (January 18), Arnie shared an adorable update of one of his many pets, his pig Schnelly.

In the picture, The Terminator star was sharing an intimate moment, seemingly mouth-feeding Schnelly, to his almost 26 million followers’ delights.

He captioned the picture, which has amassed 293,000 likes in just 24 hours: “Schnelly loves his cookies, and I love my Schnelly.”

Image credits: schwarzenegger

Image credits: schwarzenegger

The Austrian-American actor is known to hold a special place in his heart for animals. As of October 2023, Arnie had a least six pets at his home in Los Angeles.

He started with his mini donkey Lulu. The 76-year-old former California governor brought the donkey into his household in 2019. Lulu has been notable for walking into several of Arnold’s Zoom meetings.

In 2019, the bodybuilding icon adopted Whiskey, a miniature horse. In July 2020, Arnie went on to adopt some sort of malamute dog mix named Dutch.

Image credits: schwarzenegger

Image credits: schwarzenegger

A year later, around Christmas, Arnie announced that he had grown his animal family with a Leonberger breed named Schnitzel, named after his favorite Austrian dish.

The former politician has also brought in a rescued Yorkshire Terrier named Cherry. Arnie finally adopted Schnelly in April 2023.

Arnold has notably moved away from eating meat in recent years, revealing in a 2022 edition of his newsletter that he had made the decision to eat 80% plant-based foods, which led to a dramatic reduction in his cholesterol levels.

Image credits: Arnold Schwarznegger

Image credits: schwarzenegger

Hopefully, Schnelly’s cuddles have helped Arnie recover from the pickle he found himself in earlier this week when he faced criminal tax proceedings after failing to declare an item upon arrival to Germany.

The animal lover had been detained for three hours at Munich airport for traveling with an expensive watch that he intended to auction at his charity auction in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

“He cooperated at every step even though it was an incompetent shakedown, a total comedy of errors that would make a very funny cop movie,” a source close to the star said at the time.

“Finding love for animals means finding inner peace,” a reader commented

