“Don’t Let A 12-Year-Old Beat You”: Try To Pass This 6th Grade General Knowledge Challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember when school felt easy? Well, let’s see if it actually was.

This quiz has 35 questions covering the usual mix – a bit of math, some science, geography, language, and history. This challenge feels a bit like being back in school – just without the homework, pressure, or red pens. It will test what you still remember and remind you of a few things you forgot.

Think you can pass 6th grade again? Let’s see! 🎓

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Empty classroom with rows of wooden chairs and desks representing general knowledge test setting for 6th grader quiz.

Share icon

Image credits: Pixabay