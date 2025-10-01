“Are You A Justifier?” Take The 30-Question Accountability Personality Quiz And Find Out
Ever heard your brain spin an excuse faster than your mouth can say “oops”? Welcome to the Justifier Quiz, where we shine a quirky flashlight on the tiny courtroom inside your head. From cookies that “mysteriously” evaporate to not-so-justifiable actions, we’ll explore how you defend, deflect, or downright own your daily slip-ups.
In about the time it takes to reheat leftover pizza, you’ll tackle 30 slice-of-life dilemmas, and we’ll tell you whether you’re The Ultimate Justifier 3000 or maybe just an occasional one. Get comfy, grab a snack, and let’s go!
A number of these were impossible choices or situations that would not exist for me, as these quizzes usually are. No harm there, but one of them just jumped out at me - the 'finding a sweater' one. The idea that you'd wear an item of clothing you just found, seems gross to me - is it considered normal or acceptable in some places/cultures?
I think the implication is to keep it, not necessarily to wear it straight away, you could take it home and wash it to wear at a later date.Load More Replies...
Balanced justifier that's right I think. But the questions; booked 2 saturday brunches... this is not my world! 😁
Same, and my mom wouldn't call me during the last two minutes of a game because she'd be watching the same game.Load More Replies...
The Accountability Champion: No cape required—you own slip-ups faster than autocorrect catches typos. Your first instinct is to examine the mirror, then improve the view for next time. Friends rely on your steady sense of responsibility and straight-talk charm. While commendable, remember to sprinkle kindness on yourself, too. Perfection isn’t the goal—progress with a wink is.
