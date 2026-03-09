ADVERTISEMENT

Most of my work happens in Los Angeles. Last year, I packed my gear and flew to Tromsø and Senja, in northern Norway, above the Arctic Circle, to photograph dogs in one of the most extraordinary places on earth. The light there is soft, the scenery looks like a painting, and the dogs are all gorgeous.

I mean, a dog in front of a waterfall and a rainbow? Pristine reflections in front of the ocean and mountains? Divine sun rays over the beach? Unreal.

More info: sarahderemer.com | Instagram | Facebook

