Signing up for a gym membership in January is usually a financial trap that ends with you paying monthly fees to feel guilty about staying home. The alternative is working out in your living room, which sounds great until you realize your burpees are shaking the entire building like a low-budget earthquake.

We found the best gear that fits in your shoebox apartment without turning your neighbors into sworn enemies. From foldable cardio machines to weights that don't clang, these compact finds let you sweat in peace without sacrificing your security deposit or your floor space.