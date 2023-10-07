Anti-Vax Woman Tries To Con Her Brother, He Responds With Brilliant Petty Revenge
Having siblings can be a huge blessing. Especially when growing up, brothers and sisters can be your built-in best friends. But as we get older and realize we might not have as much in common with them as we thought, they can turn into people we wouldn’t choose to be around if we weren’t related.
Below, you’ll find a story that one woman recently shared on the Petty Revenge subreddit, detailing how her husband managed to get back at his anti-vax sister for attempting to scam him.
This woman’s sister-in-law attempted to get some money from her husband under false pretenses
Many anti-vaxxers have become more vocal about their views in recent years
In the past, people might have been able to keep their anti-vax opinions to themselves. But in recent years, the pandemic seems to have brought many anti-vaxxers into the light, revealing that their beliefs might be concerningly common. According to Medical News Today, 91.5% of children in the US receive vaccinations for the measles, mumps and rubella.
However, one 2021 study found that a whopping 22% of Americans identified as “anti-vaxxers,” with many choosing to “embrace the label as a form of social identity.” Globally, Our World In Data reports that 92% of people around the planet believe vaccines are important for kids to have, but in some countries, skepticism about how safe vaccines are is quite common.
In Liberia, for example, 28% of the population are not confident that vaccines are safe and effective. As far as why some people are hesitant to vaccinate themselves or their children, Medical News Today explains that one myth surrounding vaccines is that they cause autism.
The justifications for being wary of vaccines are often myths and misconceptions
In 1998, former doctor Andrew Wakefield suggested that there was a correlation between the MMR vaccine and autism in kids. But after his claims were investigated, and clear flaws were found, he withdrew the article he had published. Unfortunately, however, the damage had been done, and this belief still persists among some people today.
Another myth that leads some people to be wary of vaccines is the idea that natural immunity is better than vaccine-acquired immunity. Public Health debunked this claim, explaining that the risk of dying from a serious illness or disease is typically much higher than the risk of having an adverse reaction to the vaccine. It can be irresponsible and dangerous to assume you’ll survive.
“By contracting [measles], you would face a 1 in 500 chance of death from your symptoms. In contrast, the number of people who have had severe allergic reactions from an MMR vaccine, is less than one-in-one million,” Public Health explains.
Being anti-vax can be dangerous for individuals, as well as everyone else in their community
Opposition to vaccines can be dangerous, not only for the anti-vaxxers themselves, but also anyone else they come in contact with. Healthline reports that in 2002, the United States announced that measles had been eradicated. However, in 2014, there were suddenly over 600 reported cases of the disease, due to parents deciding not to vaccinate their kids.
While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, when it comes to matters of public health and safety, it’s best to take the advice of doctors and professionals, rather than conspiracy theorists on Facebook. Receiving pro-vaccine information via email is not likely to change the woman in this story’s mind, but it definitely can’t hurt her.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this act of petty revenge in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article featuring a satisfying story of revenge, we recommend reading this one next!
Nonsense. It isn’t a con or grift if she repeatedly declined to take his funds. There are clearly *other* issues and personal gripes.
I don't know what her intention was, but bringing it up and lying that it had been a gift from the family instead of one individual was deceptive.
All A had to do from the very start was to say that S had payed for it completely alone and that there was nothing to contribute to. By not saying that A instantly formed some ulterior motives.
The whole thing does sound weird, anyway. There does not seem to be a lot of communication in that family.
Exactly. I have my doubts that the conversation even went the way OP says it went. Everything smells bad.
There might be other issues; however, the issue here is she had nothing to do with it. She didn't have anything to do with the plaque. The decision to accept or decline money for it was not hers to make.
Dear Higher Being, please let me have such a charmed life that I to can worry about such rediculous things. Seriously, pretty please? This nonsense I could handle...
*too!!!
Yes and *ridiculous.
I hate the ignorance that I the anti-vax movement, but this isn’t a very good story. I don’t think this post belongs here.
