ADVERTISEMENT

According to Hollywood, we can all survive a crazy car crash and walk away with just a scratch on us. In fact, we might even be able to take a bullet and avoid going to the hospital at all. But having a 5 minute long conversation that could easily resolve a misunderstanding and allow us to skip the rest of the film’s plot? Nope, we can’t have that!

Cinephiles on Reddit have been discussing unrealistic things that happen in films that they’re tired of, so you’ll find their most spot-on thoughts below. Enjoy reading through these moments that always require suspension of disbelief, and be sure to upvote the ones you’ve seen enough of too!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People Share What Movies Present As Normal, But Actually Aren’t (95 Of The Best Insights) Women's hair is always perfect after a crazy action sequence. They're also wearing heels ALL THE TIME. No matter what crazy stunts they're doing.

puff_pastry_1307 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

People Share What Movies Present As Normal, But Actually Aren’t (95 Of The Best Insights) Hackers in movies:

*enters a few keystrokes*

*"I'm in!"*

TheOldestMillenial1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

People Share What Movies Present As Normal, But Actually Aren’t (95 Of The Best Insights) In action movies, the hero, often alone faces an army of elite trained veterans armed to the teeth but they can't seem to know how to shoot, take cover, use tactics or fight.

KnJ_974 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For NEO this is understandable, also for Jedi, Thor, Captain America, yadi yada. For Regular Joe type characters like Bruce Willis in Die Hard or Vin Diesel in X roles...not so much.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#4

Shooting the monitor as a way of stopping the computer....

Rysilk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

People Share What Movies Present As Normal, But Actually Aren’t (95 Of The Best Insights) College professors being shown living in giant Victorian houses with massive libraries. I used to be a professor, and can confirm that the pay isn’t that good.

IAmNotScottBakula Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

The fresh out of college student scoring a great apartment in a swanky part of town while working minimum wage job for themselves. In reality, you'd have 4 roommates for such a place, or you're living in a dump in a bad part of town.

Tsquare43 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

How people in NYC/LA/SF and so on work jobs that really don't pay much, yet live in these giant, nice, well-located apartments.

OldBanjoFrog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Men surviving in the wilderness: Unrecognisable, overgrown hair and beards.

Women surviving in the wilderness: Perfect hair, no need to shave at all.

TheJollyFox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

People Share What Movies Present As Normal, But Actually Aren’t (95 Of The Best Insights) Firing guns in enclosed spaces not deafening anyone.

votemarvel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

People Share What Movies Present As Normal, But Actually Aren’t (95 Of The Best Insights) When someone is "driving" and they look away from the road by looking at the person in the passenger seat for a prolonged amount of time, or when they're constantly turning the wheel and the car doesn't move, things like that bother me too much.

GingerbreadDogs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

People Share What Movies Present As Normal, But Actually Aren’t (95 Of The Best Insights) When an actor clearly has no idea how to play the instrument they're holding. They don't have to be an expert, but Christ someone show them where their fingers are supposed to go, or stop focusing the shot on their fingers.

MrLuxarina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

People Share What Movies Present As Normal, But Actually Aren’t (95 Of The Best Insights) After a hit to the head or being knocked unconscious, people are fine after a minute. Concussions don’t seem to exist in movies.

cambium7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Whenever some idiot is running on foot while being chased by a car that's trying to run them down, they without fail ALWAYS run straight down the middle of the street, when all they have to do is simply run off to the side where there's trees and lamp-posts and plenty of other s**t to block them from getting hit.

In that case, I always root for whoever's driving.

scottiebass Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

People Share What Movies Present As Normal, But Actually Aren’t (95 Of The Best Insights) EMTs / doctors / random hero person using a defibrillator on a person that has flat-lined. That is NOT how it works. You shock a flat line and all you do is make the patient even more dead. Flat-liners get drugs to get their hearts beating, and THEN get shocked if that beat is abnormal.

GrandAdmiralD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

People Share What Movies Present As Normal, But Actually Aren’t (95 Of The Best Insights) How terrible the bad guys are at shooting...

spankydeluxe69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

People Share What Movies Present As Normal, But Actually Aren’t (95 Of The Best Insights) The phone rings and the actor picks up the handset, listens for two seconds:

"Oh really?"

one second later:

"When"?

one second later:

"I'll be right there"

Hangs up without saying goodbye.

The actor turns around and relays a 30 seconds of details that he just learned in only four seconds.

BaconReceptacle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Homes are always spotless and ridiculously large.

Chubbymommy2020 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Setting off Fire Alarm / Fire Sprinklers.

1. Pulling a fire alarm will not activate fire sprinklers

2. Setting off a single sprinkler head will not set off the entire system. Each fire sprinkler has either a glass bulb with heat sensitive liquid or a metal fusible link. You need to essentially break the bulk/link on each individual sprinkler to allow the water to flow.

3. The water leaving the sprinkler system will be black from the years of corrosion that occurs inside due to the stagnant water, you do not want to be around this water when it comes out.

I design these systems, I know how this s**t works.

MowMdown Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

People Share What Movies Present As Normal, But Actually Aren’t (95 Of The Best Insights) Digging graves in wooded areas.

There are f*****g roots everywhere. You can't dig a 6 foot grave with a pair of shovels in an hour; that s**t takes time.

TheMightyWoofer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

When someone throws a grenade into a building and the whole building blows up.

Trackull Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

The Doorbell rings and someone answers almost immediately.


There is a delicious breakfast on the table,but everyone grabs a piece of bread and runs off to work!

batmans_apprentice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

People Share What Movies Present As Normal, But Actually Aren’t (95 Of The Best Insights) Guys who get rejected and then stalk the girl and win her over at the end of the movie.

ketchupandtidepods Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

People Share What Movies Present As Normal, But Actually Aren’t (95 Of The Best Insights) A relatively small woman beats 5 large guys in hand to hand combat.

“I grew I up with 5 brothers. Had to learn to be tough.”

king063 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

No one ever says goodbye on the phone.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

The way movies and TV shows handle the childbirth process kills me. It's always a pregnant woman going about her day before suddenly she either feels a very painful contraction or her water just simply breaks out of no where. In reality, contractions are a slower process. You have them for a long while before they actually get to the painful level. I know plenty of women who were in labor for days, some of them didnt even realize it was labor and thought they had the flu.

Also the way movies and TV shows portray newborn babies is hilarious. I've seen them use a literal six month old in place of a newborn and lemme tell you, those are two completely different stages.

Dr_Bitchcraft99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

People Share What Movies Present As Normal, But Actually Aren’t (95 Of The Best Insights) When getting shot, stabbed, bones broken and beaten seems to have no physical detriment on a character. Get shot in the leg? Still able to run. Stabbed in the back? Still able to finish a fight. Ridiculous.

Hissingbunny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

People Share What Movies Present As Normal, But Actually Aren’t (95 Of The Best Insights) People order food or drink in a restaurant, get the food, never touch it and decide it's time to go.

namdekan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Standing under the shower head when you turn on the shower. Dat s**t way to cold.

OddDogWarrior Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

When a character has depression but clearly the director or actor doesn’t know what depression looks like...it’s not just being sad all the time (i’m looking at you, Bella Swan)

keelykate77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Acting like an easily removable piece of duct tape silences someone.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Turning on the TV at the exact moment a relevant news report starts.

LoveAndDynamite Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Any scene where chloroform knocks someone out in 2 seconds. I feel like "Rio" officially has gone too far.

Afrosisco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

That a sample can be DNA processed in 2 mins so you know who your killer is.

MooMmu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Gift wrapping the box and the lid separately. I mean, I get why they do it (multiple takes), but it always sticks out to me. Also, every bag of groceries has french bread.

Mortambulist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

‘ Zoom in on that. Can you make it clearer? ‘ ‘ Sure, no problem ‘. Two MP CCTV screen grab.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

People Share What Movies Present As Normal, But Actually Aren’t (95 Of The Best Insights) Movie depictions of childbirth are often ridiculously wrong. They make it look so easy, quick, and clean. This is not the case.

Consistent_Fig6588 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And labor is ridiculously short and the baby just slides out.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Fire, Lava, etc. has no heat- people can be suspended over a volcano, or in the case of The Hobbit, SURF ON MOLTEN METAL and no one gets so much as a blister.

fishandpaints Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

When they give a person CPR and the person walks away unscathed. When you give proper CPR, you are essentially breaking ribs to pump the heart and sure, it doesn't happen to everyone but still see a doc after!

That, and anything medically related like Epi-pens being used then magically all normal. All of these require being looked at a doctor/emergency care directly afterward.

nerbzy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Every time a car drives off/stops there’s a sound of tires screeching. Even if on a dirt road.

Digiarts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Neck breaking for an easy or quick kill. Im getting sick of it.

Hyperrnovva Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

That everyone in a Tom Cruise movie is the same height or shorter than him...

Pathologicguy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

I know it's the most common one but since it hasn't been mentioned yet, I'll mention it. GUN RELOADS (or lack thereof) AND THE INSANE AMOUNT OF AMMUNITION THE PROTAGONIST IS "CARRYING".

skbtwiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Are people shooting at you? Take cover behind... anything! Car doors, drywall, couches, tables, cardboard boxes, it doesn’t matter! EVERYTHING is bulletproof!

WreckNRepeat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

People in real life use toothpaste when brushing their teeth.

Somehow there is ALWAYS a parking spot in front of the building you need to go in.

ALL building ventilation shafts are man-sized.

Most high-school kids do not call other high-school kids by their last name, "Hey, Johnson! Gonna beat you up after class."

Need a vital piece of information to solve a case...a convenient news cast will tell you about it.

A shot from a .38 special will not knock you 20' backwards.

And the **Chekhov's gun** is always so obvious: Main character gets a job in Mall Security. Early on there's a display of a motorcycle...yup, he's DEFINITELY going a chase someone, or run away from someone, on that same motorcycle in about 20 minutes.

MeGrendel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Everybody being conventionally attractive and just waking up like this even in a war zone.

Brutalist_kitten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Doesn’t p**s me off, but as a paraplegic whenever someone in a movie is supposed to be disabled and they’re using some s****y fold-up wheelchair that you would see in a hospital or Walmart. Anyone who lives in a wheelchair and has some minimal insurance or medical assistance would have a much better chair. I’m currently sitting with about $4000 under my a*s. Paid about $500 after insurance. The only time someone would be using one of those s****y wheelchairs would be if they were recently injured or are temporarily injured.

mewithoutCthulhu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

When people fall in love and decide to spend together the rest of their lives after spending 5 minutes together.

Shy_raspberry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

When watching a show with intelligence operatives or some top secret command facility: everyone has bluetooth ear buds and are handing each other classified files on USB sticks. In reality bringing wirelesss devices and portable media like that into a top secret classified facility would be punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

BaconReceptacle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

People leaving their f*****g front doors unlocked.

Dirty-Glasses Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Any and all sibling dynamics in movies. "Hey bro!" "Hey sis!" Is not a conversation siblings have!! I have 10 siblings and rarely do we even acknowledge each other, and never like that.

Kik_da_sneak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Lawyers walking up to the witness or the jury.

You are not allowed anywhere near either of those things. You stay behind the desk, the bailiff moves evidence around. The only time you go towards anyone is the judge if they approve a sidebar.

Adezar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the way lawyers always get the killer, who’s in the stand, to break down and confess.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

When parents never have their baby with them and make no mention of a babysitter. Those mf’ers follow you around like crazy. Being able to leave the house alone like it’s nothing? Absurd.

VegetableEffective16 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Girls "unexpectedly" starting their periods and they made it super dramatic. Like they'll be at school or something and all of a sudden they start bleeding out from their crotch like someone just stabbed them and they're just sitting there like they have no idea, and everyone around them notices and it's whole embarrassing mess. Like no, that's not a thing, it's very unrealistic. Having accidents and spotting is a thing, but not like they make it in the movies.

undreuh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

I know why, but no one ever stutters or stumbles on their words naturally! no spoonerisms. Feels so divorced from real conversations.

sgc98 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

When there's a big fight scene and all the bad guys attack the protagonist one at a time whilst the rest just stand at the side. If you wanna win, all attack at once!!

Nyxie27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

The fake-sheet dress: who gets up a leaves with the bed sheet after sleeping with a guy?

thegreydad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Candles. Who lit all those candles and who goes and puts them out? Same for torches in an abandoned cave.

IllustriousAd3306 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

People sneaking-around inside air ducts. Don't get me wrong, in big buildings you absolutely can walk around in there, i've done it a lot, but: 1) they're dirty as sin, not gleaming metal 2) There are screws poking in there and sharp edges everywhere 3) There are lots of barriers to movement, fans, filters, humidifiers, dampers and fire dampers. all of those would stop your progress 4) it's not a quiet process, that metal bongs and klunks like crazy under your weight

Hmarf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

In British soaps (which are shite in general) everyone goes to the pub every day but no one ever gets drunk. They also order a pint, take 1 sip and then just leave.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

The member of the group that sacrifices themselves for no reason.

Dregoralive Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Bad science talk in general.

Nicholi417 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

1. Where a witness Confesses on the stand
2. There’s sudden surprise prosecution evidence
3. Witnesses monologuing on the stand
4. Minimal hearsay objections.
5. So much forensic evidence.

Drives me batty.

Starrydecises Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

People giving insulin to a diabetic who is crashing.
This pisses me off because it's the wrong thing to do and it perpetuates a dangerous way of thinking in people that aren't familiar with diabetes.

Delverton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

In sex scenes when no one struggles to get their clothes off, no fumbling, there are no awkward bodily sounds.....it’s just perfect foreplay and sex. Come on! 🤣

irish_ginger_77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

No matter if someone is punched or stabbed or shot, they go down in one hit unless they are a main character. No pain, moaning or groaning, naw. Just conveniently down and quiet so as not to steal attention.

Talaraine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

When the brilliant detective can solve the case—but only if someone is willing to repeat the random thing they just said.



>Friend: I just had diarrhea, so I think I'm going to head out
>
>Detective: Wait! Say that again.
>
>Friend: Huh?
>
>Detective: What you just said, I need you to say it again.
>
>Friend:...uh. OK...I just had diarrhea, so I'm going to head out?
>
>Detective: That's it! Her diary! That's what's going to lead us straight to Mrs. Hamisham's missing head!
>
>Friend:...so I'm gonna go...

dupedyetagain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

There is a phenomenon in Hollywood known as "laying pipe" (at least, I think that's the name). It's where characters go out of their way to explain something because you, the viewer, probably don't understand the process.

CSI was the worst at this. Example: CSI Miami, Calleigh walks in and Eric is using a red fingerprint powder to dust for prints.


Calleigh: But Eric, you won't get any usable prints
Eric: With the blue powder no, but I'm using red powder
Calleigh: Red powder?
Eric: Yeah, it's better at lifting prints off of porous surfaces


This kind of dialogue is a NIGHTMARE and it's everywhere, especially in procedurals. It always breaks me out of the immersion of a show when I realize it's happening. These people are professionals in their field.


Imagine the real life equivalent of two attorneys talking, both of whom went to law school and have been practicing for 20 years.

"I'm going to issue a subpoena."
"SUBPOENA? WHAT IS THAT?"
"It's a document that compels the witness to show up in court!"

FiveDollarHoller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Drowning revivals. Victim is pulled, blue, from the water. Couple of chest compressions, hero through gritted teeth says "don't you die on me godammit", small arc of water shoots from the mouth of the victim as they cough twice and immediately regain consciousness, sit up and ask what happened.



Alright.

Jonnyrs909 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Characters in period dramas complaining about corsets.

1) Half the time, it takes place in a period where corsets *weren’t invented yet*, so complaining about tightlacing doesn’t make any sense.

2) It’s about as accurate as a modern character complaining about the confines of a bra. There are absolutely people IRL who find bras uncomfortable, but most people wear them anyway because all our clothing assumes you’re wearing one and you need something to keep the badonkers in place. Corsets served a similar function, and so even people who found them uncomfortable would at least know how to wear them because of how ubiquitous they are.

boopbaboop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Re #2: we’ve had a generation of feminists who BURNED their bras and even today there are nonstop complaints about how uncomfortable bras are, so I’m fine with a feminist character saying feminist things.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Horses constantly making noise, neighing etc. horses rarely make any noise, due to being a prey animal. yet in movies, the f*****s have full blown horseconversations with themselfs. constantly. source, own 7 horses.

Finiarin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Punch someone n they go flying.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

When they need a blood sacrifice and SLICE THE PALM OF THEIR HAND. Like bro, try your earlobe or your forehead you will not BELIEVE how much blood you get without risking important structures or having to wait for that nasty-a*s cut to heal.

Similarly; deeply stabbing someone at a 90° angle and somehow getting a blood sample.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Two things. I'll have a beer and they bring them one. No brand, no draft or bottle, just a beer.

fluidmind23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

High explosives producing a large, slow fireball.

BerserkBoulderer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Frantic typing, a whole bunch if code windows open on like 6 monitors, they press enter, sit back and the big company just drops dead. Like that is not even slightly what hacking looks like, usually you're just sat, typing up code for a few days maybe even weeks. I get you have to play it up for theatrics but HITMAN III shows an incredible hacker (who I forgot the name of) and while its unrealistic, it makes sense how she's just 1 person with a laptop.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Magical cures. We all know that all disabilities and chronic illnesses are cured the instant someone falls in love with us, right? That's why eHarmony opened all those hospitals! Love cures *everything*!

NothingReallyAndYou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Scenes on the back of military aircraft. It’s loud, you can’t have a casual conversation on the back of a C-130 or a C-17 without the aid of an avionics headset. You can talk on a C-17 while in flight without one but it’s going to be a difficult conversation without the headset. A C-130 requires active yelling from the pit of your diaphragm to be able to speak louder than the flight noise.

Also, people driving their private vehicles on a flight line. Nobody drives their motorcycle or their street car on a flight line without being obliterated by security forces or the MP’s.

Okest_at_something Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Acting like a woman is gross because she's a nerd by wearing glasses and a pigtail.

Seebs614 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Character falls into water, next scene wakes up on the coast.

Every time I see this I think mermaids.

Zillacus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

Simultaneous orgasms EVERY SINGLE TIME.

hypermagical20 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

A solitary cop kicking someone's door open without backup or a warrant.

Squidgie1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

A woman on the run with dark brown/black hair goes into the bathroom for 30 minutes and emerges with perfect light blonde hair using box color.

ImOscar-Dot-Com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Intramuscular injections (usually of sedatives) that take effect immediately.

As a vet that has to sedate lots of dogs and cats that way, I can tell you it takes at least 5 minutes, and often way longer if the person/pet being injected is worked up.

dvmdv8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Every car chase people have the skill of a movie stunt driver. Something like 99% of people would wreck on the 1st or second turn at speed.

At least sideswipe a car or something to make it remotely believable.

Rolling_Beardo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Ok so suppressors p**s me right the hell off because they make it this magical tool that completely just voids the sound of a gunshot. that's not how it works!

Glum_Tear_1199 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#86

All the incorrect, blatantly incorrect physics.

shadman1312 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Bad. Trigger. Discipline.

If you (the character) know enough about guns to be a movie badass, you know to keep your booger hook off the bang switch.

00zau Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Abortion doesn't exist, and the only birth control is "The Pill". Condoms are tenuous, but also seem to not exist, unless it's a teen comedy and the joke is "ugly teen boy embarrassed about buying condoms".

oneofyrfencegrls Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#89

When a character gets a full cup of a drink with a straw and they sip and it makes a slurping noise. Drinking through a straw doesn’t make a slurping sound until the near end of the drink.

LastLeave8770 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#90

No one commenting about morning breath during morning sex scenes. A night of partying, drugs, smoking, etc. We've seen a million movies with these things, we all know that morning breath after that is dog s**t.

martymcfly3825 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#91

The actors seem to never have to use the toilet or shave their legs.

Straight-Bee9783 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Motorcycles. The are distinct engine sounds. Generally you have 2, 3 and 4 cylinder motorcycles and each engine configuration has a different sound. Seeing a Hollywood star tearing up a city on a hyper-naked but hearing the sound of a Harley v-twin pulls me right out of it.

noinf0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#93

When a computer is being hacked: "We can't cut the cable! That's the last resort!"

Pulling out the network cable is step one. You don't even need to cut it.

skribsbb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Putting a cigarette out after only two drags. No one wastes cigarettes like that.

TitsClitsTaylorSwift Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#95

I'm a journeyman blacksmith for a heritage town for background. I absolutely CANNOT stand blacksmithing scenes in film and TV. They NEVER get it right. I've seen people hit metal a few times, dunk it in the slag tub, then put it right back into the forge. Or when they take it right out of the forge, quench it completely, and then proceed to hammer it. There are times when specific areas need to be cooled as to not deform then during forging, but you never get rid of your whole heat then hammer the damn thing. Lastly, when a character puts their knife or blade in a fire to heat it up for a torture scene or intimidation or whatever, it drives me crazy. Completely ruins the temper on the blade. Anyway there is my blacksmith rant.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!