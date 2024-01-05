Cinephiles on Reddit have been discussing unrealistic things that happen in films that they’re tired of, so you’ll find their most spot-on thoughts below. Enjoy reading through these moments that always require suspension of disbelief, and be sure to upvote the ones you’ve seen enough of too!

According to Hollywood, we can all survive a crazy car crash and walk away with just a scratch on us. In fact, we might even be able to take a bullet and avoid going to the hospital at all. But having a 5 minute long conversation that could easily resolve a misunderstanding and allow us to skip the rest of the film’s plot? Nope, we can’t have that!

#1 Women's hair is always perfect after a crazy action sequence. They're also wearing heels ALL THE TIME. No matter what crazy stunts they're doing.

#2 Hackers in movies:



*enters a few keystrokes*



*"I'm in!"*

#3 In action movies, the hero, often alone faces an army of elite trained veterans armed to the teeth but they can't seem to know how to shoot, take cover, use tactics or fight.

#4 Shooting the monitor as a way of stopping the computer....

#5 College professors being shown living in giant Victorian houses with massive libraries. I used to be a professor, and can confirm that the pay isn’t that good.

#6 The fresh out of college student scoring a great apartment in a swanky part of town while working minimum wage job for themselves. In reality, you'd have 4 roommates for such a place, or you're living in a dump in a bad part of town.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 How people in NYC/LA/SF and so on work jobs that really don't pay much, yet live in these giant, nice, well-located apartments.

#8 Men surviving in the wilderness: Unrecognisable, overgrown hair and beards.



Women surviving in the wilderness: Perfect hair, no need to shave at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Firing guns in enclosed spaces not deafening anyone.

#10 When someone is "driving" and they look away from the road by looking at the person in the passenger seat for a prolonged amount of time, or when they're constantly turning the wheel and the car doesn't move, things like that bother me too much.

#11 When an actor clearly has no idea how to play the instrument they're holding. They don't have to be an expert, but Christ someone show them where their fingers are supposed to go, or stop focusing the shot on their fingers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 After a hit to the head or being knocked unconscious, people are fine after a minute. Concussions don’t seem to exist in movies.

#13 Whenever some idiot is running on foot while being chased by a car that's trying to run them down, they without fail ALWAYS run straight down the middle of the street, when all they have to do is simply run off to the side where there's trees and lamp-posts and plenty of other s**t to block them from getting hit.



In that case, I always root for whoever's driving.

#14 EMTs / doctors / random hero person using a defibrillator on a person that has flat-lined. That is NOT how it works. You shock a flat line and all you do is make the patient even more dead. Flat-liners get drugs to get their hearts beating, and THEN get shocked if that beat is abnormal.

#15 How terrible the bad guys are at shooting...

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 The phone rings and the actor picks up the handset, listens for two seconds:



"Oh really?"



one second later:



"When"?



one second later:



"I'll be right there"



Hangs up without saying goodbye.



The actor turns around and relays a 30 seconds of details that he just learned in only four seconds.

#17 Homes are always spotless and ridiculously large.

#18 Setting off Fire Alarm / Fire Sprinklers.



1. Pulling a fire alarm will not activate fire sprinklers



2. Setting off a single sprinkler head will not set off the entire system. Each fire sprinkler has either a glass bulb with heat sensitive liquid or a metal fusible link. You need to essentially break the bulk/link on each individual sprinkler to allow the water to flow.



3. The water leaving the sprinkler system will be black from the years of corrosion that occurs inside due to the stagnant water, you do not want to be around this water when it comes out.



I design these systems, I know how this s**t works.

#19 Digging graves in wooded areas.



There are f*****g roots everywhere. You can't dig a 6 foot grave with a pair of shovels in an hour; that s**t takes time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 When someone throws a grenade into a building and the whole building blows up.

#21 The Doorbell rings and someone answers almost immediately.





There is a delicious breakfast on the table,but everyone grabs a piece of bread and runs off to work!

#22 Guys who get rejected and then stalk the girl and win her over at the end of the movie.

#23 A relatively small woman beats 5 large guys in hand to hand combat.



“I grew I up with 5 brothers. Had to learn to be tough.”

#24 No one ever says goodbye on the phone.

#25 The way movies and TV shows handle the childbirth process kills me. It's always a pregnant woman going about her day before suddenly she either feels a very painful contraction or her water just simply breaks out of no where. In reality, contractions are a slower process. You have them for a long while before they actually get to the painful level. I know plenty of women who were in labor for days, some of them didnt even realize it was labor and thought they had the flu.



Also the way movies and TV shows portray newborn babies is hilarious. I've seen them use a literal six month old in place of a newborn and lemme tell you, those are two completely different stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 When getting shot, stabbed, bones broken and beaten seems to have no physical detriment on a character. Get shot in the leg? Still able to run. Stabbed in the back? Still able to finish a fight. Ridiculous.

#27 People order food or drink in a restaurant, get the food, never touch it and decide it's time to go.

#28 Standing under the shower head when you turn on the shower. Dat s**t way to cold.

#29 When a character has depression but clearly the director or actor doesn’t know what depression looks like...it’s not just being sad all the time (i’m looking at you, Bella Swan)

#30 Acting like an easily removable piece of duct tape silences someone.

#31 Turning on the TV at the exact moment a relevant news report starts.

#32 Any scene where chloroform knocks someone out in 2 seconds. I feel like "Rio" officially has gone too far.

#33 That a sample can be DNA processed in 2 mins so you know who your killer is.

#34 Gift wrapping the box and the lid separately. I mean, I get why they do it (multiple takes), but it always sticks out to me. Also, every bag of groceries has french bread.

#35 ‘ Zoom in on that. Can you make it clearer? ‘ ‘ Sure, no problem ‘. Two MP CCTV screen grab.

#36 Movie depictions of childbirth are often ridiculously wrong. They make it look so easy, quick, and clean. This is not the case.

#37 Fire, Lava, etc. has no heat- people can be suspended over a volcano, or in the case of The Hobbit, SURF ON MOLTEN METAL and no one gets so much as a blister.

#38 When they give a person CPR and the person walks away unscathed. When you give proper CPR, you are essentially breaking ribs to pump the heart and sure, it doesn't happen to everyone but still see a doc after!



That, and anything medically related like Epi-pens being used then magically all normal. All of these require being looked at a doctor/emergency care directly afterward.

#39 Every time a car drives off/stops there’s a sound of tires screeching. Even if on a dirt road.

#40 Neck breaking for an easy or quick kill. Im getting sick of it.

#41 That everyone in a Tom Cruise movie is the same height or shorter than him...

#42 I know it's the most common one but since it hasn't been mentioned yet, I'll mention it. GUN RELOADS (or lack thereof) AND THE INSANE AMOUNT OF AMMUNITION THE PROTAGONIST IS "CARRYING".

#43 Are people shooting at you? Take cover behind... anything! Car doors, drywall, couches, tables, cardboard boxes, it doesn’t matter! EVERYTHING is bulletproof!

#44 People in real life use toothpaste when brushing their teeth.



Somehow there is ALWAYS a parking spot in front of the building you need to go in.



ALL building ventilation shafts are man-sized.



Most high-school kids do not call other high-school kids by their last name, "Hey, Johnson! Gonna beat you up after class."



Need a vital piece of information to solve a case...a convenient news cast will tell you about it.



A shot from a .38 special will not knock you 20' backwards.



And the **Chekhov's gun** is always so obvious: Main character gets a job in Mall Security. Early on there's a display of a motorcycle...yup, he's DEFINITELY going a chase someone, or run away from someone, on that same motorcycle in about 20 minutes.

#45 Everybody being conventionally attractive and just waking up like this even in a war zone.

#46 Doesn’t p**s me off, but as a paraplegic whenever someone in a movie is supposed to be disabled and they’re using some s****y fold-up wheelchair that you would see in a hospital or Walmart. Anyone who lives in a wheelchair and has some minimal insurance or medical assistance would have a much better chair. I’m currently sitting with about $4000 under my a*s. Paid about $500 after insurance. The only time someone would be using one of those s****y wheelchairs would be if they were recently injured or are temporarily injured.

#47 When people fall in love and decide to spend together the rest of their lives after spending 5 minutes together.

#48 When watching a show with intelligence operatives or some top secret command facility: everyone has bluetooth ear buds and are handing each other classified files on USB sticks. In reality bringing wirelesss devices and portable media like that into a top secret classified facility would be punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

#49 People leaving their f*****g front doors unlocked.

#50 Any and all sibling dynamics in movies. "Hey bro!" "Hey sis!" Is not a conversation siblings have!! I have 10 siblings and rarely do we even acknowledge each other, and never like that.

#51 Lawyers walking up to the witness or the jury.



You are not allowed anywhere near either of those things. You stay behind the desk, the bailiff moves evidence around. The only time you go towards anyone is the judge if they approve a sidebar.

#52 When parents never have their baby with them and make no mention of a babysitter. Those mf’ers follow you around like crazy. Being able to leave the house alone like it’s nothing? Absurd.

#53 Girls "unexpectedly" starting their periods and they made it super dramatic. Like they'll be at school or something and all of a sudden they start bleeding out from their crotch like someone just stabbed them and they're just sitting there like they have no idea, and everyone around them notices and it's whole embarrassing mess. Like no, that's not a thing, it's very unrealistic. Having accidents and spotting is a thing, but not like they make it in the movies.

#54 I know why, but no one ever stutters or stumbles on their words naturally! no spoonerisms. Feels so divorced from real conversations.

#55 When there's a big fight scene and all the bad guys attack the protagonist one at a time whilst the rest just stand at the side. If you wanna win, all attack at once!!

#56 The fake-sheet dress: who gets up a leaves with the bed sheet after sleeping with a guy?

#57 Candles. Who lit all those candles and who goes and puts them out? Same for torches in an abandoned cave.

#58 People sneaking-around inside air ducts. Don't get me wrong, in big buildings you absolutely can walk around in there, i've done it a lot, but: 1) they're dirty as sin, not gleaming metal 2) There are screws poking in there and sharp edges everywhere 3) There are lots of barriers to movement, fans, filters, humidifiers, dampers and fire dampers. all of those would stop your progress 4) it's not a quiet process, that metal bongs and klunks like crazy under your weight

#59 In British soaps (which are shite in general) everyone goes to the pub every day but no one ever gets drunk. They also order a pint, take 1 sip and then just leave.

#60 The member of the group that sacrifices themselves for no reason.

#61 Bad science talk in general.

#62 1. Where a witness Confesses on the stand

2. There’s sudden surprise prosecution evidence

3. Witnesses monologuing on the stand

4. Minimal hearsay objections.

5. So much forensic evidence.



Drives me batty.

#63 People giving insulin to a diabetic who is crashing.

This pisses me off because it's the wrong thing to do and it perpetuates a dangerous way of thinking in people that aren't familiar with diabetes.

#64 In sex scenes when no one struggles to get their clothes off, no fumbling, there are no awkward bodily sounds.....it’s just perfect foreplay and sex. Come on! 🤣

#65 No matter if someone is punched or stabbed or shot, they go down in one hit unless they are a main character. No pain, moaning or groaning, naw. Just conveniently down and quiet so as not to steal attention.

#66 When the brilliant detective can solve the case—but only if someone is willing to repeat the random thing they just said.







>Friend: I just had diarrhea, so I think I'm going to head out

>

>Detective: Wait! Say that again.

>

>Friend: Huh?

>

>Detective: What you just said, I need you to say it again.

>

>Friend:...uh. OK...I just had diarrhea, so I'm going to head out?

>

>Detective: That's it! Her diary! That's what's going to lead us straight to Mrs. Hamisham's missing head!

>

>Friend:...so I'm gonna go...

#67 There is a phenomenon in Hollywood known as "laying pipe" (at least, I think that's the name). It's where characters go out of their way to explain something because you, the viewer, probably don't understand the process.



CSI was the worst at this. Example: CSI Miami, Calleigh walks in and Eric is using a red fingerprint powder to dust for prints.





Calleigh: But Eric, you won't get any usable prints

Eric: With the blue powder no, but I'm using red powder

Calleigh: Red powder?

Eric: Yeah, it's better at lifting prints off of porous surfaces





This kind of dialogue is a NIGHTMARE and it's everywhere, especially in procedurals. It always breaks me out of the immersion of a show when I realize it's happening. These people are professionals in their field.





Imagine the real life equivalent of two attorneys talking, both of whom went to law school and have been practicing for 20 years.



"I'm going to issue a subpoena."

"SUBPOENA? WHAT IS THAT?"

"It's a document that compels the witness to show up in court!"

#68 Drowning revivals. Victim is pulled, blue, from the water. Couple of chest compressions, hero through gritted teeth says "don't you die on me godammit", small arc of water shoots from the mouth of the victim as they cough twice and immediately regain consciousness, sit up and ask what happened.







Alright.

#69 Characters in period dramas complaining about corsets.



1) Half the time, it takes place in a period where corsets *weren’t invented yet*, so complaining about tightlacing doesn’t make any sense.



2) It’s about as accurate as a modern character complaining about the confines of a bra. There are absolutely people IRL who find bras uncomfortable, but most people wear them anyway because all our clothing assumes you’re wearing one and you need something to keep the badonkers in place. Corsets served a similar function, and so even people who found them uncomfortable would at least know how to wear them because of how ubiquitous they are.

#70 Horses constantly making noise, neighing etc. horses rarely make any noise, due to being a prey animal. yet in movies, the f*****s have full blown horseconversations with themselfs. constantly. source, own 7 horses.

#71 Punch someone n they go flying.

#72 When they need a blood sacrifice and SLICE THE PALM OF THEIR HAND. Like bro, try your earlobe or your forehead you will not BELIEVE how much blood you get without risking important structures or having to wait for that nasty-a*s cut to heal.



Similarly; deeply stabbing someone at a 90° angle and somehow getting a blood sample.

#73 Two things. I'll have a beer and they bring them one. No brand, no draft or bottle, just a beer.

#74 High explosives producing a large, slow fireball.

#75 Frantic typing, a whole bunch if code windows open on like 6 monitors, they press enter, sit back and the big company just drops dead. Like that is not even slightly what hacking looks like, usually you're just sat, typing up code for a few days maybe even weeks. I get you have to play it up for theatrics but HITMAN III shows an incredible hacker (who I forgot the name of) and while its unrealistic, it makes sense how she's just 1 person with a laptop.

#76 Magical cures. We all know that all disabilities and chronic illnesses are cured the instant someone falls in love with us, right? That's why eHarmony opened all those hospitals! Love cures *everything*!

#77 Scenes on the back of military aircraft. It’s loud, you can’t have a casual conversation on the back of a C-130 or a C-17 without the aid of an avionics headset. You can talk on a C-17 while in flight without one but it’s going to be a difficult conversation without the headset. A C-130 requires active yelling from the pit of your diaphragm to be able to speak louder than the flight noise.



Also, people driving their private vehicles on a flight line. Nobody drives their motorcycle or their street car on a flight line without being obliterated by security forces or the MP’s.

#78 Acting like a woman is gross because she's a nerd by wearing glasses and a pigtail.

#79 Character falls into water, next scene wakes up on the coast.



Every time I see this I think mermaids.

#80 Simultaneous orgasms EVERY SINGLE TIME.

#81 A solitary cop kicking someone's door open without backup or a warrant.

#82 A woman on the run with dark brown/black hair goes into the bathroom for 30 minutes and emerges with perfect light blonde hair using box color.

#83 Intramuscular injections (usually of sedatives) that take effect immediately.



As a vet that has to sedate lots of dogs and cats that way, I can tell you it takes at least 5 minutes, and often way longer if the person/pet being injected is worked up.

#84 Every car chase people have the skill of a movie stunt driver. Something like 99% of people would wreck on the 1st or second turn at speed.



At least sideswipe a car or something to make it remotely believable.

#85 Ok so suppressors p**s me right the hell off because they make it this magical tool that completely just voids the sound of a gunshot. that's not how it works!

#86 All the incorrect, blatantly incorrect physics.

#87 Bad. Trigger. Discipline.



If you (the character) know enough about guns to be a movie badass, you know to keep your booger hook off the bang switch.

#88 Abortion doesn't exist, and the only birth control is "The Pill". Condoms are tenuous, but also seem to not exist, unless it's a teen comedy and the joke is "ugly teen boy embarrassed about buying condoms".

#89 When a character gets a full cup of a drink with a straw and they sip and it makes a slurping noise. Drinking through a straw doesn’t make a slurping sound until the near end of the drink.

#90 No one commenting about morning breath during morning sex scenes. A night of partying, drugs, smoking, etc. We've seen a million movies with these things, we all know that morning breath after that is dog s**t.

#91 The actors seem to never have to use the toilet or shave their legs.

#92 Motorcycles. The are distinct engine sounds. Generally you have 2, 3 and 4 cylinder motorcycles and each engine configuration has a different sound. Seeing a Hollywood star tearing up a city on a hyper-naked but hearing the sound of a Harley v-twin pulls me right out of it.

#93 When a computer is being hacked: "We can't cut the cable! That's the last resort!"



Pulling out the network cable is step one. You don't even need to cut it.

#94 Putting a cigarette out after only two drags. No one wastes cigarettes like that.