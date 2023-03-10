Person Maliciously Complies With Alarm Company Because They’re Sick And Tired Of Them Making Random Setup Appointments

Excellent customer service is something every company strives for. But unfortunately, in reality, it can be extremely hard to come by. It seems like when you need assistance, nobody answers the phone, and when you just want to be left alone, they can’t help but bombard you with calls.

So when one business owner attempted to convey to their alarm company that they would call them when ready for installation, the company just wouldn’t take no for an answer. And one day the customer finally just said, “Okay.” Below, you’ll find the full story that was recently shared on the Malicious Compliance subreddit.

One aspect of having excellent customer service is knowing when to take no for an answer

So when this business owner’s alarm company repeatedly ignored their requests to delay installation, they finally just surrendered

Readers had no trouble figuring out the company referenced in this story, as it does not have a reputation for having the best customer service

We all know the frustration of dealing with a company that just doesn’t seem to be listening. Playing phone tag and spending hours on hold trying to accomplish the simplest tasks, like deleting an account or scheduling an appointment, can make you feel like you’re losing it. But why is it so hard to find great customer service? According to many of the replies on this Reddit post, it was not hard for readers to determine that the alarm company was ADT, as many of them noted having negative experiences with the company as well. In fact, it’s not hard at all to find examples online of people who were unimpressed with ADT’s customer service.

On Trustpilot, a site dedicated to allowing customers space to share their experiences with companies, ADT has a 1.3 star rating (out of 5 stars) based on over 3,000 reviews. The vast majority of customers gave ADT one star, noting that the customer service team was “horrible” and warning others not to “waste their money” on the company. “Their complaints department must be overworked based on my experience and what I’m reading,” one customer wrote. “Customer service does not exist. The calls constantly drop, and they don’t call back which means the 40min spent going through automated messages, verification and wait time starts all over again. I have been calling for three weeks now attempting to get more products. My husband and I have taken turns calling. We’re beyond dissatisfied.”

But providing excellent customer service is something that should be a priority for all companies

Another similar site, Customer Service Scoreboard, echoes the same concerns about ADT. The company has a score of 57.56 out of 200 on Customer Service Scoreboard, with over 300 negative comments, out of less than 400 total comments. “ADT is not what they used to be. Do not use them until they change,” one frustrated user wrote. So it appears that the exchange Reddit user PhantomFather88 had was not an isolated incident. But it’s disappointing to hear that so many customers are upset with this company because, surely, there must be something they can do to turn their reputation around.

Good customer service is an extremely important trait for businesses to have if they want to be successful, or maintain their success in the long term. And according to Remote HQ, our standards continue to increase when it comes to what we expect out of a customer service experience, as they report that 65% of us “expect more from customer service than we did three to five years ago.” In fact, American consumers are even willing to spend up to 17% more on a product or service, as long as they know they’ll be guaranteed excellent customer service. But plenty of companies have some room to grow when it comes to providing service to their customers, as 46% of people note that they’re often frustrated when dealing with customer service representatives.

So how can companies work to provide a smoother and more enjoyable experience? According to Remote HQ, 84% of customers become frustrated when the employees helping them don’t have adequate information to resolve an issue, over half of us become annoyed when we have to restate our issues multiple times to various employees, and 60% of us become frustrated when our conflicts are not resolved within one phone call. But providing excellent customer service should be a no-brainer for companies, because it benefits both employees and customers.

It not only benefits customers’ experiences, but can increase employee satisfaction as well

Providing great customer service can improve employees’ job satisfaction because it can make their days less stressful and more efficient. If issues are resolved quickly, customers are pleasant and agents can get through more tickets in a short amount of time, therefore creating more satisfied customers. Turnover rates are also quite high among customer service representatives, with the average-entry level agents leaving their jobs after just one year due to the stress of dealing with frustrated customers all the time. But when they have the tools and information available to provide a better customer experience, everyone gets to have a more pleasant interaction. Plus, happy customers means increased revenue and a better reputation.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this business owner’s malicious compliance in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever had a frustrating experience like this with a company? And if so, did you find a clever way to get back at them too? Feel free to share your personal experiences, and then if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article to read featuring malicious compliance, look no further than right here.

Amused readers shared their thoughts in the replies, with many calling out the company for being incompetent

Some even shared similar, personal experiences they’ve had