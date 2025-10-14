Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Stepmom At Her Wit's End With Disruptive 17YO Stepson, Wants To Ban Him From Her House
Teenage boy sitting outside a house with a backpack, smiling and making an okay gesture, symbolizing family relationship.
Family, Relationships

Stepmom At Her Wit's End With Disruptive 17YO Stepson, Wants To Ban Him From Her House

Living in a blended family can come with a whole host of unpredictable problems, as it involves different people coming together and trying to get along. There might even be power struggles between stepparents and stepkids as they try to establish their position in this new family.

This is the situation a woman found herself in because her stepson, who had been living in the annex to their house, kept coming over and being disorderly. She felt frustrated by his behavior and wanted to ban him from coming into the main home.

More info: Mumsnet

    Stepparents and stepkids might not always get along, but they should do their best to bridge any gaps that might be between them

    Family spending time outside their modern annexe son house, enjoying a peaceful moment in the garden together.

    Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that her 17-year-old stepson had been living with them full-time for about 4 months, and he stayed in their fully equipped garden annex

    Text discussing family relationship issues involving an annex, son, and household dynamics in a stepfamily.

    Text excerpt explaining the family relationship and use of an annexe as the son's house in the family.

    Living room with TV and mini fridge, bedroom with double bed and en suite in annexe son house family relationship.

    Alt text: Family member describing the annexe as a personal space within the house supporting close family relationships.

    Small backyard house with beige siding and white trim, representing annexe son house and family relationship concept.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman found it tough to get along with her stepson because he was messy, lazy, and expected everything to be done for him

    Text describing family relationship issues in the Annexe-Son house with behavior and living space concerns.

    Text describing a family relationship in the Annexe-Son house about food and social visits with other young adults.

    Text about family relationship issues in the Annexe-Son-House with complaints about behavior and shared spaces.

    Text describing a family relationship moment involving Annexe Son showing attitude while reading quietly.

    Woman looking concerned on couch while man sits back-to-back, highlighting Annexe Son House family relationship tension.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The teen also kept coming over to the main house and disturbing everyone with his demands, which made his stepmom feel annoyed

    Text discussing family relationship dynamics in the Annexe Son House, mentioning stepson and main house conflicts.

    Parent managing family relationship challenges with son at home while partner works long hours in different areas.

    Text discussing challenges in Annexe-Son-House family relationships involving parenting and behavioral concerns.

    Text explaining family relationship and living arrangement involving an annexe converted for privacy and comfort.

    Text excerpt describing family relationship challenges in Annexe-Son-House, highlighting lack of support and missed education opportunities.

    Man and teenage son sitting on a couch in a house, engaged in a serious family relationship conversation.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster couldn’t deal with her stepson’s behavior anymore and wanted to ban him from coming into the main home

    Stepmom At Her Wit's End With Disruptive 17YO Stepson, Wants To Ban Him From Her House

    Family relationship details about son staying full time in converted annexe within the house for privacy and comfort.

    Text discussing a family relationship where the son refuses school, citing anxiety, and the annexe son’s family dynamics are questioned.

    Text describing concerns about stepson’s behavior affecting Annexe-Son-House family relationship and household dynamics.

    Image credits: Articlewait

    Since the woman’s partner kept making excuses for his son, stating that a lot of his behavior was due to anxiety, the poster didn’t know what to do

    It’s clear that the poster’s stepson was given a lot of free rein and allowed to do as he pleased because he had quit school and spent most of his time doing whatever he wanted to. Since his dad was hardly present and kept making excuses for him, the teen didn’t have anyone to hold him accountable. 

    That’s exactly why it’s important for parents to pay attention to what their children are doing and intervene if their behavior is getting out of hand. Parenting experts state that once kids realize that their rude actions are getting a pass, they might keep behaving the same way, as they probably know that nobody will stop them.

    The OP also must have realized that her stepson’s behavior was crossing a line because he left everything in a mess, partook in substances, demanded she cook for him, and was generally rude when confronted. The problem is that she couldn’t do much about his actions since her partner kept making excuses for him.

    This is a classic dilemma that many stepparents find themselves in, where they aren’t able to discipline their stepkids, as their partner or spouse isn’t supporting them through it. Even seasoned stepparents say that this kind of situation can make people feel helpless and annoyed, and like they aren’t able to set rules or have enough parental power.

    Teenage boy sitting outside a house, holding a backpack and smiling, symbolizing family relationship and home connection.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster finally reached her breaking point because her stepson kept disturbing her child over and over again and demanding she cook him dinner. Since she had to deal with this behavior on her own, the OP knew she really had to do something about it before things escalated even further.

    The unfortunate part of all of this was that the woman truly started disliking her stepson and didn’t know what to do about those feelings. Family therapists state that such feelings are normal, especially when stepchildren might have significant behavioral issues and act out more often than not.

    It’s definitely not ideal to have a dysfunctional relationship with a partner’s children, but it also doesn’t mean that one should force themselves to act like everything is okay. The best thing to do in such situations is to seek therapy for oneself and for the child so that there is objective and professional support for any conflicts that might arise.

    The poster probably hadn’t considered therapy for her stepson, as his dad truly didn’t seem to be interested in solving the problem, which is why she couldn’t make the decision on her own. Her only option was to ban him from coming over to the main house, which would probably lead to him having an even worse attitude.

    What do you think would be the right course of action to take in this situation? Do you feel the OP is right to think of banning her stepson from the house? Let us know your honest opinion.

    People were mad at the poster for wanting to ban her stepson and felt that his dad had been wrong to leave him to his own devices in the annex

    Comment discussing a 17-year-old enjoying living in the annexe, highlighting family relationship and personal space.

    Comment from TeenLifeMum expressing anger about stepchildren and emphasizing the importance of maintaining family relationships in a son’s house.

    Comment discussing a son's family relationship and the challenges of being kept outside the house in a home setting.

    Comment discussing the son's privilege of living in the annexe and its impact on family relationship dynamics.

    Comment discussing a son given freedom in an annexe and its impact on family relationship and behavior.

    Mother and daughter discussing family relationship at home, focusing on restoring harmony in the Annexe-Son house.

    Comment discussing a family relationship and moving a child out of the son’s house at age 12.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you're looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Beverly Noronha

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

