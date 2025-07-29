If You Think Your Roommate Is Bad, Check Out These 16 Reddit Tales And Their Solutions
Living with other people is a special kind of chaotic alchemy. You might start off dreaming of a Friends-esque sitcom, but more often than not, it devolves into a passive-aggressive war over dishes, a never-ending quest for a clean bathroom, or the mysterious disappearance of your favorite yogurt. And where do people go to vent about this particular brand of domestic hell? Reddit, of course. The dark corners of subs like r/badroommates are a treasure trove of humanity's most baffling and horrifying cohabitation tales, making your own minor annoyances feel like a picnic.
We dove headfirst into the internet's most epic roommate horror stories, bracing ourselves for the sheer audacity of unwashed dishes, forgotten chores, and general disrespect. But we didn't just wallow in the shared trauma; we emerged with solutions. For every baffling habit and infuriating mess, we've found a clever product or organizational hack that could bring a glimmer of peace back to your shared space. And because we know reading about someone else's passive-aggressive fridge notes can be traumatizing, we've even thrown in a few bonus finds to help you cope with the sheer absurdity of it all.
This post may include affiliate links.
"Family member has cancer and no immune system, and is largely bed-ridden. We sanitized her whole house a few days ago. Came to pick her up and found this. Told her roommate to move the f out, immediately"- Reddit User
Maybe a chic dish rack would have motivated them to do the dishes a little more often.
Have separate washing up bowls for each person with their dishes in their own bowl. No sink blocking or arguments.
"Roommate’s BF is basically living w us. What should I do?"- Spirited_Ad_9125
The simple answer is: invest in some clothes storage bags because this guy isn't going anywhere...
"My roommate threw a hissy fit this morning because he couldn’t find the cinnamon in the spice cabinet"- Little_Red_Riding_
A magnetic spice rack would solve this issue before you can say "cinnamon."
"I hate my roommate" - Pr0v3nD1sc1pl3
Not sure if a toilet paper stand and holder would fix the issue, but at least it looks good while being used wrong.
"After the raccoons we have this" - TimeGas9727
Between raccoons and bad roommates, we'd rather take raccoons. Maybe invest in a heavy-duty standing washing line as their new plaything?
If you're already clutching your pearls and wondering how people survive, don't worry, we're right there with you. The next set of roommate woes continues to highlight the fascinating ways humans manage to drive each other absolutely bonkers in a shared living situation. But as always, for every eye-roll inducing problem, we've got a surprisingly simple answer to help restore some semblance of order to the chaos.
"My older sister’s boyfriend (who lives with me and doesn’t contribute) threw and broke a box of my late mom’s sewing supplies during one of their arguments. " - SketchKYR
A sewing storage bag that zips up will be your first line of defence.
"The way my roommates make beef jerky/dehydrated beef" - Ronin__Ronan
They should really try a magic pants hanger. Way more space for meat!
"This girl has had guests over at the apartment for days now and I already told her I wasn’t comfortable with guests staying over for this long. The space is small AND we share a shower." - Main_Statistician681
At least give them a few cute storage baskets to keep their stuff in if they are staying THAT long.
"She has way too much food stuffed in there, with containers stacked unsafely—like two full plates of food sitting on top of a flimsy aluminum lid. Things have leaked, spilled, and just made the whole fridge unusable for anyone else." - Zealousideal_Job_835
Get some fridge organisation bins and clearly mark them "your mess goes here."
"I'm the only one who cooks in this house and I have no room for groceries!!" - NoConversation615
Some beverage dispensing bins will keep this party going with plenty of room for snacks.
Okay, take a deep breath. We know that journey through the unholy realm of roommate drama can be a lot. You've witnessed the unwashed dishes, the questionable bathroom habits, and the sheer audacity of some people's living styles. It's enough to make you want to move into a tiny cabin in the woods. But before you start looking up off-grid properties, we've got a few extra finds to help you decompress and recover from the emotional damage you just endured.
"I’ve communicated how much it bothers me, and asked politely several times that she stop draping her fallen hairs on my products and other housemate’s loofah. Her shelf is always hair-free and pristine." - Minoumilk
A hair catcher will help you collect all those fallen hairs in one place for easy access for sabotage at a later stage.
"My roommate made eggs in all these pans instead of just washing one pan everytime they make eggs. Someone save me from this nightmare"- Reddit User
Easy. Get an expandable pan organiser so you can buy more pans.
"I would really love to use our shared freezer at some point :,)"- Standard_Yak2958
Freezer organiser bins won't give you more space, but at least your roomie can get to their food more easily.
"My roommate doesn’t close things"- Callmestinkingwind
They might just be "saving it for later." Some bottle emptying caps might do the trick!
"Insane roommate stacked up all my stuff on the kitchen table...I’ve been in the process of moving and the day after i started, I came home to this. I’ve been staying at friends and boyfriends apartments for over 3 months until I was able to leave because she’s so unhinged"- _mello_yello_
Maybe zip your things up in some heavy-duty moving bags next time so she can stack it more easily.
"My brother in law is living with us, this is his room"- 6Emo6Witch6
It's obviously your fault for not adding a hanging trash can to every surface.
Are these roommates giving you second-hand trauma? Try these other cleaning and organisation hacks and tools to help you heal!
Your Underwear Drawer, A Chaotic Landscape Of Mismatched Socks And Forgotten Intimates, Can Finally Be Brought To Order With This Honeycomb Underwear Drawer Organiser
Review: "Okay, admittedly, I am a bit of an organization freak. I purchased two of these organizers (yes, you do need two PER drawer) to organize my underwear drawer. I agree that $20 seems like a lot to pay for a few pieces of plastic to organize a drawer no one else really sees, but... It's totally worth it. The gratification I got from being able to see exactly what I had, neatly organized, easy to find... Wow. I definitely recommend this product. And the actual dividers are well made and super easy to assemble. As a previous reviewer said, the number of times you will look at your drawer and be totally satisfied makes the price well worth it." - Brigette
That Terrifying, Dusty Horizontal Blind Situation Can Finally Be Handled Without Summoning A Spirit Of Cleanliness From The Netherworld Thanks To This Window Blind Cleaner
Review: "These work great on my two inch blinds for dusting. Then I pop them in the washer and the come out clean and ready to use again." - LeAnn Unger
The Crippling Guilt Of Throwing Away Single-Use Cleaning Pads Every Week Can Finally Be Alleviated By Switching To Reusable Swiffer Pads
Review: "These are great. Machine washable. They fit the Swiffer Wet Jet and the dry Swiffer Sweeper. I've used mine over & over." - Suzie LaPlant
The Endless Ballet Of Spraying, Then Wiping, Then Spraying Again To Clean Your Floors Has Been Choreographed Into One Smooth Move With Method Squirt + Mop Hardwood Floor Cleaner
Review: "The main reason I wanted to try this product out was because I heard that it smelled amazing. The smell smells like a really clean soap that you use at certain gas stations/restaurants, very pleasant. As far as cleaning goes I have attached a before and after picture on how it left my laminate wood floors. It cleans the floor and doesn’t give it much of a shine which I personally enjoy my products. I am giving it four stars versus fives strictly due to the fact that it does not leave my floor shining." - Kimberly Herrera
Your Wooden Furniture's Mid-Life Crisis, Expressed Through Dullness And Scratches, Can Be Dramatically Reversed With These Rejuvenate Pre-Saturated Restorer Wipes
Review: "This works amazimg! My door was discolored and looked worn and after it looked brand new. I would reccomend yhis to anyone. Love it!" - patti mcdonald