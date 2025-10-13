Woman Gets Blamed After Stepson Breaks A TV In A Tantrum, Gets Advised To Leave Them Both

ADVERTISEMENT

The changes teens go through while transitioning from children to adolescents can amplify emotions, like sadness and anger. It’s a common challenge that parents have to face, but that doesn’t mean that all of them know how to overcome it.

Like this couple, who were unsure about how to handle their son’s violent and aggressive outbursts. One day, after the teen smashed their TV, the dad chose to blame the wife for it, which left her in complete shock. At her wits’ end, she turned online to ask for some advice on how to approach this issue.

It’s common for teenagers to experience mood swings

Broken TV screen with colorful distorted lines and cracks, illustrating damage caused by stepson's tantrum and related blame.

But this teen was becoming violent, and his stepmom no longer knew what to do

Woman blamed after stepson breaks TV in tantrum, facing advice to leave both for her well-being.

Woman blamed after stepson breaks TV in tantrum, facing relationship issues and advised to leave both.

Text of a woman explaining how her stepson broke a TV in a tantrum and she is being blamed for it.

Teen stepson looks upset sitting on sofa while woman in background gestures during argument at home.

Woman upset after stepson breaks TV in tantrum, seeking advice on how to handle the situation and consider leaving them.

Text on a white background stating a woman struggles with her stepson who glares and calls her names during a tantrum.

Woman blamed after stepson breaks TV in tantrum, receiving advice to leave both for peace and safety concerns.

Due to life and physical changes, teens are usually more irritable or angry

Teens may seem more irritable or angry than normal because the major life changes they go through, combined with their developing brains, lead to mood swings and angry outbursts. Hormonal changes, desire for independence, social influences, responsibilities, and self-discovery are all factors that can contribute to this.

“When a teen feels angry or irritable, it’s often a combination of them actually feeling disappointed, embarrassed, guilty, or sad,” says Laura White, PhD, MS, a child and adolescent psychologist.

“It comes out as anger because they don’t have the words or ability to express it. Their brains aren’t fully developed until their 20s, so while they can think abstractly and feel these big feelings, they don’t quite have the ability to engage in impulse control, emotion regulation, or just taking a moment to think before saying or acting out in an angry way.”

Usually, intense mood swings naturally go away as the teen develops into a full-blown adult. Until that happens, parents have to try their best to keep their cool and approach their outbursts gently and respectfully without yelling.

“I encourage all parents when chatting with a teen that’s moody or angry to be a model of good emotional regulation,” White says. “If you stay calm and neutral, they’re likely going to match you, but if you yell and scream, it’s going to continue to escalate.”

Extreme mood swings in adolescence can be the cause of something more serious

However, sometimes extreme mood swings in adolescence can be the cause of something more serious, like mental health issues. Some red flags to look out for include violent, aggressive behavior, damaging property, isolation, bullying others, verbal abuse, and talking about hurting themselves or others.

If parents face lashing out from teenagers, they should put safety first and let them know that violence isn’t acceptable. In case they don’t calm down, it’s best to remove oneself from such a situation. Some trustworthy sources even suggest calling the police if things get out of hand.

If a teen is participating in harmful behaviors, it might also be time to seek mental health support to determine the cause and ways to cope with it. “Addressing the root cause of aggression will support teens to reduce aggressive behaviors. And more important, treatment will give teens the support they need to heal and succeed in other areas of life as well,” the Newport Academy suggests.

“Depression, bipolar disorder, and anxiety disorders are just a few of the mental health issues that commonly emerge during adolescence,” Amy Morin, LCSW, noted. “Mental health issues are treatable, so it’s important to seek professional help if you think your teen is experiencing a deeper issue than mood swings. Talk to your child’s pediatrician or a trained counselor about any concerns you may have.”

The woman provided more information about the situation

Woman blamed after stepson breaks TV in tantrum, advised to leave toxic family situation for peace.

Text showing a woman feeling blamed after stepson breaks a TV in a tantrum, struggling with family stress and seeking advice.

Text post from a woman describing challenges with her stepson breaking a TV and the related family stress.

Text about woman blamed after stepson breaks TV in tantrum, feeling trapped and advised to leave both for her safety.

Commenters encouraged to dump the husband

Comment from user 19lottie82 expressing frustration about a woman blamed after stepson breaks a TV in a tantrum.

Comment text on a white background with username ApricotCheesecake in blue and black text reading Get rid of them both OP.

Text post showing complaint about woman blamed after stepson breaks TV in tantrum, discussing advice to leave them both.

Comment about woman blamed after stepson breaks TV, advising her to leave both due to toxic parenting and unfair blame.

Screenshot of an online comment advising a woman to leave her stepson and his father after a TV-breaking tantrum.

Woman dealing with stepson’s tantrum breaking a TV, facing blame and advice to leave them both.

Screenshot of an online forum discussing a woman blamed after stepson breaks a TV during a tantrum.

Woman upset after stepson breaks TV in tantrum, receiving advice to leave both for her well-being.

Comment advising a woman to leave her stepson and his father due to poor parenting after a tantrum breaks a TV.

User comment on woman blamed after stepson breaks TV, advising to leave both due to tantrum and family conflict.

Woman blamed after stepson breaks TV in tantrum, receiving advice to leave both for her well-being.

Comment on a forum post about a woman blamed after her stepson breaks a TV during a tantrum, advising her to leave them both.

Alt text: Woman blamed after stepson breaks TV in tantrum, advised to leave both for her well-being and peace.

Woman blamed after stepson breaks TV in tantrum, receives advice to leave both for her safety and well-being.

Comment text on a social media post discussing a woman blamed after stepson breaks TV during tantrum and advised to leave both.

Text post by MrsKeats saying Remember you are choosing this life, related to woman blamed after stepson breaks TV in tantrum.

Screenshot of an online comment advising a woman to leave after her stepson breaks a TV in a tantrum.

Comment text on a white background discussing advice to leave partner after stepson breaks TV in a tantrum.

Text excerpt from online discussion about woman blamed after stepson breaks TV during tantrum, advised to leave both.

Woman gets blamed after stepson breaks TV, advised to leave both to protect herself and her children.

Comment text displayed in a social media post about a woman blamed after stepson breaks a TV in a tantrum.

Comment criticizing a father and stepson’s behavior, highlighting issues of blame and family conflict.

Alt text: Serious advice about woman blamed after stepson breaks TV in tantrum, urged to leave both for safety and peace.

Comment expressing concern about a woman blamed after stepson breaks TV in a tantrum and advised to leave both.

