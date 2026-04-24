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Anne Hathaway Steps In To Help Michaela Coel Dodge Wardrobe Malfunction On The Red Carpet
Anne Hathaway helping Michaela Coel on the red carpet, a moment of kindness during a wardrobe malfunction.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Anne Hathaway Steps In To Help Michaela Coel Dodge Wardrobe Malfunction On The Red Carpet

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel attended the London screening of their film Mother Mary on Thursday, April 23, where the former helped the latter with an outfit complication.

The movie releases in the UK today (April 24) but has been available in limited stateside theaters since April 17.

It centers on an iconic pop star (Hathaway) and her complex relationship with a fashion designer (Coel), featuring original music.

Highlights
  • Anne Hathaway helped Michaela Coel dodge a wardrobe malfunction at the London screening of their movie Mother Mary.
  • The moment drew praise from fans, but critics focused on condemning her dress.
  • Hathaway has a packed 2026, with multiple films lined up for consecutive releases.

As the co-stars showcased their off-screen chemistry, a netizen said, “It is totally heartwarming to see the care and patience between them.”

RELATED:

    Anne Hathaway helped Michaela Coel avert an embarrassing moment

    Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel laughing on the red carpet, dodging a wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: elle.aus

    In a now-viral clip from the red carpet segment of the screening, Coel can be seen with her hand inside her Loewe gown, adjusting its top, while Hathaway uses the expansive sleeves of her Iris van Herpen dress as a curtain for her.

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    “Just needed to double-check that no accidents will happen,” Coel said while fixing her dress behind Hathaway.

    Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel pose on the red carpet, Hathaway in a black fringed dress, Coel in a strapless top. Wardrobe malfunction avoided.

    Image credits: hellomag

    “Love ladies who look out for each other,” a social media user said, while another added, “Anne Hathaway keeps showing how much of a girls’ girl she is.”

    “Queen,” a third simply remarked.

    “My crush on her keeps on growing,” a fourth noted.

    A tweet from M-Mac, @MikeMachol, asking if anyone tells people their outfits look terrible. This highlights a wardrobe style critique.

    Image credits: MikeMachol

    A tweet from @drawnprincess mentions Michaela Coel's dress and the silver and black colors, connecting to wardrobemalfunction.

    Image credits: drawnprincess

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    While most praised Hathaway’s conduct, some focused on criticizing her ensemble.

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    “Her recent carpet run has been stressing me out. They didn’t even bother to match the mesh with her skin tone,” one observed.

    Anne Hathaway in Iris van Herpen is a weird choice to begin with,” a second opined.

    Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel playfully pouting for the camera, showcasing their red carpet style.

    Image credits: hellomag

    “Her team let her go out like this? She’s gorgeous, with a great figure. WTAF?” a third asked.

    “I would do wonders with her if she were my client,” said another.

    Looking past the digital noise, Hathaway and Coel, in an interview, revealed how they connected with their characters for the film 

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    A tweet from @bravo_joshuaaa stating, Anne gives me such fake vibes with a sweating-smile emoji. Relates to Anne Hathaway news.

    Image credits: bravo_joshuaaa

    Speaking with People on April 15, Hathaway said she asked Charli XCX, the primary songwriter for Mother Mary, for insights.

    “I wanted to talk to her about the music that I was going to perform, but I also had a lot of questions for her about what her life was like. What the experience of being a pop star was,” she shared.

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    Anne Hathaway helping Michaela Coel avoid a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet, adjusting her black outfit.

    Image credits: FilmUpdates

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    Coel, meanwhile, said she based her stint on her mother, Osbourne, who is a seamstress in real life.

    “My mum was on my mind every single day of the shoot,” she told the outlet at the film’s New York City screening on April 13.

    Anne Hathaway helps Michaela Coel on the red carpet, preventing a wardrobe malfunction while wearing a striking black dress.

    Image credits: FilmUpdates

    “I channeled my mom every single day. And it wasn’t just about being a seamstress, it was about the pain that she endured, raising children by herself, feeling completely deserted and alone, pining for the love of her ex-husband, my father.”

    A tweet from Gateway Xchange: "Two queens, one red carpet, absolutely flawless," referencing the Anne Hathaway Michaela Coel wardrobe moment.

    Image credits: Gatewayxchange_

    A tweet about Anne Hathaway, saying Anne doesn't look too thrilled, hinting at the wardrobe malfunction incident.

    Image credits: MuscleDawgX

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    “The yearning! The yearning I would sense my mum was feeling every day of my life, poured into how I yearned for Mother Mary,” Coel added.

    Hathaway and Coel play former best friends in the film. 

    Anne Hathaway’s 2026 slate is packed, with several films scheduled for back-to-back release

    While promoting Mother Mary, Hathaway was also promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2

    The much-anticipated sequel, featuring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Simone Ashley, and more, is set to hit theaters on May 1.

    On July 17, Hathaway will return to screens for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, alongside Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, and more.

    In August, her sci-fi effort The End of Oak Street will have a worldwide IMAX release.

    A Twitter post from Jennifer Jewell replying to FilmUpdates, stating "Mother is busy these days". This reflects the Anne Hathaway wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: Jewells2680

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    October will see the actress play the titular character in the psychological thriller Verity, adapted from Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name.

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    The movie will also star Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

    “She’s going to single-handedly rescue the movie industry,” a netizen said.

    “She is more popular and relevant in her 40s than she was in her 20s,” another offered.

    “Anne Hathaway knows how to make people feel seen,” a separate user said about the actress’s viral moment with her co-star

    A Twitter user's post, 1:30 AM, April 13, 2026, about Anne Hathaway's lasting beauty.

    Image credits: EdwardIrr4

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    A tweet from Hollywood Horror Museum, suggesting Anne Hathaway is a vampire.

    Image credits: horrormuseum

    Screenshot of a tweet by @Shirink_13, replying to @_filmwcrave, regarding Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel.

    Image credits: Shirink_13

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    A tweet by @TomCruise007_ saying Mother is mothering, referencing Anne Hathaway and a wardrobe malfunction.

    Image credits: TomCruise007_

    A tweet from User @snack099, featuring a primate avatar, saying "She's a good strategist 😂". Wardrobe Malfunction.

    Image credits: snack099

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    A tweet from Troublemaker praising Anne Hathaway's timeless look, mentioning The Devil Wears Prada.

    Image credits: Jojo_Royal01

    A tweet from Empiress_untold about Anne Hathaway's help with a wardrobe malfunction, praising her empathy with emojis.

    Image credits: Empires_untold

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    A Twitter screenshot displaying a tweet from Suspiria @Suspiria451, calling someone a Grifter! Phoney Performative grifter!!.

    Image credits: Suspiria451

    A tweet by @JusticeEther, a user identified as an Information Technologist, commenting on a red carpet outfit, possibly related to Anne Hathaway or Michaela Coel's wardrobe.

    Image credits: JusticeEther

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    A tweet by Ardenxo, reading "Mother indeed" in reply to @TheCineasthetic. This image is not relevant to Anne Hathaway or Michaela Coel.

    Image credits: ardenonx

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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    Julie S
    Julie S
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    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's the girl code.

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    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
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    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's the girl code.

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