Anne Hathaway Steps In To Help Michaela Coel Dodge Wardrobe Malfunction On The Red Carpet

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Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel attended the London screening of their film Mother Mary on Thursday, April 23, where the former helped the latter with an outfit complication.

The movie releases in the UK today (April 24) but has been available in limited stateside theaters since April 17.

It centers on an iconic pop star (Hathaway) and her complex relationship with a fashion designer (Coel), featuring original music.

Highlights Anne Hathaway helped Michaela Coel dodge a wardrobe malfunction at the London screening of their movie Mother Mary.

The moment drew praise from fans, but critics focused on condemning her dress.

Hathaway has a packed 2026, with multiple films lined up for consecutive releases.

As the co-stars showcased their off-screen chemistry, a netizen said, “It is totally heartwarming to see the care and patience between them.”

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Anne Hathaway helped Michaela Coel avert an embarrassing moment

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In a now-viral clip from the red carpet segment of the screening, Coel can be seen with her hand inside her Loewe gown, adjusting its top, while Hathaway uses the expansive sleeves of her Iris van Herpen dress as a curtain for her.

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“Just needed to double-check that no accidents will happen,” Coel said while fixing her dress behind Hathaway.

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“Love ladies who look out for each other,” a social media user said, while another added, “Anne Hathaway keeps showing how much of a girls’ girl she is.”

“Queen,” a third simply remarked.

“My crush on her keeps on growing,” a fourth noted.

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While most praised Hathaway’s conduct, some focused on criticizing her ensemble.

Her recent carpet run has been stressing me out. They didn’t even bother to match the mesh with her skintone whyyyyyy. https://t.co/EtavrXLlp8 — N (@dearvotion) April 23, 2026

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“Her recent carpet run has been stressing me out. They didn’t even bother to match the mesh with her skin tone,” one observed.

“Anne Hathaway in Iris van Herpen is a weird choice to begin with,” a second opined.

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“Her team let her go out like this? She’s gorgeous, with a great figure. WTAF?” a third asked.

“I would do wonders with her if she were my client,” said another.

Looking past the digital noise, Hathaway and Coel, in an interview, revealed how they connected with their characters for the film

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Anne Hathaway going home to her husband the second she’s done getting that gay-for-pay checkpic.twitter.com/s8G3OoeIz6 — Sappho was a lesbian (@6B_4T_GSL) April 24, 2026

Speaking with People on April 15, Hathaway said she asked Charli XCX, the primary songwriter for Mother Mary, for insights.

“I wanted to talk to her about the music that I was going to perform, but I also had a lot of questions for her about what her life was like. What the experience of being a pop star was,” she shared.

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Coel, meanwhile, said she based her stint on her mother, Osbourne, who is a seamstress in real life.

“My mum was on my mind every single day of the shoot,” she told the outlet at the film’s New York City screening on April 13.

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“I channeled my mom every single day. And it wasn’t just about being a seamstress, it was about the pain that she endured, raising children by herself, feeling completely deserted and alone, pining for the love of her ex-husband, my father.”

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“The yearning! The yearning I would sense my mum was feeling every day of my life, poured into how I yearned for Mother Mary,” Coel added.

Hathaway and Coel play former best friends in the film.

Anne Hathaway’s 2026 slate is packed, with several films scheduled for back-to-back release

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While promoting Mother Mary, Hathaway was also promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The much-anticipated sequel, featuring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Simone Ashley, and more, is set to hit theaters on May 1.

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On July 17, Hathaway will return to screens for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, alongside Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, and more.

In August, her sci-fi effort The End of Oak Street will have a worldwide IMAX release.

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October will see the actress play the titular character in the psychological thriller Verity, adapted from Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name.

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The movie will also star Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

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“She’s going to single-handedly rescue the movie industry,” a netizen said.

“She is more popular and relevant in her 40s than she was in her 20s,” another offered.

“Anne Hathaway knows how to make people feel seen,” a separate user said about the actress’s viral moment with her co-star

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