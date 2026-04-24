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Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of ‘Devil Wears Prada’ After “Racist” Teaser Released
Asian-American woman in a plaid shirt and glasses, expressing concern, sparking calls for the Devil Wears Prada boycott.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of ‘Devil Wears Prada’ After “Racist” Teaser Released

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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The Devil Wears Prada 2 has come under scrutiny for a scene deemed “racist” on social media, with users saying it includes outdated and harmful stereotypes about Asian culture.

The highly anticipated film, which stars Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, is set to hit theaters on May 1, a decade after the release of the original movie.

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    Highlights
    • 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' faces backlash for a scene criticized as "racist" just before its May 1 release.
    • Critics argued that the scene in question uses Hollywood stereotypes about Asian people being "nerdy" and "boring."
    • Social media users have called for a boycott of the film, condemning the use of a "racist name" and "cheap stereotypes."

    The sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is facing backlash over the “racist” portrayal of an Asian-American character
    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

    Image credits: 20thCenturyStudios

    In the comedy-drama, Meryl plays Miranda Priestly, the cynical editor of the fictional Runway fashion magazine. Her character is loosely inspired by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

    Anne portrays Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist who lands a job as Miranda’s assistant. The sequel sees Andy returning to the magazine, this time as the new Features Editor, with an assistant of her own: an Asian-American woman named Jin Chao.

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    In a clip from the upcoming film shared by 20th Century Studios, Anne’s character is seen getting off an elevator and meeting her assistant, who is wearing glasses and dressed in a striped shirt and matching pants.

    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

    Image credits: 20thCenturyStudios

    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

    Image credits: kaxishk

    “Are you Andy? Hi! I’m Jin Chao. I’m your new assistant,” she informs her. “I was an intern this morning…Nobody wanted to work in your department ‘cause it’s not actual fashion, so I just got it. Isn’t that cool?”

    Insecure about whether she will be accepted, Jin, played by Helen J. Shen, tells Andy that she graduated from Yale and begins listing her credentials.

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    “I did go to Yale, 3.86 GPA, lead soprano of the [Yale singing group the Whiffenpoofs], and my ACT score was 36 on the very first time,” she says.

    Anne Hathaway’s character, Andy, returns to Runway magazine and meets her new editor, Jin Chao, played by Helen J. ShenAsian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

    Image credits: 20thCenturyStudios

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    The short scene did not land well on social media, with one viewer writing on X, “Racist name? Check. Cheap stereotypes? Check. And that’s your ‘thank you’ to your most crucial overseas box office market?”

    “Sounds exactly like ‘Ching Chong,’ bro—real suspicious,” noted another.

    An X user based in South Asia asked, “We are in 2026… what made them think we’ll find this kind of racism funny?”

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    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

    Image credits: TechChick2

    “It’s 2026 and they’re still playing on the old Asians are nerdy/boring stereotypes. Her name, outfit and styling are…The Racist Wears Prada,” echoed a fourth viewer.

    A separate viewer claimed the film was “made for white women,” noting, “Of course they used an awkward actress to represent the Asian woman. They are a huge threat when they are smart, successful, and attractive, and too many of them are in the real world.”

    Outraged by the scene, many people called for a boycott of the film
    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

    Image credits: helenjshen

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    Many Asian-American social media users have called for a boycott of the film. “I was planning to watch this movie, but after seeing the trailer I found it racist, so I’ve decided not to see it,” admitted one critic.

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    “Nope! Not in the hell will anyone make me watch this film!” read another comment on the video posted by the film’s production company.

    A Japanese user said, “It gives me chills. Did they use this scene in the promo because it’s ‘funny’? #BoycottTheDevilWearsPrada2.”

    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

    Image credits: 20thCenturyStudios

    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

    Image credits: blue_domain

    Speaking with the New Jersey Monthly, Helen said her character, Jin, gets her own arc, in which she “steps into her own power, and she gets to flaunt that and use it to help.”

    The 26-year-old, who had her breakout role as Claire in Broadway’s Maybe Happy Ending in 2024, bonded with Anne Hathaway over their background in theater, particularly their experiences at the prestigious youth theater program at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse.

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    The sequel will see the return of Meryl Streep as the icy editor of Runway magazine
    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

    Image credits: 20thCenturyStudios

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    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

    Image credits: guchaetama

    “[Anne] led the room, and the piece, with such grace, strength and kindness,” Helen told the outlet. “There was efficiency and respect for everyone’s time.”

    Amid her success on Broadway and her feature-film debut, the actress can’t help but reflect on how grateful she is to her parents.

    “My parents came to New Jersey as immigrants and built a life in America,” she said. “They sacrificed so much to give me the opportunities I’m now experiencing.

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    “I’m a product of the place that I’m from and the people that I’ve met along the way.”

    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

    Image credits: 20thCenturyStudios

    Helen will also star in the CBS vampire comedy series Eternally Yours, set to premiere this fall.

    The Devil Wears Prada 2 features the return of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. It is directed by David Frankel, who helmed the first film.

    The accusations of racism directed at The Devil Wears Prada 2 come days before its May 1 premiere
    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

    Image credits: 20thCenturyStudios

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    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

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    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

    Image credits: 20thCenturyStudios

    The sequel also introduces new stars, including Helen, Kenneth Branagh, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Brammall, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Caleb Hearon, Simone Ashley, Tibor Ravitz, and Pauline Chalamet.

    Adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s novel about her experience working at a famous fashion magazine, the original 2006 film was a box office success and received two Academy Award nominations: Best Costume Design for Patricia Field and Best Actress for Meryl Streep.

    “Any time Asian people are successful it’s because of racism. Got it,” wrote one viewer, as others continued to debate the scene
    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

    Image credits: Schmanninhouse

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    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

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    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

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    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

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    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

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    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

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    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

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    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

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    Asian-Americans Are Calling For Boycott Of 'Devil Wears Prada' After "Racist" Teaser Released

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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