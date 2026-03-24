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Anna Kendrick And Kieran Culkin’s Reactions To An Interviewer’s Michael Cera Comment Are Going Viral Again
Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin seated during an interview, reacting to a Michael Cera comment in a studio setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Anna Kendrick And Kieran Culkin’s Reactions To An Interviewer’s Michael Cera Comment Are Going Viral Again

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anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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A 15-year-old Scott Pilgrim vs. the World press junket of Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin, in which they were put on the spot by a comment about their co-star Michael Cera, recently resurfaced.

The 2010 romantic comedy featured Cera as the titular Scott Pilgrim, an aspiring musician who had to compete against seven evil exes of Ramona Flowers, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, to date her.

Highlights
  • In a resurfaced 2010 video, Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin were seen defending Michael Cera from an interviewer’s awkward question.
  • Kendrick and Culkin starred alongside Cera in Edgar Wright’s romantic comedy movie, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.
  • The video went viral after Cera’s recent appearance during Tina Fey’s opening monologue on SNL U.K.’s debut episode.

Kendrick played Scott’s younger sister, Stacey Pilgrim, and Culkin played his roommate, Wallace Wells.

“Why is he being such a hater?” one user commented about the interviewer’s question.

RELATED:

    Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin defended Michael Cera after an interviewer called him “unattractive”

    Image credits: PATELICIOUSXO/X

    The video of the interview resurfaced days after Cera, along with Nicola Coughlan and Graham Norton, crashed Tina Fey’s opening monologue in the debut episode of SNL U.K. on March 21.

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    Cera, who wore glasses and a striped shirt, was seated in the audience and asked Fey a joke question about why she swore during her speech.

    Some fans were happy to see Cera back on screen, however briefly. One fan said: “Wow. That’s so crazy. Michael Cera is alive.”

    Two young men standing outside near a fence, capturing Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin’s viral reaction moment.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    Following Cera’s appearance on SNL U.K., fans began combing through his media appearances over the years, with one in particular going viral for a completely unrelated reason to Cera’s talent or career.

    A 15-second clip of Kendrick and Culkin talking about Cera in their 2010 interview caught netizens’ attention for the interviewer’s bizarre question.

    “By rights, he should be really unattractive,” the interviewer said during the media session. “What is it that makes him into some sort of s*x magnet?” he asked Kendrick and Culkin, referring to Cera’s character.

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    Young man with short brown hair wearing a green and beige shirt, reacting to a Michael Cera comment during an interview.

    Image credits: Universal Pictures

    In Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series, from which the movie was adapted, Scott is a reasonably attractive guy, who, for all his flaws, is unusually popular with women.

    In response, Kendrick and Culkin looked completely stunned.

    “Unattractive?” Culkin asked, while Kendrick remained speechless.

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    “I mean, look at him,” the interviewer said, doubling down. “He’s a nerd, a beanpole of a man.”

    This made Kendrick burst out laughing, while Culkin took a look at the movie poster and returned, “I think he’s cute.”

    “I like a good beanpole,” Kendrick chimed in at this point, which made the interviewer go, “Really?”

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    Tweet reacting to Kieran Culkin’s bewildered response to an interviewer’s comment about Michael Cera, going viral again.

    Image credits: Harvest1Hollow

    Tweet reacting to Michael Cera comment showing Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin’s viral reactions online.

    Image credits: afroangellic

    While interviewing Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ellen Wong, who played Knives Chau, the interviewer made a similar comment: “He looks like a bit of a dweeb, doesn’t he? I mean Brandon Routh, and Michael Cera gets the girl?”

    Winstead defended Cera, saying: “I think he’s pretty bada*s.”

    Kieran Culkin reacting during an interview, highlighting viral reactions related to Michael Cera comments.

    Image credits: PATELICIOUSXO/X

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    In another press junket from that time, conducted by Digital Spy, Kendrick revealed that some fans at the comic book conventions they had attended wanted to know Michael Cera’s relationship status.

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    “They were so cool and genuinely interested… They had really interesting and intelligent questions,” Kendrick said. “It wasn’t just the people who were there to see Michael and asked questions about whether Michael Cera was single.”

    Netizens called out the interviewer for his Michael Cera comments

    Two women seated during an interview, showing reactions related to Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin viral moments

    Image credits: PATELICIOUSXO/X

    Most slammed the interviewer for his question, while others praised Kendrick and Culkin for defending their co-star.

    One user said, “Wait, this must be a joke/prank, is he being for real?! Cause that’s so insane.” Another person wrote, “I think the interview is projecting his own insecurities here.”

    “The way their faces both dropped,” one said. “They were taken aback.”

    “I love the sheer baffled look on Kieran’s face,” another echoed.

    One person said: “I think this is a demonstration of how men feel under patriarchy, they are made to believe the only way to be attractive is big and muscled or whatever, but they’re really the ones holding themselves up to that standard, no one else!”

    Tweet by user rilkean reacting with surprise, related to Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin’s viral Michael Cera comment.

    Image credits: kafcats

    Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin reacting to an interviewer’s viral Michael Cera comment during a media appearance

    Image credits: honeysweetbundt

    Another, who thought the reporter looked similar to Cera, wrote: “That interviewer looks like he comes from a similar beanpole gene pool. Your honor, he’s projecting.”

    “He had it out for him,” said one more.

    Michael Cera admitted to struggling with self-confidence as a kid

    Michael Cera in a grey suit with red tie, posing at an event with a calm expression against a blue background.

    Image credits: Vince Bucci/Getty Images

    In October 2018, Cera had a heart-to-heart conversation with his Superbad co-star, Jonah Hill, for the latter’s indie magazine, Inner Children.

    During the interview, Hill asked Cera if he had a version of himself that he tried to hide from the world.

    Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin posing at a red carpet event with a group, capturing their viral reactions to Michael Cera comments.

    Image credits: Jon Furniss/Getty Images

    “My immediate answer would honestly be the 11-year-old version of me, just struggling with self-confidence,” Cera answered. “Even though there’s no real reason I could point to.”

    “I had a lot of friends, and they all loved me and everything. It was great. You’re just figuring it out and trying to learn who you are as you keep changing radically.”

    Man with mustache in patterned shirt standing in doorway, related to Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin’s viral Michael Cera interview reactions.

    Image credits: JAMnit_JAM

    He shared that pursuing what he truly wanted in his career was “very challenging” in his teens and early twenties, and that things did not click into place until he was 27.

    Cera has been acting since he was 10 and starred in Superbad alongside Hill when he was 19.

    Michael Cera smiling outdoors wearing sunglasses and a beige shirt with blurred crowd in the background.

    Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

    “If I think back to myself in my teenage years, it’s alarming,” he added. “I have this footage of us from the Superbad press tour and even watching that and looking at myself when I was like 19, it’s really disturbing.”

    “It was very weird,” Cera said about handling his early fame in his 20s. “I was so unsure, and there was nothing that made a lot of sense to me about the way my life was configured.”

    “He’s so jealous.” Netizens shared their thoughts on the interviewer’s question about Michael Cera

    Tweet text reacting to an interviewer’s Michael Cera comment featuring Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin’s viral reactions.

    Image credits: honeysweetbundt

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to an interviewer’s Michael Cera comment going viral featuring Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin.

    Image credits: dirtgrubbiezz

    Twitter post reacting to Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin’s viral responses about Michael Cera during an interview.

    Image credits: lifeofdess___

    Tweet by user Dally showing a baffled reaction to Michael Cera comment, highlighting Kieran Culkin and Anna Kendrick’s viral moment.

    Image credits: DeadOnThePage

    Twitter post showing a viral reaction to an interviewer’s Michael Cera comment with Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin.

    Image credits: sanasberett

    Tweet from user DivalnTheDumps expressing emotional reaction to viral Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin’s responses about Michael Cera comment.

    Image credits: DivaInTheDumps

    Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to an interviewer’s Michael Cera comment involving Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin.

    Image credits: Natural_Hater_

    Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to an interviewer’s Michael Cera comment with Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin mentioned.

    Image credits: xirbie

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Michael Cera, highlighting reactions involving Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin.

    Image credits: Caesar_Saucy

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to an interviewer’s Michael Cera comment, highlighting Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin’s viral reactions.

    Image credits: IamtheDed

    Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to an interviewer’s Michael Cera comment, highlighting Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin’s reactions.

    Image credits: AndieBell333

    Tweet text reacting to Michael Cera, highlighting Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin’s viral interview reactions.

    Image credits: dalexandrasmith

    Tweet reply from Acappie Neru reacting to an interviewer’s Michael Cera comment going viral again.

    Image credits: JinksWasntTaken

    Tweet reacting to an interviewer’s Michael Cera comment with laughing emoji and viral social media engagement.

    Image credits: yanderericandre

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by user jesse reacting to an interviewer's Michael Cera comment going viral again.

    Image credits: fagmoee

    Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin reacting to an interviewer’s Michael Cera comment during a viral interview moment.

    Image credits: JohnnyDPresents

    Tweet showing a viral comment on Michael Cera, with reactions from Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin sparking online buzz.

    Image credits: MaryPovich

    Tweet discussing Michael Cera with reactions from Anna Kendrick and Kieran Culkin going viral again.

    Image credits: GeonnCannon

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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