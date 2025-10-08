Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Jonah Hill Debuts Major Transformation After Revealing He Didn’t Take His Shirt Off Until His 30s
Jonah Hill with blonde hair and beard, wearing a light blue blazer, showcasing his major transformation.
Celebrities

Jonah Hill Debuts Major Transformation After Revealing He Didn’t Take His Shirt Off Until His 30s

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Jonah Hill is looking the healthiest he’s been in years while filming his latest project, Cut Off.

The acclaimed comedy actor, who previously asked a famous co-star for weight-loss advice, showcased his transformation while shooting in Los Angeles on Monday (October 6).

Jonah co-wrote the comedy film and is also directing it. He stars alongside Kristen Wiig as a pair of rich, entitled twins whose parents cut them off financially. Bette Midler and Nathan Lane play their mother and father.

Highlights
  • Jonah Hill showed off his healthy new look while filming his comedy 'Cut Off, ' in which he stars alongside Kristen Wiig.
  • The actor opened up about his body image struggles after being labeled “gross and unattractive” earlier in his career.
  • He said the constant body-shaming comments stayed with him for years, leaving him deeply insecure.
    Jonah Hill showing major transformation with beard and colorful shirt against a blue background in a casual setting

    Image credits: GQ

    The 41-year-old highlighted his transformation in a quirky outfit consisting of a skin-tight turtleneck, blue jeans with a black fringe, and a blonde wig.

    Jonah made his directorial debut with Mid90s in 2018, followed by the 2022 documentary Stutz, which focused on his therapist, Dr. Phil Stutz.

    In 2019, the star opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about his long-standing struggles with body image, which began when he was a teenager.

    Jonah Hill with beard and long hair, wearing a white blazer, showing his tattoo in a formal event setting.

    Image credits: Getty/Dia Dipasupil

    “I really believe everyone has a snapshot of themselves from a time when they were young that they’re ashamed of,” he said.

    “For me, it’s that 14-year-old overweight and unattractive kid who felt ugly to the world, who listened to hip-hop and who wanted so badly to be accepted by this community of skaters.”

    Jonah’s personal struggles with body image date back to his teen years

    Jonah Hill debuting major transformation, pictured in casual outfits at two different events with noticeable weight change.

    Jonah Hill debuting major transformation, pictured in casual outfits at two different events with noticeable weight change.

    Image credits: Getty/Larry Busacca/Nicholas Hunt

    His directorial debut, Mid90s, reflects his personal story of being criticized for his body, as it follows a 13-year-old boy trying to fit in.

    While working on Mid90s, Jonah created a magazine called Inner Children, in which he opened up about being called “fat, gross, and unattractive” after becoming famous in his late teens.

    Jonah wrote that he believes this is a universal experience for anyone who has been overweight, and that the feeling of insecurity stayed with him for years, regardless of his success.

    Jonah Hill with blonde hair and beard wearing glasses and a patterned brown shirt showing major transformation outdoors.

    Jonah Hill with blonde hair and beard wearing glasses and a patterned brown shirt showing major transformation outdoors.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    In 2017, the father of one revealed that he asked his 21 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum for weight-loss advice. Naturally, Channing was happy to help.

    Jonah had gained weight the previous year for his role in War Dogs, in which he co-starred with Miles Teller as a pair of weapon dealers.

    “I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I eat less and go to a trainer, will I get in good shape?’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, you dumb motherf***er, of course you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.'”

    The actor not only stars but co-wrote and directed the film, joining forces with Kristen Wiig, Nathan Lane, and Bette Midler


    As people began to notice the transformation, the actor wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that he would prefer if his body wasn’t a topic of conversation, even when fans “meant well” with their comments.

    He wrote, “Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

    Screenshot of a tweet asking if Jonah Hill is playing Ellen DeGeneres in his next role, highlighting Jonah Hill transformation discussion.

    Screenshot of a tweet asking if Jonah Hill is playing Ellen DeGeneres in his next role, highlighting Jonah Hill transformation discussion.

    Image credits: TheBuchoUSJP

    Close-up of a blonde person smiling, illustrating Jonah Hill debuts major transformation after revealing shirtless habits.

    Close-up of a blonde person smiling, illustrating Jonah Hill debuts major transformation after revealing shirtless habits.

    Image credits: QuanSai

    Jonah revealed that he didn’t take his shirt off in a pool until he was in his mid-30s, even in front of family and friends.

    He said it probably would have happened sooner if his childhood insecurities “weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers,” concluding, “I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself.”

    In 2022, Jonah announced that he no longer plans to participate in promotional events for his films, including press interviews, explaining that the decision was based on his two decades of experiencing panic attacks.

    In an open letter to fans, he shared that his panic attacks were exacerbated by public-facing events. His goal in stepping back from press tours was to protect himself and help normalize conversations about this common mental health issue.

    The Don’t Look Up actor revealed he didn’t feel comfortable taking his shirt off in public until his mid-30s

    Jonah Hill showing major transformation, wearing sunglasses and tank top, standing with surfboard by a blue door outdoors.

    Jonah Hill showing major transformation, wearing sunglasses and tank top, standing with surfboard by a blue door outdoors.

    Image credits: Instagram/ryanlovelace

    Man with blonde mullet and sunglasses next to a tiger outdoors, illustrating Jonah Hill major transformation concept.

    Man with blonde mullet and sunglasses next to a tiger outdoors, illustrating Jonah Hill major transformation concept.

    Image credits: BigHawgBigDawg

    As part of his efforts to improve his physical and mental health, the Don’t Look Up actor has previously shared that he was quitting cigarettes “for good.”

    “If you’re trying to quit and need a good excuse jump on with me and start today mid-way through your day that’s what I did,” he wrote on Instagram. Jonah also recommended that anyone trying to quit read Allen Carr’s Easy Way To Stop Smoking.

    @rhcp3308 17 year old me screaming. #SuperBad#emmastone#jonahhill♬ original sound – Gadgets Lover


    Aside from Cut Off, the two-time Oscar nominee recently finished filming the movie Outcome, which he also directed. The black comedy stars Cameron Diaz, Keanu Reeves, Matt Bomer, David Spade, and Laverne Cox.

    In the film, Keanu plays Reef Hawk, a damaged Hollywood actor who must confront his past and face his demons after being extorted with a mysterious video. Jonah stars as Ira Slitz, Reef’s crisis lawyer.

    Outcome is set to be released on Apple TV+, though an official release date has not yet been announced.  

    One fan said Jonah looks “like a different person” after his remarkable weight-loss transformation

    Jonah Hill showing major transformation, shirtless and confident, revealing a new look after his 30s.

    Jonah Hill showing major transformation, shirtless and confident, revealing a new look after his 30s.

    Image credits: grave_concerns

    Tweet from smoothie replying to BreatheLesss asking how to fast forward that process, posted on Oct 4, 2025.

    Tweet from smoothie replying to BreatheLesss asking how to fast forward that process, posted on Oct 4, 2025.

    Image credits: shedrinkswater

    Tweet showing a username PostMillone replying with a playful text mentioning Ozempic, referencing Jonah Hill's transformation.

    Tweet showing a username PostMillone replying with a playful text mentioning Ozempic, referencing Jonah Hill's transformation.

    Image credits: PostMillone

    Tweet from Ian Patrick Hughes referencing Jonah Hill’s major transformation, posted on social media in October 2025.

    Tweet from Ian Patrick Hughes referencing Jonah Hill’s major transformation, posted on social media in October 2025.

    Image credits: EveryNobody

    Jonah Hill showing major transformation with a shirtless photo, revealing change in his appearance after his 30s.

    Jonah Hill showing major transformation with a shirtless photo, revealing change in his appearance after his 30s.

    Image credits: _TrueVoodoo

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Jonah Hill’s major transformation after revealing he didn’t take his shirt off until his 30s.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Jonah Hill’s major transformation after revealing he didn’t take his shirt off until his 30s.

    Image credits: alefourty

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing body image and transformation, relevant to Jonah Hill's major transformation after not taking his shirt off until his 30s.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing body image and transformation, relevant to Jonah Hill's major transformation after not taking his shirt off until his 30s.

    Image credits: HuskyBlueChamps

    Jonah Hill showing a major transformation with a casual outfit, highlighting his change after not taking his shirt off until his 30s.

    Jonah Hill showing a major transformation with a casual outfit, highlighting his change after not taking his shirt off until his 30s.

    Image credits: WilliamAdoasi

    Tweet by ThorDKidd expressing emotional motivation with a crying emoji, timestamped May 19, 2025, 2:57 PM.

    Tweet by ThorDKidd expressing emotional motivation with a crying emoji, timestamped May 19, 2025, 2:57 PM.

    Image credits: ThorDKidd

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Jonah Hill’s major transformation, noting he looks like a different person.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Jonah Hill’s major transformation, noting he looks like a different person.

    Image credits: pandaxbt

    Jonah Hill showing major transformation with a shirtless look, revealing changes in his appearance in his 30s.

    Jonah Hill showing major transformation with a shirtless look, revealing changes in his appearance in his 30s.

    Image credits: BallerinaBitty

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    dan_49 avatar
    Dan
    Dan
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That guys got so many demons. I'm amazed hes still alive.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find he has this weird energy to him, like he's super needy. Great in Superbad, This Is The End and Moneyball.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guy can't win - gets body shamed when he's big and now body shamed when he's slim. I think it's great he's taken control of his physical and mental health. People are so cruelly judgmental.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
