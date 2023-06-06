This Woman Who Singlehandedly Saved And Cared For Countless Animals, After 20 Years Of Running A Shelter, Now Is In Desperate Need Of Help Herself

June moved from England to Cyprus in hopes of beginning a simple and peaceful life. But things changed after she was left alone to run Cyprus Pride House (CPH), established in 2002. Instead of relaxation, June struggles every day to help cats and dogs that are suffering to survive.

But it’s not only animals that are in need of help anymore. June desperately needs rescuing too. To survive, she requires two urgent operations – one on her spine and one on her knee. So today, I would like to spread a message about June in hopes that she will get the help she so clearly deserves.

More info: cypruspridehouse.org | cypruspridehouse.org | Facebook

Meet these desperate pets awaiting urgent assistance in a shelter led solely by a woman named June

For more than two decades, June’s rescue near Limassol in Cyprus has helped countless animals in need

I want to tell you about June, who runs Cyprus Pride House – an animal rescue near Limassol, Cyprus. For over 20 years, she has rescued cats and dogs, nursed them to health, had them vaccinated and neutered, and organized a pet passport – all to get them ready for a new home somewhere in the UK or EU. She has dedicated 24/7, 365 days each and every year to saving cats and dogs in Cyprus.

June has devoted herself to rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding loving homes for cats and dogs

Every day she is on her feet cleaning, walking, doing home and garden maintenance, and caring for and saving animals – and she does this totally alone. She lives in the Troodos mountains in Cyprus and, because she has dedicated her life to saving animals, she has no one there to help her. No family, no friends, no one.

However, this time June is the one in need of rescue as she requires several urgent surgeries that are essential for her well-being

June is in pain every day and her surgeon has told her she must stop heavy lifting and change her lifestyle immediately. However, this is impossible for June without urgent help.

Without these operations, June is at risk of being paralyzed. It is very serious. CPH supporters (based overseas, largely in the UK and EU) raise funds each month to pay for food and vet bills and so on, but June now needs to rehome as many of the animals as possible – and to find people to work at the rescue for three months while she recovers from her operations. She cannot have the operations without help being in place! Without the operations, her life is at severe risk. It is a terrible situation for her and the animals.

As she has no one to help her, out of concern, I am sharing this message in hopes to spread awareness and find support for June

Fundraising has been secured to give someone a wage, but no one can be found. This is why I am writing this article. To spread the word, to find a kind soul or two who can help by working at the rescue for three months, and to find new forever homes for the remaining cats and dogs to reduce the care needed at the rescue.

Together, we can ensure that June, who has selflessly dedicated her life to saving innocent lives, receives the assistance she desperately needs

Could you do this? Or do you know anyone? Please help spread the word, adopt, donate, or share the posts on Facebook.

Every little bit helps. Truly. Thank you.

Here are June’s recent posts on Facebook

