Generative artificial intelligence has been discussed in various contexts practically nonstop over the past few years. There are lots of people hyping the technology as fundamentally overhauling the foundations of work and making waves in the job industry. On the other hand, there are plenty of skeptics, too, wondering how much actual benefit the tech brings to businesses and employees, underneath all the hype. (Not to mention the environmental costs and potential copyright issues.)

In a recent article, the Harvard Business Review points out a fascinating paradox. There’s a surge in the use of generative AI across workplaces, sure. However, at the same time, most companies are “seeing little measurable ROI [return on investment].” Case in point, a recent report from the MIT Media Lab showcased results: a jaw-dropping 95% of organizations see no measurable return on their investment in AI tech.

Or, as HBR wittily puts it: “So much activity, so much enthusiasm, so little return.”