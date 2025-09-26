ADVERTISEMENT

You deserve a break. We can tell that you’ve been putting tons of effort into your job, but it’s important to pace yourself. Otherwise, you’ll burn out. And there’s nothing like a list of quality memes to amuse you while you have a delicious cup of coffee.

For all of you hardworking readers out there, our team at Bored Panda has curated this selection of incredibly relatable and hilarious work memes from all over the net. Scroll down for a good laugh. And be sure to share them with your colleagues and—if you feel brave enough—your boss.

#1

Man squinting confused outdoors with text about computer autosaving file in a relatable work meme.

adultcoffeebreak Report

    #2

    Man in blue shirt humorously training new employee at work, illustrating spot-on work memes during coffee break.

    LuminousxCascade Report

    #3

    New hire in a toxic work environment meme featuring Big Bird among Star Wars characters, illustrating work meme humor.

    Report

    Generative artificial intelligence has been discussed in various contexts practically nonstop over the past few years. There are lots of people hyping the technology as fundamentally overhauling the foundations of work and making waves in the job industry. On the other hand, there are plenty of skeptics, too, wondering how much actual benefit the tech brings to businesses and employees, underneath all the hype. (Not to mention the environmental costs and potential copyright issues.)

    In a recent article, the Harvard Business Review points out a fascinating paradox. There’s a surge in the use of generative AI across workplaces, sure. However, at the same time, most companies are “seeing little measurable ROI [return on investment].” Case in point, a recent report from the MIT Media Lab showcased results: a jaw-dropping 95% of organizations see no measurable return on their investment in AI tech.

    Or, as HBR wittily puts it: “So much activity, so much enthusiasm, so little return.”
    #4

    Woman in a dark room replying to why she doesn’t quit job, a relatable work meme about needing money.

    Ordinary_Board_4790 Report

    #5

    Man dressed as Joker in military uniform, caption about work and an 8-year-old YouTuber earning millions.

    TabletopStudios Report

    #6

    Humanoid robot heads with surprised expressions illustrating work memes about coworkers struggling through the day.

    Same-OldMantra Report

    One possible reason for this is that AI tools are used to create so-called ‘workslop.’ In a nutshell, this is content that might look polished on the surface level but lacks quality and depth.

    What’s more, producing ‘workslop’ actually creates extra work for your colleagues, harming productivity. This then has a knock-on effect on morale.
    #7

    Man with long hair smiling happily in a meme about work calendars and no meetings, illustrating work memes humor.

    babbler-dabbler Report

    #8

    Woman in vintage dress reclining on couch with text about normalizing booing in workplace in work memes style.

    almostvacant Report

    #9

    Work meme showing a pizza slice in a case labeled for breaking glass in case of low staffing.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    As per research findings from BetterUp Labs and Stanford Social Media Lab, a whopping 41% of employees have encountered this ‘workslop’ AI-generated output.

    Each instance of this type of content costs nearly 2 hours to be reworked.

    That’s on top of all the issues with productivity, trust, and collaboration that it creates.
    #10

    Man wearing a hard hat and sunglasses on a couch, joking about caffeine and anger fueling long work hours in a work meme.

    MEMExplorer Report

    #11

    Two men shaking hands in an office, captioned work meme about manager appreciating positive attitude and saying no to tasks.

    Akworldek Report

    #12

    Man eating lunch alone in car at work to avoid small talk, a relatable work meme for coffee break humor.

    officialworkmemes Report

    HBR explains that ‘workslop’ “masquerades as good work,” while, in fact, lacking the substance to “meaningfully advance a given task.”

    Employees use more accessible AI tools to rapidly create polished-looking content, such as slides, reports, summaries, code, etc.

    “But while some employees are using this ability to polish good work, others use it to create content that is actually unhelpful, incomplete, or missing crucial context about the project at hand. The insidious effect of workslop is that it shifts the burden of the work downstream, requiring the receiver to interpret, correct, or redo the work. In other words, it transfers the effort from creator to receiver.”
    #13

    Meme featuring Leonardo DiCaprio with text about workplace humor, fitting the theme of work memes and coffee break laughs.

    officialworkmemes Report

    #14

    Man in glasses holding a mug with a serious expression, depicting a work meme about being disturbed at work.

    officialworkmemes Report

    #15

    Angry character driving a car, caption about pretending to be friendly at work, relatable work memes humor.

    officialworkmemes Report

    Based on the findings of HBR’s recent and ongoing survey of 1,150 United States-based full-time employees across various industries, two-fifths (40%) have reported receiving ‘workslop’ within the last month.

    Those employees who have encountered ‘workslop’ state that, on average, 15.4% of the content they receive qualifies as that.

    ‘Workslop’ is more common among peer employees (40%) than it is sent to managers (18%) or sent from managers down the ladder (16%).

    These issues are most prominent in industries focused on professional services and technology.
    #16

    Disheveled doll with messy hair and makeup in an office setting, capturing the humor of work memes.

    Report

    #17

    Meditating boy cartoon with text about job gratitude and lottery hopes, a painful and spot-on work meme.

    hiredremoteli Report

    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When your rapture plans fall through, pray for the lottery. 🤣

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Meme showing a surprised cartoon character reacting to a boss asking for more work in work memes.

    NightOwlOnline Report

    Most workers who receive low-effort AI-generated work viewed their colleagues as less creative, capable, reliable, trustworthy, and intelligent.

    Moreover, over a third (34%) of employees who were on the receiving end of ‘workslop’ notified their teammates or managers of this. The knock-on effect is a drop in trust. Just under a third (32%) of people who received ‘workslop’ said they were less likely to want to work with the producer of said content in the future.
    #19

    Man with mustache looking serious in a work meme about positive attitude from a collection of work memes.

    corporatehumorzone1 Report

    #20

    Man in armchair eating popcorn while a globe on fire burns nearby, illustrating work memes about ignored problems at work.

    employeetears Report

    #21

    Man calmly mowing lawn in front of burning house with text highlighting work memes about chaotic workplace humor.

    paddyjobsman Report

    As per HBR, workplace leaders can try to counteract the drawbacks of AI tool use by having quality standards, establishing clear norms, offering proper guidance, promoting purposeful AI use, and encouraging a so-called ‘pilot mindset.’

    The latter is all about having high agency and optimism, while using AI tools for collaboration, not taking shortcuts.
    #22

    Man with beard looking tired and holding a cup, illustrating relatable work memes about day off feelings.

    reddit.com Report

    Man in office relaxing with feet up, illustrating a work meme about unrealistic job experience demands.

    reddit.com Report

    Man in a suit sitting silently next to a large jar of cheese balls, illustrating relatable work memes after hours at home.

    psychokiller90 Report

    In another article, the Harvard Business Review sets out some practical advice for workplace leaders to inspire their staff. In short, they need to play 3 key roles: those of the visionary, exemplar, and mentor.

    For example, people tend to rally around leaders who provide them with meaning, purpose, and optimism. So, as a workplace leader, you should aim to set out a clear vision for your goals, and repeat it often. “Your message should be big-picture, values-driven, and simple yet vivid.”
    #25

    Work meme featuring a superhero figure saying no to explaining a resume gap due to signing an NDA.

    Neon639 Report

    Buzz Lightyear saying my work needs me, I'm irreplaceable, with a shelf full of identical Buzz Lightyear toys, work memes.

    QuietCdence Report

    #27

    Tired animated character in a baseball uniform with a drink, illustrating spot-on work memes about exhaustion at work.

    officialworkmemes Report

    Meanwhile, workplace leaders also ought to embody the values, ideas, and principles that they declare. In other words, words aren’t enough… they have to follow through with their actions.

    And, on top of that, leaders need to take on the role of mentors. They should support their employees, elevate them, actively listen to them, give them credit when it’s due, and delegate responsibility when needed. All of this requires having a deep understanding of what drives other people and what their needs are.
    #28

    Meme of a frog holding a lit match with caption about being annoyed at work, illustrating work memes humor.

    employeetears Report

    Work memes featuring Kermit and a puppet discussing calling an employee stupid in a humorous work setting.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    #30

    Man in orange hoodie making confused face in a work meme about coworkers and humor on coffee break.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    Share your thoughts in the comments, Pandas! Which memes did you relate to the most? Which pics made your work besties laugh the hardest? How do you stay motivated and steer clear of burnout at your job?

    Tell us all about it during your next coffee break! And if you haven’t already, be sure to upvote the memes you enjoyed the most.
    #31

    Man in white hat and pink jacket dancing confidently with friends, humorously representing work memes about lack of sleep.

    Embarrassed_Sir7636 Report

    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was me for years. Now I make sure I get at least 6 hours a night.

    #32

    Woman with surprised expression in a work meme about attitude, illustrating funny and relatable work memes.

    KamXxGlam02 Report

    #33

    Two dinosaur images showing work memes about motivation fading within an hour, highlighting funny work memes theme.

    KamXxGlam02 Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not my fault everyone is a stupid àsshole 🤷🏽‍♀️

    #34

    Man holding a mug and smiling at laptop, illustrating a work meme about staying on mute during meetings.

    Massive-Exit-1751 Report

    #35

    Person looking in mirror with clown face edited on reflection, illustrating work memes about workplace appreciation.

    Vacation_Addict Report

    Meme from Star Wars showing a young man and woman discussing starting a new job and resignation, work memes humor.

    wet181 Report

    #37

    Humorous work meme on whiteboard showing decreasing effort percentages by day with Baby Yoda holding a red marker.

    dottommytm Report

    #38

    Woman smirking with sarcastic text about a 2% raise during 15% inflation work meme for coffee break laughs.

    babbler-dabbler Report

    #39

    Man in plaid shirt and vest looking serious with text about the most stressful part of a job, a work meme.

    officialworkmemes Report

    Man in car making a funny face with caption about work showing refusal to stay late, relatable work memes content.

    officialworkmemes Report

    #41

    Gordon Ramsay looking serious with a work meme about not having a clue, highlighting spot-on work memes.

    officialworkmemes Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, and it's usually the dude that gets paid 3x what I make.

    #42

    Cartoon character Patrick holding a camera with caption about taking photos of feet in 9-5 job meme.

    Report

    #43

    Squidward wide awake and annoyed in bed on a day off, illustrating relatable work memes about early waking habits.

    officialworkmemes Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The worst is when it wakes me up by thinking about work.

    Cartoon cat lying awake in bed on a Sunday night after setting alarm for work, related to work memes and coffee break humor.

    officialworkmemes Report

    #45

    Work meme showing a cartoon girl on the phone saying she hates work after telling her boss she won’t come in tomorrow.

    officialworkmemes Report

    #46

    Bart Simpson looking at a to-do list with humorous work memes about office distractions and coworkers.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    #47

    Muppet character in a suit with wide eyes, highlighting a funny work meme about unrealistic job expectations.

    careerfairy Report

    #48

    Cartoon character crashing through a window illustrating reality versus onboarding training in work memes.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    #49

    Woman with short hair in a blue shirt expressing a flexible definition of okay in a humorous work meme about work memes.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    #50

    Man in office with a stressed expression expressing frustration about workload in relatable work memes.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    #51

    Man in office reacting to work meme about someone stealing a good pen, relatable work memes for coffee break humor.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    #52

    Man in office looking at phone with text about 5PM and 40 years left work memes on his third coffee break.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    #53

    Man in a suit lying down with a stressed expression, shown in a relatable work meme about stressful work moments.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    #54

    Woman in blue nurse uniform animatedly talking to man in suit, with another woman smiling in background, capturing work memes humor.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    #55

    Woman pretending to work by using a vacuum cleaner in a barren outdoor setting in a work memes image.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    #56

    Older man with a serious face reacting to HR forcing virtual obstacle courses in this work meme about coworkers bonding.

    airspeedhq Report

    #57

    Scene from The Office with Dwight, captioned about company sustainability and green initiatives, a popular work meme.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    #58

    Man in face paint and muscle costume awkwardly sitting with two formally dressed coworkers in a work meme about dress code.

    spookywolves13 Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funny story, I (the HR Manager) got fired once for violating the dress code. The same dress code I had written only 2 weeks before 🤦🏽‍♀️

    #59

    Meme about employment gap humor, highlighting work memes relatable to office life and job experiences.

    reddit.com Report

    Prisoners in orange uniforms walking back through a gate, illustrating the feeling of returning to work after a lunch break in work memes.

    jaime000 Report

    #61

    Side-by-side work memes showing a neat hairstyle when clocking in and a messy look when clocking out.

    furious_stylestv Report

    #62

    Job interview meme showing a young man humorously responding about passion for eating in work memes.

    percinimrek Report

    #63

    Tired man with dark circles humorously answers coworker about sleep, illustrating pain of work memes during coffee breaks.

    moistcupcakery Report

    Squidward from Spongebob meme showing reluctance, illustrating pain and humor in work memes.

    Any-Cardiologist7062 Report

    #65

    Office humor work meme showing a manager and employee with text about work family and job applications.

    arpitaintech Report

    #66

    Woman crying in a car meme about the struggle of work and daily routine in spot-on work memes.

    builtwithlove9 Report

    #67

    Gengar cartoon character in a tie and briefcase looking tired and stressed, depicting work memes humor during coffee breaks.

    Fodrn Report

    Homer Simpson looking tired but content driving a car with a work meme about emotional burnout and the weekend relief.

    officialworkmemes Report

    #69

    Woman with a sarcastic expression illustrating a work meme about mistakes and sarcastic comments during a coffee break.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    #70

    Man in suit interviewing woman, humorously claiming office experience by watching a series multiple times, work memes topic.

    grnprosper Report

    #71

    Homer Simpson holding a bell and sign saying the end is near, illustrating a funny work meme about shift ending.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    #72

    Man smiling at his desk holding a book, illustrating a painful and spot-on work meme about confusion in the office.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's when you just wait until they forget about it, or "realign priorities"

    #73

    Man in a suit looking frustrated with caption about work memes and third coffee break humor.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    gregorygarcia avatar
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ask them if they want to lose a finger or a toe and pull out a cigar guillotine

    #74

    Man in suit smiling titled with task list humor, a relatable work meme to enjoy during coffee breaks.

    officebloopers Report

    #75

    Fantasy wizard and dragon engaging with a glowing artifact, paired with a work meme about job follow-ups.

    N_U_T Report

    gregorygarcia avatar
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I go from fact finding to handling chlorine gas and hazardous chemicals to mucking out stables, to 🤦🤦🤷

    Displeased cartoon characters at work meeting meme illustrating spot-on work memes and office humor on coffee break.

    Certain_Hair7730 Report

    #77

    Woman making a frustrated face with a work meme about facial expressions as subtitles for work thoughts.

    officialworkmemes Report

    #78

    Animated tired character in office attire struggling to stay awake, illustrating work memes and coffee break exhaustion.

    officialworkmemes Report

    #79

    Pie chart illustrating post-holiday work vibes with sections for emails, circling back, and forgetting job tasks in work memes.

    ninanesdoly Report

    Funny work meme with a character on the phone, sharing a humorous excuse about not coming to work today.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    #81

    Cartoon fish at work cubicle looking tired with headset, caption about work memes and living the dream.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    #82

    Man resting his head on his hands at the steering wheel, expressing frustration about work in a popular work meme.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well tbh, in my current form I am much better suited for a desk chair than a battlefield. So I guess this will do for now.

    #83

    Woman holding and pretending to drink from an oversized coffee cup in a funny work memes image.

    theinterviewguys Report

    Cartoon characters looking at a computer screen with a job search on Indeed, depicting a work meme about inconvenience at work.

    goshbposh Report

    #85

    Black and white work meme showing a frustrated woman after a meeting with people asking stupid questions.

    NetExtension1850 Report

    #86

    Man in hoodie and glasses at work looking cold, a relatable work meme for office humor and 3rd coffee break moments.

    officialworkmemes Report

    #87

    Woman sitting in a car with eyes closed and mouth open, captioned work meme about needing a drink after walking into work.

    adultcoffeebreak Report

