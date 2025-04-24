American Pie Star Jason Biggs Appears Before Public In NYC Showing Off His Impressive Weight Loss

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years, the Internet has been full of photos of stars and celebrities after their dramatic weight loss—and all thanks to… well, the wizardry of Ozempic. As it turns out, you no longer need to sweat in the gym, spend hours jogging, or replace burgers with some healthy food—just take a magic remedy, and voila! Or maybe not.

A few days ago, actor Jason Biggs amazed the public with his dramatic transformation. He reportedly lost 40lb in the past 1.5 years. Moreover, the American Pie star swears that he didn’t take any pills—he simply changed his lifestyle to a healthier one. Well, are we going to believe him?

Jason Biggs, 46, showed off his dramatic weight loss before public in New York City these days

Image credits: Variety / Getty Images

Biggs hit fame in 1998 after starring in the iconic youth comedy American Pie, and since then managed to stay sought-after

There are not many situations in the world where a person gains national fame after a resounding bed failure in public, but Jason Biggs actually succeeded. After starring in the iconic teen comedy American Pie, the actor literally woke up famous – and although his career turned out to be not this incredibly successful, he’s still well recognizable.

Image credits: FilmMagic / Getty Images

However, a couple of days ago, when 46-year-old Biggs appeared before the public at the 2025 City Harvest Gala: Carnaval in NYC, he surprised everyone with his new slim look. The actor admitted that he lost 40 pounds in about a year and a half—and neither Ozempic, Vegovi, nor any other meds containing semaglutide are, in fact, responsible for this.

Image credits: NBC / Getty Images

The actor swears that neither Ozempic nor Wegovy are responsible for him shedding pounds, but only changes in his lifestyle made him lose weight

According to Biggs himself, he radically changed his lifestyle, switching to healthy food and starting to ride a bike a lot. The result was not long in coming – the actor really does look very slim, so even avid movie lovers, accustomed to his youthful chubby cheeks from the late ’90s, admitted that he has changed a lot. And it’s not even about age.

Image credits: American Pie / Universal Pictures

Biggs has never had real problems with excess weight, and his figure has almost always, since those glorious days of American Pie, remained approximately the same outlines. Therefore, rapidly shedding pounds caught many movie lovers by surprise – after all, they weren’t accustomed to the new look of the famous actor. However, suspicions of Ozempic use are still unavoidable…

Image credits: American Pie / Universal Pictures

Experts believe that losing 1-2 pounds a week is a healthy rate – and Biggs actually fits these measures

How dangerous is it for your health to quickly lose a lot of weight in your forties? In fact, there are many factors associated with this. “Men tend to gain weight until age 55, and then slowly start to lose it in the years that follow. This could be because men produce less testosterone after this age,” this dedicated article on Web MD claims. And Biggs, at 46, should, in theory, still be gaining weight.

Experts believe that losing 1-2 pounds a week is quite a healthy and safe rate, while any other, faster pace is fraught with potential health problems, such as metabolic disorders, muscle loss, gallstones, and other issues. In addition, Health Line, for example, notes that many people who have embarked on the path of weight loss prefer a low-calorie diet rather than exercise.

So, if we take the actor’s words as 100% true, then 40 pounds in a year and a half just gives us a rate of about 2 pounds per week. That is, provided that you are physically active, such weight loss can be considered absolutely healthy. Even taking into account his age, it’s known that after 30, losing weight is not as easy as before that age.

However, many commenters online didn’t appreciate Biggs’ new image, claiming that he looked way better than before. And that having more meat on his bones actually made him looking healthier. People are also sure that it’s the changed contours of his face that make the weight loss for the star of American Pie and Orange Is the New Black so noticeable.

Some netizens even suspected that Biggs had some kind of disease, due to which the actor lost so much weight. Other responders had a completely reasonable answer to this – with his height, the actor now has an absolutely healthy weight, and there’s no need to look for something hidden where it most likely doesn’t exist. By the way, what do you, our dear readers, think about Jason Biggs’ new look?

However, the Internet was very divided over the actor’s new look, as some people claimed that he looked better before

