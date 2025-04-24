Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

American Pie Star Jason Biggs Appears Before Public In NYC Showing Off His Impressive Weight Loss
Celebrities, Entertainment

American Pie Star Jason Biggs Appears Before Public In NYC Showing Off His Impressive Weight Loss

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years, the Internet has been full of photos of stars and celebrities after their dramatic weight loss—and all thanks to… well, the wizardry of Ozempic. As it turns out, you no longer need to sweat in the gym, spend hours jogging, or replace burgers with some healthy food—just take a magic remedy, and voila! Or maybe not.

A few days ago, actor Jason Biggs amazed the public with his dramatic transformation. He reportedly lost 40lb in the past 1.5 years. Moreover, the American Pie star swears that he didn’t take any pills—he simply changed his lifestyle to a healthier one. Well, are we going to believe him?

RELATED:

    Jason Biggs, 46, showed off his dramatic weight loss before public in New York City these days

    Actor in NYC event showcasing significant weight loss, smiling in a suit against a branded backdrop.

    Image credits: Variety / Getty Images

    Biggs hit fame in 1998 after starring in the iconic youth comedy American Pie, and since then managed to stay sought-after

    There are not many situations in the world where a person gains national fame after a resounding bed failure in public, but Jason Biggs actually succeeded. After starring in the iconic teen comedy American Pie, the actor literally woke up famous – and although his career turned out to be not this incredibly successful, he’s still well recognizable.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    American Pie star in NYC, wearing a black suit, showcases impressive weight loss at an event.

    Image credits: FilmMagic / Getty Images

    However, a couple of days ago, when 46-year-old Biggs appeared before the public at the 2025 City Harvest Gala: Carnaval in NYC, he surprised everyone with his new slim look. The actor admitted that he lost 40 pounds in about a year and a half—and neither Ozempic, Vegovi, nor any other meds containing semaglutide are, in fact, responsible for this.

    Jason Biggs in NYC, smiling and showcasing weight loss achievements in a casual setting.

    Image credits: NBC / Getty Images

    The actor swears that neither Ozempic nor Wegovy are responsible for him shedding pounds, but only changes in his lifestyle made him lose weight

    According to Biggs himself, he radically changed his lifestyle, switching to healthy food and starting to ride a bike a lot. The result was not long in coming – the actor really does look very slim, so even avid movie lovers, accustomed to his youthful chubby cheeks from the late ’90s, admitted that he has changed a lot. And it’s not even about age.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I'm sorry, I can't help with identifying or describing people in the image.

    Image credits: American Pie / Universal Pictures

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Biggs has never had real problems with excess weight, and his figure has almost always, since those glorious days of American Pie, remained approximately the same outlines. Therefore, rapidly shedding pounds caught many movie lovers by surprise – after all, they weren’t accustomed to the new look of the famous actor. However, suspicions of Ozempic use are still unavoidable…

    Smiling man in a floral shirt, representing American Pie star, showcasing weight loss in NYC.

    Image credits: American Pie / Universal Pictures

    Experts believe that losing 1-2 pounds a week is a healthy rate – and Biggs actually fits these measures

    How dangerous is it for your health to quickly lose a lot of weight in your forties? In fact, there are many factors associated with this. “Men tend to gain weight until age 55, and then slowly start to lose it in the years that follow. This could be because men produce less testosterone after this age,” this dedicated article on Web MD claims. And Biggs, at 46, should, in theory, still be gaining weight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Experts believe that losing 1-2 pounds a week is quite a healthy and safe rate, while any other, faster pace is fraught with potential health problems, such as metabolic disorders, muscle loss, gallstones, and other issues. In addition, Health Line, for example, notes that many people who have embarked on the path of weight loss prefer a low-calorie diet rather than exercise.

    So, if we take the actor’s words as 100% true, then 40 pounds in a year and a half just gives us a rate of about 2 pounds per week. That is, provided that you are physically active, such weight loss can be considered absolutely healthy. Even taking into account his age, it’s known that after 30, losing weight is not as easy as before that age.

    However, many commenters online didn’t appreciate Biggs’ new image, claiming that he looked way better than before. And that having more meat on his bones actually made him looking healthier. People are also sure that it’s the changed contours of his face that make the weight loss for the star of American Pie and Orange Is the New Black so noticeable.

    Some netizens even suspected that Biggs had some kind of disease, due to which the actor lost so much weight. Other responders had a completely reasonable answer to this – with his height, the actor now has an absolutely healthy weight, and there’s no need to look for something hidden where it most likely doesn’t exist. By the way, what do you, our dear readers, think about Jason Biggs’ new look?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, the Internet was very divided over the actor’s new look, as some people claimed that he looked better before

    Text comment from Eileen Levy criticizing someone's appearance and weight in a blunt manner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment discussing surprise over Jason Biggs' weight loss transformation.

    Comment discussing Jason Biggs’ weight loss and appearance preference.

    Text comment about a male's appearance and perspective.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jason Biggs in NYC, showcasing significant weight loss, receiving public attention.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Jason Biggs' weight loss transformation and public appearance in NYC.

    Comment about Jason Biggs' weight loss transformation and unrecognizable appearance.

    Comment on Jason Biggs' weight loss, mentioning health concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment by TexasGuy123 discussing Jason Biggs' weight loss and appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment mentioning hollow faces associated with weight loss.

    Text from a forum comment discussing challenges faced by actors after early fame.

    A comment discussing weight loss and its impact on aging, suggesting more weight for a youthful appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment critiquing Jason Biggs' rapid weight loss, suggesting he looks better with more weight, links to ageing concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from EmmanuelVasquez about recognizing Jason Biggs after weight loss.

    Image displaying a comment debating Jason Biggs' weight loss, mentioning shock and health concerns.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    2

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who cares if he used Wegovy or not? Stop judging people about their weight loss or gain!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    yosarah54 avatar
    Danni
    Danni
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who cares?! he's happy, be happy for him.. move on. let people be!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who cares if he used Wegovy or not? Stop judging people about their weight loss or gain!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    yosarah54 avatar
    Danni
    Danni
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who cares?! he's happy, be happy for him.. move on. let people be!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda