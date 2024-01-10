One of the best places to learn about these comparisons, at least from the ordinary people’s online point of view, is Reddit. For example, in this thread , someone asked what American everyday things Europeans view as a luxury, and people filled it with responses. Scroll down to check them out!

While we all share the same planet, in some aspects, the contrast between America and Europe can be as clear as day and night. But whether these differences are good, bad, or anywhere in between, they’re always fun to educate yourself about.

#1 The size of your homes in places like Utah and Texas.

There's a dedicated room for everything. Kids play room that isn't the living room or the kid's bedroom, walk in pantry room, a laundry room.

#2 Free refills

#3 Exstensive national parks

#4 You can pretty much choose to live in any climate you like when you live in the USA and still be in the same country. You like 4 seasons: Move to the Northeast. You like humid ocean climate - move to Seattle. You like dry warm weather - move to Los Angeles. You like deserts, move to Arizona. You like warm and humid weather - move to the Southeast.



As a German who loves warm weather I am always jealous because of those options. If I wanted to try to move somewhere warm I would have to move to a new country and learn Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, French, Greek or other southern European languages.

#5 American here visiting Germany right now. I'm gonna go out on a limb and say fuel cost. The station down the road here sell petrol for 1.75 Euro/Liter, that's about $7.20/gallon if my math is correct. For comparison, I'm from Phoenix Arizona and just paid $2.85 per gallon last week, which is about 0.75 Euro/Liter. Gas is even cheaper than that in the Midwest US.

#6 Space.



America is f*****g enormous.

#7 Disability access everywhere. I can go to any place -- theatre, store, office, school, whatever -- with confidence that I'll be able to navigate fine in my wheelchair, they'll have ramps and/or elevators

#8 Air conditioning. Americans pump it all summer long

#9 The two most peaceful neighbors ever Mexico, Canada

#10 I’m surprised no one has mentioned a nice shower. Not everywhere in Europe is the same but far too often showering is a chore instead of a relaxing experience.

#11 Icemakers in the freezer?

#12 Backyards. I'd plant so many vegetables.

#13 Free use of bathrooms

#14 Big kitchens and big refrigerators/ freezers. Even in my student apartment we had a pretty good sized kitchen. I was dating a Czech girl and her parents came to visit. When they went to my apartment for a dinner, the mom was just amazed at the size of my fridge. They were amused when I dumped the scraps in the sink and turned on the garbage disposal. They’d heard about it but had never seen one.

#15 Salaries. Not European but my friends abroad are all flabbergasted by the salaries here.

#16 Huge schools with labs and gyms and theaters.

#17 There seems to be more nature in the US.

#18 Fresh air. It’s illegal to smoke in restaurants for example.

#19 Steak is way cheaper in USA

#20 Real Mexican food. We have Mexican restaurants in my home country but the owners are usually not Mexican and it’s just not the same. Now, I’m living in Japan and it’s the same problem… Mexican food is so delicious.

#21 One thing I really noticed is the lack of escapism in Europe. You wanna go on a long drive to clear your mind? Well, there’s nowhere really to go - you’re always going to find yourself in pretty well developed areas. It’s hard to find true serenity or wilderness.



On a related note, yes there’s traffic in America, but once you’re out of the cities and on open road, good lord… nothing even remotely compares in Europe. Driving is just way more pleasant in the US. There’s a reason Americans would prefer a long drive over a long train trip, but vice versa in Europe. In Europe they also have TONS of speed cameras, so you’re constantly on edge looking down at your speedo to make sure you’re compliant. Americans are anything but compliant 😉.

#22 The sport facilities in high school movies. 10 things I hate about you for exampel. It must be amazing and super cousy to play in those places with the whole school cheering on , on a friday night. Kissing the cheerleader after scoring a touchdown.



In europe you play on some s****y random soccer field with a random team in front of 7 parents and 1 alcoholic . No connection to anything or any money invested in anything unless you play for the best team in the city. But by then we are talking about the biggest teams that you see in champions league, europa league and other european tournaments. And thats 1/1000 15 years old who plays for those teams.

#23 American here but I've heard that they don't have garbage disposals in their sinks over there. I use mine every day and can't imagine life without it.

#24 Winter fresh chewing gum. Haven't found a gum as good anywhere else.



Houses and lawn space are ridiculously big. Like pointlessly big. I actually have a theory that that's why they all speak so loud, it's because they have to shout across 2 or 3 rooms by default.

#25 Europeans cannot comprehend how much better American vented clothes dryers are. there is a reason nobody in the US line dries their clothes-American dryers dry everything perfectly on low temperature, unlike ventless dryers which just kinda heat the clothes up. The dryer in the average American home is better than the ones in Europeans laundormats

#26 I’m Australian but I will say the College culture. Idk if what we see in American shows and movies is true but here in Australia, if you want to further your education, you go to a University after highschool, you go to your classes and leave. There’s barely any Universities that are even sport oriented despite us being one of the greatest sporting nations. In America, it seems like they have so much pride and culture surrounding their colleges, with big bands and such.

#27 I'm the American, but my British friend is envious of the plethora of big name anime conventions with big guests who are relatively easy to meet.

#28 24/7 hot water. Lots of older places especially have hot water on timers to limit energy use. Instead of sealed insulated cylinders they used open air cisterns in the attic.



Garages. Closets. Really storage space of any kind. Home hobbies are much rarer for it as there's nowhere to have a workshop. Even Christmas decorations are comparatively rarer for want of places to store them.



Outlets in the bathroom. Can't dry your hair in there.



Edit for clarity: this is Ireland, similar to UK. Storage and outlet issues are true even in new builds, hot water cisterns haven't been a thing in decades, but the housing stock is old and many places haven't yet been upgraded. Even where they have, timers are ingrained and electricity expensive so they're still common.

#29 Freedom of speech is far broader.