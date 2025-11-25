Who Is Amar’e Stoudemire? Amar’e Carsares Stoudemire is an American-Israeli professional basketball coach, former player, and entrepreneur known for his dynamic presence on the court. His multifaceted career extends from the NBA to various business ventures and coaching roles. He first burst into the national spotlight by winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award in 2003, showcasing a powerful game that quickly cemented his status as a rising star in the league.

Full Name Amar’e Carsares Stoudemire Gender Male Height 6 feet 10 inches (208 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $70 million Nationality American, Israeli Ethnicity African American Education Cypress Creek High School Father Hazell Stoudemire Mother Carrie Palmorn Siblings Hazell Stoudemire Jr., Ladesha Stoudemire, Marwan Wilmore Kids Asata Stoudemire, Amare Stoudemire Jr., Are Stoudemire, Alijah Stoudemire, Zoe Renee

Early Life and Education Born in Lake Wales, Florida, Amar’e Stoudemire spent his early years navigating a challenging family environment, with his parents Hazell and Carrie divorcing when he was young. His mother worked in agriculture, and his father passed away when Stoudemire was twelve. He honed his formidable basketball skills across three different high schools, ultimately graduating from Cypress Creek High School in Orlando, Florida. Stoudemire bypassed college to declare for the NBA draft, a testament to his exceptional talent and determination.

Notable Relationships Amar’e Stoudemire was married to Alexis Welch, with whom he shares four children, after they dated for a decade and married in 2012. Their divorce was finalized in 2021. Beyond this marriage, Stoudemire was confirmed in 2017 to have fathered another daughter, Zoe Renee, with Quynn Lovett, with a paternity suit ultimately settling the matter.

Career Highlights Amar’e Stoudemire carved out a notable basketball career as a power forward and center, earning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award in 2003 and five selections to the All-NBA Team. He led the Phoenix Suns in scoring and rebounding for several seasons, showcasing a dominant offensive game. Beyond the NBA, Stoudemire has expanded into various ventures, including owning a stake in the Israeli team Hapoel Jerusalem, which he helped lead to a championship in 2017. He also launched a record label, clothing line, and a kosher wine brand. His impressive list of honors includes six NBA All-Star selections, an All-NBA First Team nod in 2007, and two Israeli Basketball Premier League championships, securing his place as a versatile and impactful player.