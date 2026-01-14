Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Alicia Silverstone “Glitching” At The Golden Globes Goes Viral As Past Controversies Resurface
Alicia Silverstone in a red dress posing on the Golden Globes red carpet surrounded by photographers.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
0

14

0

Alicia Silverstone, best known for her role as Cher Horowitz in 1995’s Clueless, became an unexpected focal point during this year’s Golden Globes after viewers noticed her making a series of unusual facial expressions while on camera.

The brief moment, captured during the live broadcast, showed the actress appearing to tense her face repeatedly, blinking and scrunching her features in a way some viewers compared to fighting an allergy or suppressing a sneeze.

Highlights
  • Viewers noticed Alicia Silverstone making repeated facial expressions during the Golden Globes broadcast.
  • One netizen linked the moment to her past endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
  • Silverstone has previously said her asthma and allergies disappeared after going vegan.

Clips of the moment quickly circulated online, where armchair analysts began dissecting her expressions frame by frame.

As speculation grew, one netizen connected the moment to Silverstone’s political past.

“The part of her brain that made her support RFK Jr. is glitching again.” a user wrote, bringing back the actress’s previous endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now serving as US Secretary of Health and Human Services.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

    Alicia Silverstone’s “weird” facial expressions during the Golden Globes live broadcast left many viewers scratching their heads

    Alicia Silverstone in a red gown on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, captured by photographers.

    Image credits: Getty/John Shearer

    Image credits: Getty/John Shearer

    The viral clip shifted the conversation beyond Silverstone’s red carpet reception or her accomplishments, veering instead into her political history and serving as ammunition for those who disagree with her.

    In June 2023, the actress publicly announced she had canceled her Democratic Party registration and registered as an Independent voter.

    “Like many others, I am deeply disappointed with political leadership at every turn,” Silverstone wrote at the time.

    Alicia Silverstone in a red strapless dress at the Golden Globes, photo highlighting viral glitching and controversies.

    Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

    Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

    According to her, “the division, the lies, [and] the profiteering at the expense of the people and public health” was what pushed her to abandon the party. She then urged those who felt “disenfranchised by our government” to consider supporting Kennedy’s presidential bid.

    Her backing extended beyond words.

    Social media post praising Alicia Silverstone's dress as she appears glitching at the Golden Globes event.

    Image credits: KellyHo75370336

    Image credits: KellyHo75370336

    Federal Election Commission filings later revealed that Silverstone was reimbursed $427.25 by Kennedy’s campaign after she paid out of pocket for vegan cheese from Los Angeles shop Vromage to supply one of his campaign events.

    Interestingly, Silverstone’s move to veganism, or the issue she was trying to address while doing so, might explain, in part, the twitchy facial expressions she made at the Golden Globes.

    Silverstone has long suffered from severe allergies and asthma, which led her to veganism as a solution

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Alicia Silverstone glitching with concerns about her behavior and past controversies.

    Image credits: NoVAGurl703

    Image credits: NoVAGurl703

    Alicia Silverstone posing with a man indoors, related to viral Golden Globes glitching and past controversies.

    Image credits: aliciasilverstone

    Image credits: aliciasilverstone

    Apart from politics, Silverstone has long been open about her history of respiratory issues.

    The actress has said that her asthma and severe allergies disappeared after she adopted a vegan diet.

    Speaking on Oliver Hudson’s Sibling Revelry podcast, Silverstone recalled that before changing her eating habits, she relied on an asthma inhaler daily, received allergy shots twice a week, and took antibiotics several times a year for bronchitis.

    Tweet by Barb's sideass expressing opinion on Alicia Silverstone glitching at Golden Globes as past controversies resurface.

    Image credits: Barbara36205196

    Image credits: Barbara36205196

    Screenshot of a tweet reply stating a firm no, referencing Alicia Silverstone glitching at the Golden Globes viral moment.

    Image credits: VivekKnew

    Image credits: VivekKnew

    “I was on an asthma inhaler every single day,” she said. “I had allergy shots twice a week. I was taking antibiotics three times a year, at least, for bronchitis.”

    After going vegan, she said those issues vanished.

    “I got to ditch all of that. I ditched the asthma inhaler, all of that went away when I changed my diet,” she explained. “I didn’t know that that was gonna happen. That was the miracle. I always thought it was good karma.”

    Alicia Silverstone in a light-colored outfit at an event, touching her hair with a neutral expression.

    Image credits: Getty/Ernesto Ruscio

    Image credits: Getty/Ernesto Ruscio

    Whether karma is at play or not, scientific findings support her stance. A 2020 review in Nutrition in Clinical Care reported that diets high in fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes and low in saturated fat may both reduce the risk of asthma and improve asthma control.

    Alicia Silverstone smiling with wavy blonde hair, wearing a beige top and layered gold necklaces in a warm indoor setting.

    Image credits: aliciasilverstone

    Image credits: aliciasilverstone

    At the same time, a 2020 study by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine found that diets emphasizing plant-based foods protect against asthma development and improve asthma symptoms through their effects on systemic inflammation.

    The online discussion stood in contrast to the reception Silverstone initially received on the red carpet

    The 49-year-old actress turned heads upon arrival at the ceremony on Sunday (January 11), stepping out as part of the cast of Bugonia in a strapless, floor-length red gown by Nicole + Felicia Couture.

    Fans were quick to praise the look, calling it a reminder that Silverstone remains a fashion force decades after her breakout role.

    Alicia Silverstone in a red dress at a party, with background lights and people socializing indoors.

    Image credits: Paramount Pictures

    Image credits: Paramount Pictures

    Some publications pointed out the deliberate nostalgia of the color choice, drawing comparisons to the iconic red Alaïa mini-dress her Clueless character wore in the scene where Cher Horowitz is mugged while walking alone at night in Los Angeles.

    In an October interview with People Magazine, Silverstone reflected on her complicated relationship with fashion following Clueless, admitting she no longer knows what happened to the film’s wardrobe after she gave it away.

    Alt text: Alicia Silverstone wearing a yellow plaid suit and vest walking outdoors among a group of people during the day.

    Image credits: Getty/CBS Photo Archive

    Image credits: Getty/CBS Photo Archive

    “Before I did Clueless, I really was a T-shirt and jeans kind of girl,” she said. “I wasn’t too into fashion at all.

    “So I ended up giving all the clothes away because I realized it was not working in my life. I gave them all away stupidly,” she said.

    “She looks great!” Fans of the actress congratulated her on social media

    Tweet by user Sal_Was_Here mentioning a celebrity crush, related to Alicia Silverstone glitching at the Golden Globes viral moment.

    Image credits: Slm2138

    Image credits: Slm2138

    Tweet discussing Alicia Silverstone glitching at the Golden Globes and the resurfacing of her past controversies.

    Tweet discussing Alicia Silverstone glitching at the Golden Globes and the resurfacing of her past controversies.

    Image credits: CamTroussard

    Tweet from user becky buckwild’s blaccent replying about Beverly Hills, related to Alicia Silverstone glitching at Golden Globes.

    Image credits: grotsky_byotch

    Image credits: grotsky_byotch

    Tweet criticizing Alicia Silverstone mentioning past controversies and viral glitching incident at the Golden Globes event.

    Tweet criticizing Alicia Silverstone mentioning past controversies and viral glitching incident at the Golden Globes event.

    Image credits: cherrilizabiff

    Tweet discussing Alicia Silverstone's past controversies, mentioning feeding her child in an unusual way.

    Tweet discussing Alicia Silverstone's past controversies, mentioning feeding her child in an unusual way.

    Image credits: StevenTnyc

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Alicia Silverstone, highlighting the viral moment of glitching at the Golden Globes event.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Alicia Silverstone, highlighting the viral moment of glitching at the Golden Globes event.

    Image credits: JustinV53408

    Screenshot of a tweet about Alicia Silverstone glitching at the Golden Globes and resurfacing past controversies going viral.

    Screenshot of a tweet about Alicia Silverstone glitching at the Golden Globes and resurfacing past controversies going viral.

    Image credits: Me3906140268976

    Tweet from user Ehm Gee reacting to Alicia Silverstone glitching at the Golden Globes with a humorous comment about her look.

    Tweet from user Ehm Gee reacting to Alicia Silverstone glitching at the Golden Globes with a humorous comment about her look.

    Image credits: MGeeSpot

    Tweet by Claire Ortiz replying about Alicia Silverstone glitching at Golden Globes, mentioning viral moment and past controversies.

    Tweet by Claire Ortiz replying about Alicia Silverstone glitching at Golden Globes, mentioning viral moment and past controversies.

    Image credits: clairityortiz

    Tweet from Riley J. Ignatius commenting on Alicia Silverstone glitching at the Golden Globes amid past controversies going viral.

    Tweet from Riley J. Ignatius commenting on Alicia Silverstone glitching at the Golden Globes amid past controversies going viral.

    Image credits: RileyJIgnatius1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

