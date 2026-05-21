Who Is Al Franken? Alan Stuart Franken is an American comedian, writer, and politician known for his sharp political satire and liberal commentary. He has consistently used humor to dissect complex issues and engage a wide audience. His breakout moment arrived as an original writer and performer on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, where his incisive sketches cemented his reputation for wit. Franken’s memorable characters and political impressions often resonated deeply with viewers.

Full Name Alan Stuart Franken Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education The Blake School, Harvard University Father Joseph Philip Franken Mother Phoebe Geraldine Kunst Siblings Owen Franken Kids Thomasin Franken, Joe Franken

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Alan Stuart Franken moved with his family to Albert Lea, Minnesota, at four years old. His father, Joseph Philip Franken, was a printing salesman, and his mother, Phoebe Geraldine Kunst, worked as a real estate agent. He attended The Blake School before graduating cum laude from Harvard University in 1973 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. Franken cultivated his comedic talents at the Brave New Workshop in Minneapolis early in his career.

Notable Relationships Alan Stuart Franken has been married to Franni Bryson for over 50 years, having met her during his first year at Harvard University. Their enduring partnership began in 1975, the same year Franken started his tenure at Saturday Night Live. The couple shares two children, a daughter named Thomasin and a son named Joe. They also have four grandchildren, enriching their family life significantly.

Career Highlights Alan Stuart Franken first gained prominence as a writer and performer on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, where he contributed for 15 seasons. He earned five Emmy Awards for his writing and producing, developing iconic characters like Stuart Smalley. Beyond entertainment, Franken launched a successful career in political commentary, hosting The Al Franken Show on Air America Radio. He authored four New York Times bestselling books, including Rush Limbaugh Is a Big Fat Idiot and Other Observations, which earned him a Grammy Award. He transitioned to politics, serving as a United States Senator from Minnesota from 2009 to 2018. Franken was reelected in 2014 and focused on healthcare reform and banking regulation during his tenure.