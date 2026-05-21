Who Is Al Franken? Alan Stuart Franken is an American comedian and politician recognized for his sharp political satire. He transitioned from a long career in entertainment to serve in the US Senate, bringing a distinctive voice to public discourse. Franken first gained widespread recognition as a writer and performer on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, crafting memorable characters. His comedic work on the show cemented his reputation for incisive humor.

Full Name Alan Stuart Franken Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Harvard University Father Joseph Philip Franken Mother Phoebe Geraldine Kunst Siblings Owen Franken Kids Thomasin Franken, Joe Franken

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Alan Stuart Franken moved with his family to Albert Lea, Minnesota, at four years old. His father, Joseph, worked as a printing salesman, and his mother, Phoebe, was a real estate agent. Franken attended The Blake School before graduating from Harvard University in 1973 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. There, he developed an interest in comedy, performing political satire.

Notable Relationships Al Franken has maintained a long-term marriage to Franni Bryson, whom he met while attending Harvard University. They married in 1975, the same year Franken began his tenure at Saturday Night Live. Franken and Bryson have two children, a daughter named Thomasin and a son named Joe. They remain married, celebrating decades together.

Career Highlights As a comedian and writer, Al Franken gained fame on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, earning five Emmy Awards for his work. He created iconic characters like Stuart Smalley and contributed to many popular sketches. Beyond entertainment, Franken hosted The Al Franken Show on Air America Radio, a program that reached over 1.5 million listeners weekly. He later transitioned into politics, serving as a US Senator from Minnesota.