I, a 37-year-old man, divorced my ex-wife, “Sophie” (36F), eight years ago after a tumultuous five-year marriage. We had our fair share of ups and downs, including a failed attempt at starting a family. Like many couples, we faced fertility issues, which of course, put a strain on our relationship. After three years of trying and countless visits to fertility clinics, we discovered that the problem wasn’t even medical. It was during this stressful period that Sophie admitted to having an emotional affair with a colleague, claiming the infertility struggles had taken a toll on her mental health over the years.

The revelation shattered our already fragile marriage, and in the end I chose to end it. Moving on was hard, but I eventually found happiness with my current partner, “Emma” (34), whom I met about four years post-divorce. Our relationship blossomed, and to our delight, we recently found out that Emma is pregnant.

Emma is rather active on social media, thus she shared the news of the pregnancy publicly on her multiple accounts on Facebook and Instagram

Sophie unfortunately managed to learn about this pregnancy not from me but through mutual friends who said they’ve seen the posts on social media posted by my current partner.

My ex-wife reached out, upset that I hadn’t personally informed her. She expressed how hurt she was, mentioning our past struggles and how this news reopened old wounds

Our conversation quickly escalated into an argument, with her accusing me of being insensitive to her feelings and accusing me of ‘rubbing it in her face’

Our shared circle of friends has been divided on the issue. Some believe I should have been more considerate and informed Sophie myself in private, given our history. Others agreed that I had no obligation to do so, as we’ve been divorced for years and have moved on with our lives. I’m left wondering if I was in the wrong for not extending that courtesy to Sophie, despite our strained past and the fact that we’ve both moved on. Could I have done things differently somehow? AITA?

