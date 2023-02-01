This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

We hear about people seeking moral judgment or advice online all the time. The notoriously popular AITA community on Reddit offers shelter to all the lost, upset, confused, and guilty souls with a whopping 5.5 million members who are willing to help, to condemn, or both.
Now imagine our beloved little furry daredevils, aka cats, tuning in on Reddit and asking for a piece of advice on whether they were a jerk in a particular situation or if they did everything right.
Apparently, this thread on Twitter turned this fantasy into reality, joining feline owners in sharing hilariously spot-on AITA posts: cats edition.
Below we wrapped up some of the funniest examples of cats lost in their actions.
This Twitter thread asking AITA from a cat’s perspective has gone viral
Image credits: freezydorito
Image credits: freezydorito
Image credits: ToastCrust
Image credits: freezydorito
Image credits: hwabtyes
Image credits: marisaannac
Image credits: goodthing_liker
Image credits: monalittlebebe
Image credits: LocalGentry3
Image credits: neongrey33
Image credits: AbelUndercity
Image credits: TwinnerCat
Image credits: margaeyre
Image credits: APurplePokemon
Image credits: jelwon
Other people were inspired to write AITA posts about their own cats
Image credits: kanoosaboat
Image credits: Hellcat_Press
Image credits: sweetiddies
Image credits: AlephDara
Image credits: misslucyjane
Image credits: spoonfulofbeez
AITA? Of course, I'm a cat. Now serve me food. /j I love cats and have three mini lions
AITA? I ( M6) was just chilling at home after mom scooped up my sister and put her in a carrier, likely to go to the mean kitty doctor, when mom came back and let this STRANGE cat back out of the carrier. She smelled wierd and was wearing a sweater so I growled and smacked her and mom yelled at me and said it was my sister, but I know better.
Yes . they are little monsters ,but I love my cats.
AITA? Of course, I'm a cat. Now serve me food. /j I love cats and have three mini lions
AITA? I ( M6) was just chilling at home after mom scooped up my sister and put her in a carrier, likely to go to the mean kitty doctor, when mom came back and let this STRANGE cat back out of the carrier. She smelled wierd and was wearing a sweater so I growled and smacked her and mom yelled at me and said it was my sister, but I know better.
Yes . they are little monsters ,but I love my cats.