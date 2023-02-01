Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition
35points
Animals, Cats

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Liucija Adomaite and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

We hear about people seeking moral judgment or advice online all the time. The notoriously popular AITA community on Reddit offers shelter to all the lost, upset, confused, and guilty souls with a whopping 5.5 million members who are willing to help, to condemn, or both.

Now imagine our beloved little furry daredevils, aka cats, tuning in on Reddit and asking for a piece of advice on whether they were a jerk in a particular situation or if they did everything right.

Apparently, this thread on Twitter turned this fantasy into reality, joining feline owners in sharing hilariously spot-on AITA posts: cats edition.

Below we wrapped up some of the funniest examples of cats lost in their actions.

This Twitter thread asking AITA from a cat’s perspective has gone viral

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: freezydorito

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: freezydorito

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: ToastCrust

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: freezydorito

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: hwabtyes

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: marisaannac

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: goodthing_liker

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: monalittlebebe

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: LocalGentry3

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: neongrey33

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: AbelUndercity

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: TwinnerCat

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: margaeyre

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: APurplePokemon

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: jelwon

Other people were inspired to write AITA posts about their own cats

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: kanoosaboat

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: Hellcat_Press

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: sweetiddies

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: AlephDara

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: misslucyjane

This Twitter Thread Has People Sharing AITA Posts: Cats Edition

Image credits: spoonfulofbeez

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Leave a comment
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AITA? Of course, I'm a cat. Now serve me food. /j I love cats and have three mini lions

2
2points
reply
ginny weasley
ginny weasley
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AITA? I ( M6) was just chilling at home after mom scooped up my sister and put her in a carrier, likely to go to the mean kitty doctor, when mom came back and let this STRANGE cat back out of the carrier. She smelled wierd and was wearing a sweater so I growled and smacked her and mom yelled at me and said it was my sister, but I know better.

1
1point
reply
Diego,Laura
Diego,Laura
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes . they are little monsters ,but I love my cats.

1
1point
reply
POST
