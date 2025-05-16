80 Adorable Photos Of Cats Showing Off Their “Airplane Ears”Interview With Expert
If you’re a cat owner, I’m sure there are dozens of adorable things your precious pet does every day that leave you saying, “Awww!” Whether it’s making biscuits on my stomach or begging me for pets when he feels like he’s being ignored, my little guy knows how to brighten my day countless different ways.
And one of the cutest things every cat parent loves catching their fur baby doing is “airplane ears.” So we took a trip to the aptly named Airplane Ears subreddit and gathered some of their best pics down below. I’ll warn you right now that this list might cause a cuteness overload in your heart. But enjoy scrolling through, and keep reading to find a conversation with Stacy LeBaron, Head Cat, Founder and Host of The Community Cats Podcast!
She Heard My Toddler Calling For Her
I Told Her She Had Tuna Breath And She Promptly Moved To The Wife’s Side Of The Bed To Glare
To learn more about the adorableness that is "airplane ears," we got in touch with Stacy LeBaron, Head Cat, Founder and Host of The Community Cats Podcast. She was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain exactly what it means when cats do this.
"'Airplane ears' is a lighthearted way to describe when a cat flattens or angles their ears sideways — kind of like wings on a plane," Stacy shared. "While it may look cute or funny to us, it’s actually a very functional piece of feline body language. Cats use their ears to communicate and also to assess what’s happening around them."
I Said Hi To My Neighbors Cat
He Was Acting Like A Little Demon. I Didn’t Know Whether To Laugh Or Run
"When their ears go into that sideways position, it usually means the cat is feeling uneasy, anxious, overstimulated, or annoyed," the expert continued. "It's their way of saying, ‘I’m on alert, and I’m not entirely comfortable with this situation.'"
"It’s also important to distinguish airplane ears from ears pinned back flat against the head," Stacy noted. "Pinned-back ears are a stronger signal, usually indicating fear, high stress, or defensive aggression. Airplane ears are more of an 'I’m giving disapproving side-eye' than an 'I’m about to unleash feline fury' kind of signal."
My Husband Poured Himself A Glass Of Water
I Started Talking To Her In AC/DC Singer Voice
The Downstairs Neighbor Sneezed
So why is it important for cat owners to understand what their kitties are trying to communicate with their ears?
"Cats are subtle communicators. They don’t always vocalize how they feel—they show it through body language, and their ears are a huge part of that," Stacy explained. "Learning to 'read the ears' helps you catch early signs of stress, fear, or irritation before it escalates into a growl, swat, or bite."
I Brought My Newborn Home And She Wasn't Pleased
Somebody Got M***ered Outside Our Apartment
On the other hand, Stacy says forward and perky ears can show curiosity or confidence. "When you know what your cat’s ears are telling you, you’re better equipped to support their emotional and physical well-being—and build a more trusting relationship overall," she shared.
I Blew My Nose. Sorry Sir Won’t Happen Again
I Failed My Cat Overlord
My Wife And I Put Our Wedding Rings On Each Ear. He Seemed To Have Felt Violated
Next, we asked the expert for some advice on learning how to interpret a cat's behavior. "Start by observing your cat without trying to interact right away. Watch their ears, tail, whiskers, and overall posture in different situations—when they’re relaxed, when someone new enters the room, or when a loud noise happens," Stacy says. "You’ll begin to see patterns."
"It’s also important to remember that every cat is an individual. What one cat finds stressful, another might not even blink at," she continued. "So learning your cat’s unique 'language' takes a bit of time and attention, but the payoff is huge."
My GF Told Him Pspssps
A Stray Dog Passed By
I Walked Into My Friends House
The expert also noted that determining if a cat is in pain or not feeling well is one of our biggest challenges. "Tools like the Feline Grimace Scale and using AI are becoming the norm in determining how your cat is feeling."
She Heard My Boyfriend Imitating Her Purrs
I Didn’t Let Her Get On The Kitchen Counter While Husband Is Cooking
She Mad Because Nobody Is Taking Her Order
"And don’t be afraid to turn to trusted resources! We host an annual Feline Behavior Conference and sometimes feature behaviorists on the podcast," Stacy told Bored Panda. "It’s a great way for cat guardians to learn more and hear from experts in the field."
I Told Her That She Got Fat
I Kissed Her During iPad Time
Safe To Say Stepan Does Not Like His New Sweater
Finally, Stacy added that cats are constantly communicating with us—we just have to learn how to listen. "Ear position is just one piece of the puzzle, but it’s a really helpful one. And if you’re curious to dive deeper into feline behavior, I’d encourage folks to subscribe to the Community Cats Podcast. We’re always exploring topics like this and sharing tips from professionals who’ve dedicated their careers to understanding cats better."