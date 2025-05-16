ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a cat owner, I’m sure there are dozens of adorable things your precious pet does every day that leave you saying, “Awww!” Whether it’s making biscuits on my stomach or begging me for pets when he feels like he’s being ignored, my little guy knows how to brighten my day countless different ways.

And one of the cutest things every cat parent loves catching their fur baby doing is “airplane ears.” So we took a trip to the aptly named Airplane Ears subreddit and gathered some of their best pics down below. I’ll warn you right now that this list might cause a cuteness overload in your heart. But enjoy scrolling through, and keep reading to find a conversation with Stacy LeBaron, Head Cat, Founder and Host of The Community Cats Podcast!

She Heard My Toddler Calling For Her

Black cat with airplane ears resting on a soft blanket while a hand gently pets it indoors.

    I Told Her She Had Tuna Breath And She Promptly Moved To The Wife’s Side Of The Bed To Glare

    Orange tabby cat resting on a bed with airplane ears visible, showing its adorable and unique ear position.

    Rude. Good for her. I think someone needs a hairball on their pillow

    Her Son Wanted To Cuddle

    Two cats cuddling closely, one showing airplane ears, resting together on a patterned white blanket.

    To learn more about the adorableness that is "airplane ears," we got in touch with Stacy LeBaron, Head Cat, Founder and Host of The Community Cats Podcast. She was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain exactly what it means when cats do this.

    "'Airplane ears' is a lighthearted way to describe when a cat flattens or angles their ears sideways — kind of like wings on a plane," Stacy shared. "While it may look cute or funny to us, it’s actually a very functional piece of feline body language. Cats use their ears to communicate and also to assess what’s happening around them."

    I Said Hi To My Neighbors Cat

    Cat sitting outdoors with adorable airplane ears, displaying unique ear shape and striking blue eyes in natural setting.

    He Was Acting Like A Little Demon. I Didn’t Know Whether To Laugh Or Run

    Gray cat indoors showing airplane ears while standing on wooden floor near a brown rug and decorative items.

    After We Applied Ear Drops

    Cat showing airplane ears standing on wooden floor indoors with alert expression and white paws visible.

    "When their ears go into that sideways position, it usually means the cat is feeling uneasy, anxious, overstimulated, or annoyed," the expert continued. "It's their way of saying, ‘I’m on alert, and I’m not entirely comfortable with this situation.'"

    "It’s also important to distinguish airplane ears from ears pinned back flat against the head," Stacy noted. "Pinned-back ears are a stronger signal, usually indicating fear, high stress, or defensive aggression. Airplane ears are more of an 'I’m giving disapproving side-eye' than an 'I’m about to unleash feline fury' kind of signal."
    My Husband Poured Himself A Glass Of Water

    Siamese cat with airplane ears and striking dark face, wearing a collar with bells and a pearl pendant indoors.

    I Started Talking To Her In AC/DC Singer Voice

    Black and white cat sitting on a wooden floor with alert airplane ears and wide green eyes near a door.

    Poor kitty must have thought she was on the highway to hell.

    The Downstairs Neighbor Sneezed

    Calico cat with fluffy fur displaying airplane ears while resting on a gray woven blanket indoors.

    So why is it important for cat owners to understand what their kitties are trying to communicate with their ears?

    "Cats are subtle communicators. They don’t always vocalize how they feel—they show it through body language, and their ears are a huge part of that," Stacy explained. "Learning to 'read the ears' helps you catch early signs of stress, fear, or irritation before it escalates into a growl, swat, or bite."
    I Brought My Newborn Home And She Wasn't Pleased

    Black and brown cat with airplane ears sitting on a carpet near a beige bag and electronic device cables.

    I Said His Name

    Black and white cat sitting on carpet with airplane ears and wide eyes, showing an adorable and curious expression.

    Somebody Got M***ered Outside Our Apartment

    Cat with airplane ears sitting by a window at night, looking outside at parked cars and distant lights on the street.

    On the other hand, Stacy says forward and perky ears can show curiosity or confidence. "When you know what your cat’s ears are telling you, you’re better equipped to support their emotional and physical well-being—and build a more trusting relationship overall," she shared.

    I Blew My Nose. Sorry Sir Won’t Happen Again

    Fluffy cat lying down with wide eyes and airplane ears, resting in a cozy indoor setting on a soft blanket.

    I Failed My Cat Overlord

    Close-up of a white and gray cat showing off its adorable airplane ears while resting on a soft blue blanket.

    My Wife And I Put Our Wedding Rings On Each Ear. He Seemed To Have Felt Violated

    Tabby cat displaying airplane ears with curled ear tips, resting indoors on a white blanket near a person's legs.

    Next, we asked the expert for some advice on learning how to interpret a cat's behavior. "Start by observing your cat without trying to interact right away. Watch their ears, tail, whiskers, and overall posture in different situations—when they’re relaxed, when someone new enters the room, or when a loud noise happens," Stacy says. "You’ll begin to see patterns."

    "It’s also important to remember that every cat is an individual. What one cat finds stressful, another might not even blink at," she continued. "So learning your cat’s unique 'language' takes a bit of time and attention, but the payoff is huge."
    My GF Told Him Pspssps

    Orange and white cat sitting indoors with airplane ears standing out against a blurred background.

    A Stray Dog Passed By

    White fluffy kitten with airplane ears being held on a sandy beach with people in the background.

    I Walked Into My Friends House

    White cat with airplane ears peeking through stair railing, showing curious and adorable expression.

    The expert also noted that determining if a cat is in pain or not feeling well is one of our biggest challenges. "Tools like the Feline Grimace Scale and using AI are becoming the norm in determining how your cat is feeling."
    She Heard My Boyfriend Imitating Her Purrs

    Ginger cat showing off airplane ears sitting alert on a bed in a cozy indoor setting.

    I Didn’t Let Her Get On The Kitchen Counter While Husband Is Cooking

    Tabby cat with airplane ears sitting indoors on a dark surface, showcasing adorable cat ears and facial expression.

    She Mad Because Nobody Is Taking Her Order

    Calico cat sitting on a red cushion with ears positioned like airplane ears in a cozy indoor setting.

    "And don’t be afraid to turn to trusted resources! We host an annual Feline Behavior Conference and sometimes feature behaviorists on the podcast," Stacy told Bored Panda. "It’s a great way for cat guardians to learn more and hear from experts in the field."

    I Told Her That She Got Fat

    Calico cat lying on bed showing airplane ears with ears tilted outward in a cozy indoor setting.

    I Kissed Her During iPad Time

    Close-up of a gray tabby cat with airplane ears lying on a bed near a tablet screen showing nature content.

    Safe To Say Stepan Does Not Like His New Sweater

    Tabby cat with airplane ears wearing a green hoodie, sitting by a window with a calm expression.

    Finally, Stacy added that cats are constantly communicating with us—we just have to learn how to listen. "Ear position is just one piece of the puzzle, but it’s a really helpful one. And if you’re curious to dive deeper into feline behavior, I’d encourage folks to subscribe to the Community Cats Podcast. We’re always exploring topics like this and sharing tips from professionals who’ve dedicated their careers to understanding cats better."

    Today We Learned About Harnesses

    Tabby cat with airplane ears wearing a red harness standing on a brick pathway outdoors.

    I Have No Idea What I Did But She Really Hated It

    Gray and white cat lying on a blanket with airplane ears visible, resting indoors near a television and fan.

    I Told Her To Stop Crushing My Organs :(

    Close-up of a tabby cat showing off its unique airplane ears while resting on a patterned blanket indoors.

    I Tried To Comfort Her When The Dryer Went Off

    Tabby cat with airplane ears being gently petted on the chest, showcasing adorable feline ear posture up close.

    I Did Not Mean To Turn On The Flash

    Close-up of a tabby cat with airplane ears standing out against a blurred yellow curtain background.

    Slightly Moved My Leg

    Tabby cat with airplane ears sitting on a gray couch looking directly at the camera in a cozy indoor setting.

    Patches, Who Has Water Ptsd From Her Previous Ab***ve Owners Dunking Her In The Tub When She Was "Bad" After Nearly A Decade Stayed In The Bathroom While I Ran A Bath

    Fluffy black cat with airplane ears sitting on a bathroom rug near a shower with tiled walls and floor.

    I Meowed Back

    Black cat with large yellow eyes showing off airplane ears standing on a purple bedspread indoors.

    Showed Her A Portrait Of Herself

    Black cat with large eyes and airplane ears lying on a textured surface next to a cross-stitched cat face patch.

    I Opened The Duolingo App

    Black and white cat with adorable airplane ears lying on a bed, showcasing unique feline ear posture.

    Claudia Taking A Reluctant Flight To Sleepy Town 🛩

    Black cat with airplane ears lying on a red blanket, showing its striking yellow eyes and sleek fur.

    I Dared To Look At Her

    Gray and white cat lying on a cozy perch with airplane ears in a modern kitchen setting.

    We Made The Mistake Of Getting Her A Baby Brother…

    Two cats indoors on wooden floor, both showing off their airplane ears with one standing and one lying down.

    I Told Her The Crib Was, In Fact, Not For Her

    White and black cat with airplane ears sitting in a white baby crib with a star-patterned mattress and hanging mobile.

    I Brutally Torture My Cat (I Kissed His Forehead)

    Close-up of a cat with airplane ears resting on a bed, showing its unique ear shape and relaxed expression.

    I Told Him I Loved Him While He Was Making Biscuits. Sorry???

    White cat with airplane ears standing on a textured green blanket in a dimly lit room near a window.

    He Finished His Fish Slop In A Tube

    Orange fluffy cat sitting on a couch showing off its airplane ears with large round eyes in a cozy living room.

    I Told Her It Wasn't Dinner Time Just Because It's Dark Outside

    Gray tabby cat sitting on a brick floor with adorable airplane ears visible, showcasing unique feline ear shape.

    He Was Laying On My Gfs Chest And I Made Her Laugh

    Black and white cat lying down indoors showing off its airplane ears with a calm expression.

    I Touched “My Boyfriend “ He Didn’t Like That!

    Black and white cat with airplane ears sitting calmly indoors on a dark surface, looking slightly to the side.

    She Just Let Out The Most Rancid Fart I Ever Smelled, So I Farted Back At Her

    Cute cat with airplane ears wearing a pink collar with a bell, sitting on a soft yellow blanket indoors.

    I Asked Him If He’d Still Love Me If I Were A Worm

    Tabby cat with airplane ears resting on a person's legs in a cozy dimly lit room with purple lighting.

    I Spent 2 Years As The Intake Technician At A Shelter In Florida, And My Camera Roll Is A Gold Mine Of Airplane Ears

    Four adorable kittens with airplane ears in different settings showcasing their unique ear shapes and curious expressions.

    I Said His Paw Looked Clean

    Tabby cat with airplane ears licking its paw while resting on a bed in a cozy indoor setting.

    I Told Him He Couldn’t Eat My Daffodils Because They’re Toxic To Cats

    White cat with unique airplane ears and gray spots sitting on a soft surface in dim lighting showing airplane ears.

    I Told Her That Her Sister Is Allowed To Exist Too

    Tabby cat with airplane ears sitting on a desk near a laptop with colorful backlit keyboard.

    She Woke Me Up In The Middle Of The Night. I Asked Her What She Wanted. I Have Offended The Baby

    Calico cat standing on carpet with ears tilted outward showing airplane ears in a cozy indoor setting.

    I Told Him He Was In The Way

    Close-up of an adorable cat showing off airplane ears sitting in front of a computer screen with a keyboard below.

    I Told Her I Love Her ✈️

    Close-up of a cat showing adorable airplane ears while resting on a person's arm in a cozy indoor setting.

    My Husband Yelled At Her For Hissing At Our Other Cat

    White cat with black markings lounging on a couch, showing off adorable airplane ears in a relaxed pose.

    Muenster Screams At The Door To Go Outside. I Try Telling Him It’s Cold. He Was Displeased To Find Out That It Is, In Fact, Cold

    Orange tabby cat standing in snow with ears pointed outward resembling airplane ears on a colorful leash outdoors.

    I Accidentally Coughed Near Her

    Calico cat with airplane ears resting on a soft furry blanket in a cozy living room setting.

    I Dropped My Controller While She Was On My Lap

    Close-up of a gray cat showing off its airplane ears with a relaxed expression in a cozy indoor setting.

    I Sneezed And Woke Her Up

    Close-up of a cat lying down with adorable airplane ears visible, resting on a patterned surface indoors.

    I Called Her Stinky

    White fluffy cat sitting on wooden floor showing off airplane ears with a calm and curious expression.

    He Stole My Spot And I Stole It Back

    A cat with distinct airplane ears sitting on a blanket indoors with a softly lit background.

    I Asked Him To Not Steal And Eat My Credit Card

    White cat with airplane ears lying on a crocheted blanket, holding a Discover card under its paw indoors.

    I Thanked Him For Laying In Bed With Me And Called Him Handsome

    A cream-colored cat with airplane ears resting on a white bed near a sunlit window in a cozy room.

    Husband Made Stupid Face At Him

    A man holding an orange and white cat with airplane ears sitting comfortably in a cozy indoor setting.

    I Meowed At Her

    Fluffy tortoiseshell cat with striking green eyes showing off airplane ears while sitting indoors on a soft surface.

    My Mom Was Practicing Knitting Leg Warmers And Started With A Tiny One

    Calico cat with airplane ears lying on a bed, wearing a pink collar and resting near a hand with a ring and watch.

    I Told Her She Can't Sit On The Vegetables

    White cat with airplane ears sitting on a cardboard box filled with celery stalks in a home setting.

    On A Scale Of 1-10- How Dead Am I?

    Tabby cat lying on a blanket with adorable airplane ears pointed sideways, showing off its unique ear shape.

    When You Get Yelled At For Eating Dirt

    Tortoiseshell cat indoors showing off airplane ears while sitting near a plant on a table in a home setting.

    I Told Them I Had To Get Up

    Two cats lying close together on blankets, both showing airplane ears in a cozy indoor setting.

    My Boyfriend Stopped Petting Her Because She Was Drooling

    Close-up of a cat with adorable airplane ears, resting on a lap with patterned blankets and gray clothing.

    I Facetimed Her While I Was On Vacation

    Close-up of a cat showing off its airplane ears during a video call with a smiling person in the corner of the screen.

    I Pspsps-Ed On My Evening Walk

    Black and white cat outside at night showing adorable airplane ears while sitting on soil near a stone border.

    I Came Back After A Month Long Vacation

    Orange and white cat with airplane ears wearing a black collar, sitting against a plain beige wall background.

    My Cat Gets A Little Intense When She Wants To Play

    Black cat lying on a bed with airplane ears visible, showing an alert and curious expression.

    He Found Me Hungover In The Bath At 5am, I'd Call Him Disappointed But That Would Be A Understatement

    Close-up of an orange cat with adorable airplane ears standing indoors on a tiled floor with a curious expression.

    Let Me Introduce My Airplane Bald Cat

    Hairless cat with large eyes and airplane ears standing on a patterned blanket in a bedroom setting.

    I Asked Him If He Is Aware That He Is A Cat

    Gray tabby cat resting on a couch with ears angled like airplane ears, showcasing cute cat ear posture.

    Very Grumpy That I Let A Stranger Into My Home (My Boyfriend Who Has Known Her The Entire Time I’ve Had Her)

    Cat resting on a soft blanket showing off its adorable airplane ears with a calm and relaxed expression.

    I Told Panini He Was Adopted

    Tabby cat with distinctive airplane ears sitting on a bed with red and black plaid blanket in soft natural light.

    I Petted Her

    Close-up of an adorable cat with airplane ears sitting next to a wooden chair and dark tabletop.

