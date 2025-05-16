And one of the cutest things every cat parent loves catching their fur baby doing is “airplane ears.” So we took a trip to the aptly named Airplane Ears subreddit and gathered some of their best pics down below. I’ll warn you right now that this list might cause a cuteness overload in your heart. But enjoy scrolling through, and keep reading to find a conversation with Stacy LeBaron, Head Cat, Founder and Host of The Community Cats Podcast !

If you’re a cat owner , I’m sure there are dozens of adorable things your precious pet does every day that leave you saying, “Awww!” Whether it’s making biscuits on my stomach or begging me for pets when he feels like he’s being ignored, my little guy knows how to brighten my day countless different ways.

#1 She Heard My Toddler Calling For Her Share icon

#2 I Told Her She Had Tuna Breath And She Promptly Moved To The Wife’s Side Of The Bed To Glare Share icon

#3 Her Son Wanted To Cuddle Share icon

#4 I Said Hi To My Neighbors Cat Share icon

#5 He Was Acting Like A Little Demon. I Didn’t Know Whether To Laugh Or Run Share icon

#6 After We Applied Ear Drops Share icon

"When their ears go into that sideways position, it usually means the cat is feeling uneasy, anxious, overstimulated, or annoyed," the expert continued. "It's their way of saying, 'I'm on alert, and I'm not entirely comfortable with this situation.'" "It's also important to distinguish airplane ears from ears pinned back flat against the head," Stacy noted. "Pinned-back ears are a stronger signal, usually indicating fear, high stress, or defensive aggression. Airplane ears are more of an 'I'm giving disapproving side-eye' than an 'I'm about to unleash feline fury' kind of signal."

#7 My Husband Poured Himself A Glass Of Water Share icon

#8 I Started Talking To Her In AC/DC Singer Voice Share icon

#9 The Downstairs Neighbor Sneezed Share icon

So why is it important for cat owners to understand what their kitties are trying to communicate with their ears? "Cats are subtle communicators. They don’t always vocalize how they feel—they show it through body language, and their ears are a huge part of that," Stacy explained. "Learning to 'read the ears' helps you catch early signs of stress, fear, or irritation before it escalates into a growl, swat, or bite."

#10 I Brought My Newborn Home And She Wasn't Pleased Share icon

#11 I Said His Name Share icon

#12 Somebody Got M***ered Outside Our Apartment Share icon

On the other hand, Stacy says forward and perky ears can show curiosity or confidence. "When you know what your cat’s ears are telling you, you’re better equipped to support their emotional and physical well-being—and build a more trusting relationship overall," she shared.

#13 I Blew My Nose. Sorry Sir Won’t Happen Again Share icon

#14 I Failed My Cat Overlord Share icon

#15 My Wife And I Put Our Wedding Rings On Each Ear. He Seemed To Have Felt Violated Share icon

Next, we asked the expert for some advice on learning how to interpret a cat's behavior. "Start by observing your cat without trying to interact right away. Watch their ears, tail, whiskers, and overall posture in different situations—when they're relaxed, when someone new enters the room, or when a loud noise happens," Stacy says. "You'll begin to see patterns." "It's also important to remember that every cat is an individual. What one cat finds stressful, another might not even blink at," she continued. "So learning your cat's unique 'language' takes a bit of time and attention, but the payoff is huge."

#16 My GF Told Him Pspssps Share icon

#17 A Stray Dog Passed By Share icon

#18 I Walked Into My Friends House Share icon

The expert also noted that determining if a cat is in pain or not feeling well is one of our biggest challenges. "Tools like the Feline Grimace Scale and using AI are becoming the norm in determining how your cat is feeling."

#19 She Heard My Boyfriend Imitating Her Purrs Share icon

#20 I Didn’t Let Her Get On The Kitchen Counter While Husband Is Cooking Share icon

#21 She Mad Because Nobody Is Taking Her Order Share icon

"And don't be afraid to turn to trusted resources! We host an annual Feline Behavior Conference and sometimes feature behaviorists on the podcast," Stacy told Bored Panda. "It's a great way for cat guardians to learn more and hear from experts in the field."

#22 I Told Her That She Got Fat Share icon

#23 I Kissed Her During iPad Time Share icon

#24 Safe To Say Stepan Does Not Like His New Sweater Share icon

Finally, Stacy added that cats are constantly communicating with us—we just have to learn how to listen. "Ear position is just one piece of the puzzle, but it's a really helpful one. And if you're curious to dive deeper into feline behavior, I'd encourage folks to subscribe to the Community Cats Podcast. We're always exploring topics like this and sharing tips from professionals who've dedicated their careers to understanding cats better."

#25 Today We Learned About Harnesses Share icon

#26 I Have No Idea What I Did But She Really Hated It Share icon

#27 I Told Her To Stop Crushing My Organs :( Share icon

#28 I Tried To Comfort Her When The Dryer Went Off Share icon

#29 I Did Not Mean To Turn On The Flash Share icon

#30 Slightly Moved My Leg Share icon

#31 Patches, Who Has Water Ptsd From Her Previous Ab***ve Owners Dunking Her In The Tub When She Was "Bad" After Nearly A Decade Stayed In The Bathroom While I Ran A Bath Share icon

#32 I Meowed Back Share icon

#33 Showed Her A Portrait Of Herself Share icon

#34 I Opened The Duolingo App Share icon

#35 Claudia Taking A Reluctant Flight To Sleepy Town 🛩 Share icon

#36 I Dared To Look At Her Share icon

#37 We Made The Mistake Of Getting Her A Baby Brother… Share icon

#38 I Told Her The Crib Was, In Fact, Not For Her Share icon

#39 I Brutally Torture My Cat (I Kissed His Forehead) Share icon

#40 I Told Him I Loved Him While He Was Making Biscuits. Sorry??? Share icon

#41 He Finished His Fish Slop In A Tube Share icon

#42 I Told Her It Wasn't Dinner Time Just Because It's Dark Outside Share icon

#43 He Was Laying On My Gfs Chest And I Made Her Laugh Share icon

#44 I Touched “My Boyfriend “ He Didn’t Like That! Share icon

#45 She Just Let Out The Most Rancid Fart I Ever Smelled, So I Farted Back At Her Share icon

#46 I Asked Him If He’d Still Love Me If I Were A Worm Share icon

#47 I Spent 2 Years As The Intake Technician At A Shelter In Florida, And My Camera Roll Is A Gold Mine Of Airplane Ears Share icon

#48 I Said His Paw Looked Clean Share icon

#49 I Told Him He Couldn’t Eat My Daffodils Because They’re Toxic To Cats Share icon

#50 I Told Her That Her Sister Is Allowed To Exist Too Share icon

#51 She Woke Me Up In The Middle Of The Night. I Asked Her What She Wanted. I Have Offended The Baby Share icon

#52 I Told Him He Was In The Way Share icon

#53 I Told Her I Love Her ✈️ Share icon

#54 My Husband Yelled At Her For Hissing At Our Other Cat Share icon

#55 Muenster Screams At The Door To Go Outside. I Try Telling Him It’s Cold. He Was Displeased To Find Out That It Is, In Fact, Cold Share icon

#56 I Accidentally Coughed Near Her Share icon

#57 I Dropped My Controller While She Was On My Lap Share icon

#58 I Sneezed And Woke Her Up Share icon

#59 I Called Her Stinky Share icon

#60 He Stole My Spot And I Stole It Back Share icon

#61 I Asked Him To Not Steal And Eat My Credit Card Share icon

#62 I Thanked Him For Laying In Bed With Me And Called Him Handsome Share icon

#63 Husband Made Stupid Face At Him Share icon

#64 I Meowed At Her Share icon

#65 My Mom Was Practicing Knitting Leg Warmers And Started With A Tiny One Share icon

#66 I Told Her She Can't Sit On The Vegetables Share icon

#67 On A Scale Of 1-10- How Dead Am I? Share icon

#68 When You Get Yelled At For Eating Dirt Share icon

#69 I Told Them I Had To Get Up Share icon

#70 My Boyfriend Stopped Petting Her Because She Was Drooling Share icon

#71 I Facetimed Her While I Was On Vacation Share icon

#72 I Pspsps-Ed On My Evening Walk Share icon

#73 I Came Back After A Month Long Vacation Share icon

#74 My Cat Gets A Little Intense When She Wants To Play Share icon

#75 He Found Me Hungover In The Bath At 5am, I'd Call Him Disappointed But That Would Be A Understatement Share icon

#76 Let Me Introduce My Airplane Bald Cat Share icon

#77 I Asked Him If He Is Aware That He Is A Cat Share icon

#78 Very Grumpy That I Let A Stranger Into My Home (My Boyfriend Who Has Known Her The Entire Time I’ve Had Her) Share icon

#79 I Told Panini He Was Adopted Share icon

#80 I Petted Her Share icon

