ADVERTISEMENT

Cats are typically perceived as snobby, standoffish animals. They don’t show the same warmth as dogs and tend to value their own space. However, most people would likely agree that cats have quirky traits, making them excellent subjects to photograph. 

These photos from the Surreal Cats Instagram account may just prove that. You’ll see these adorable furry felines in their element, showing the internet the interesting side of being a cat owner. 

If you’re a longtime reader of this site, you know how much good vibes cat photos bring. Hopefully, these can also brighten up your day.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Gray cat wearing a humorous sticker that says I vomited, showcasing quirky cat behavior and personality.

surreal.cats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Black cat sitting on a piano next to quirky cat paintings showing black cats with various expressions.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Three quirky black and white kittens with fluffy fur standing on a wooden floor near a litter box.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fru_sunna avatar
    Tussilago
    Tussilago
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have seen this one in so many memes. I wonder what really happened in this pic. A bath or just fell in something?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    If you’ve seen a lot of peculiar behavior from your pet cat, you’re not alone. Apparently, it all comes down to their evolutionary history. In a TED Ed video, cat expert Tony Buffington explained that cats may have retained some traits that helped them thrive in the wild. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “To them, our homes are their jungles,” he stated, adding that scratching furniture, for one, is a result of their predatory instincts.

    #4

    Cat wrapped snugly in a pink Hello Kitty blanket, resting peacefully, showcasing quirky cats being their unique selves.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Cat with Hong Kong pet identity card, showcasing quirky and unique pet identification in a close-up photo.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Several quirky cats lounging inside an open refrigerator, showcasing their playful and quirky behavior.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hannmfischer avatar
    HanSolo
    HanSolo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only if my fridge was filled with cats every morning, everyday would be a better day

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    You may also notice how your beloved felines enjoy creeping into small spaces. According to Buffington, this is also connected to their hunter’s intuition, since small prey like rats hide in tiny crevices. This may also explain why they enjoy reaching into small containers and openings. 
    #7

    Orange cat showing quirky behavior by licking its paw while sitting on a green blanket with star patterns.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    White cat perched on a garden statue among flowers, showcasing cats being their quirky selves outdoors.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cat walking out of a quirky snow sculpture shaped like a cat head, showcasing cats being their quirky selves outdoors.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Some cats on this list have a sneering, almost mocking facial expression. However, it isn’t necessarily directed at humans. As certified animal behavior consultant Amy Shojai explained in an article for the Spruce Pets, the expression known as the flehmen response is their reaction to possible pheromones marked by other cats. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The motion of trapping the pheromone with the tongue against a duct in the roof of the mouth produces the lip curl,” Shojai wrote, adding that it is more commonly seen among male cats.

    #10

    Close-up of a quirky cat with wide eyes and tongue out playing in the snow, showcasing cats being their quirky selves.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meow needs to go to rehab to get off of the "Nip"! (Catnip, that is).

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    White and orange cat sitting upright with legs stretched out, showcasing quirky cat behavior in a relaxed indoor setting.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Tabby cat peeking over a cardboard box with quirky expression, showcasing cats being their quirky selves.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Many of these photos also show cats staring intently into a specific spot. Sometimes, they may stare at their owners, as if trying to spill a secret. Shojai says it can signify a request for food or attention, especially in the morning. It can also mean they are anxious and in need of space. 

    However, Shojai advises against engaging in a staredown against your pet, as it could be viewed as an act of hostility and cause more anxiety. 
    #13

    White cat on a man's shoulder appearing to breathe fire, showcasing quirky cat behavior in a playful home setting.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Tabby cat in a cage with toys and a sign showing quirky cats being their playful selves.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #15

    Cat with a hamster sitting on its head, showing quirky pets behavior in a cozy indoor setting with plants and books.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    For our readers who are also cat parents, we’d like to hear from you. What funny behaviors do your beloved pets engage in? Are they also worthy of a snapshot like the ones on this list? Share your thoughts in the comments!
    #16

    Cat lying on its side next to an overturned pink toy car, showing quirky cats being their playful selves outdoors.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Black cat with quirky shaved legs standing on carpet looking surprised indoors, showcasing cats being their quirky selves.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    White cat yawning behind open music book, showcasing quirky cat behavior in a cozy indoor setting.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Pizza topped with mushrooms resembling a cat’s quirky nose, highlighting cats being their quirky selves humorously.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Cat being quirky while taking a selfie with a smartphone, showcasing playful and curious feline behavior.

    surreal.cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    123
    Arrow point to leftBack NextArrow point to right
    Arrow point to leftBack 123 NextArrow point to right