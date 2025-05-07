ADVERTISEMENT

Cats are typically perceived as snobby, standoffish animals. They don’t show the same warmth as dogs and tend to value their own space. However, most people would likely agree that cats have quirky traits, making them excellent subjects to photograph.

These photos from the Surreal Cats Instagram account may just prove that. You’ll see these adorable furry felines in their element, showing the internet the interesting side of being a cat owner.

If you’re a longtime reader of this site, you know how much good vibes cat photos bring. Hopefully, these can also brighten up your day.