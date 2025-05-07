65 Photos Of Cats Being Their Quirky Selves, As Shared By This Instagram Page
Cats are typically perceived as snobby, standoffish animals. They don’t show the same warmth as dogs and tend to value their own space. However, most people would likely agree that cats have quirky traits, making them excellent subjects to photograph.
These photos from the Surreal Cats Instagram account may just prove that. You’ll see these adorable furry felines in their element, showing the internet the interesting side of being a cat owner.
If you’re a longtime reader of this site, you know how much good vibes cat photos bring. Hopefully, these can also brighten up your day.
If you’ve seen a lot of peculiar behavior from your pet cat, you’re not alone. Apparently, it all comes down to their evolutionary history. In a TED Ed video, cat expert Tony Buffington explained that cats may have retained some traits that helped them thrive in the wild.
“To them, our homes are their jungles,” he stated, adding that scratching furniture, for one, is a result of their predatory instincts.
You may also notice how your beloved felines enjoy creeping into small spaces. According to Buffington, this is also connected to their hunter’s intuition, since small prey like rats hide in tiny crevices. This may also explain why they enjoy reaching into small containers and openings.
Some cats on this list have a sneering, almost mocking facial expression. However, it isn’t necessarily directed at humans. As certified animal behavior consultant Amy Shojai explained in an article for the Spruce Pets, the expression known as the flehmen response is their reaction to possible pheromones marked by other cats.
“The motion of trapping the pheromone with the tongue against a duct in the roof of the mouth produces the lip curl,” Shojai wrote, adding that it is more commonly seen among male cats.
Meow needs to go to rehab to get off of the "Nip"! (Catnip, that is).
Many of these photos also show cats staring intently into a specific spot. Sometimes, they may stare at their owners, as if trying to spill a secret. Shojai says it can signify a request for food or attention, especially in the morning. It can also mean they are anxious and in need of space.
However, Shojai advises against engaging in a staredown against your pet, as it could be viewed as an act of hostility and cause more anxiety.
For our readers who are also cat parents, we’d like to hear from you. What funny behaviors do your beloved pets engage in? Are they also worthy of a snapshot like the ones on this list? Share your thoughts in the comments!