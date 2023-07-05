Woman Shares Video From Airbnb With So Many Rules, People Don’t Get Why It Is For Rent At All

I’ve always noticed the odd rules that people have in their homes. From furniture wrapped in plastic to always being quiet, and don’t let me get started on reusable toilet paper. And you can’t even bring it up, because you want to be polite and not offend anyone…

But perhaps if you’ve got so many rules, you shouldn’t turn the place into an Airbnb, though, as per TikToker Becky. She shared a home overflowing with so many warnings that it’s uncertain whether even breathing is allowed there.

A TikToker took it online to share her experiences with an Airbnb that was plastered with a load of restrictive and even odd signs

A recurring theme in the home was antiques and precious items everywhere, which the guests should take care to avoid

There were things that were “owners only” which is somewhat odd to do in an apartment you’re renting out to random people frequently

It seemed as if the landlords had gotten a printer and a labeler and just decided to go completely wild with it

According to the TikToker, all of these signs certainly didn’t make her feel welcome in the place, rather pushing her away

Signs are an important part of the Airbnb experience, with instructions, welcome messages and personalized touches everywhere

Becky shared the video of an Airbnb, with a location tag for Wimberley, a village of less than 3000 people in Hays County, Texas. This place looked like someone had just gotten their first label maker and laminator. It seems that there’s a sign on every surface, telling guests to refrain from touching the antique heirlooms, avoid cleaning surfaces with abrasives and – oh, sweet heavens forbid – do not jump on the beds at all costs.

What’s really amusing is the “ten thousand year old” room divider that is liable to be broken by looking at it the wrong way, apparently. It’s a good thing that it’s placed at the end of the bed, then, where it is liable to be kicked by restless sleepers, right?

“Do not touch the dying or already dead cactuses please” is also a great touch.

There are many theories as to why there are so many signs all over the home. Some argue that it’s their first time renting, so the hosts want to cover every single base just in case. Others argued the opposite – that every single one of the warnings has a story behind it, with a guest ruining or breaking something.

We cannot know why the signs are there, but one thing is sure – if you’ve got so many precious items, antiques, heirlooms, and hand-me-downs, perhaps letting a whole bunch of strangers (ab)use your house isn’t the best idea.

Make no mistake, though, notes and labels are a staple of Airbnbs and other short-term rentals, especially when the hosts aren’t around.

If you’ve ever lived with someone else for a while, you’ll know how many random questions come up. Where are the cups? Can I use this? Where are your cleaning supplies? And so on, ad infinitum.

Various signs help you find answers to these questions and feel much more comfortable without having to question the host and waste both of your time. A recurring feature of signs in Airbnbs are that they’re handwritten, complete with goofy drawings, bringing you closer to your host, rather than making you feel unwanted in the home.

Thus, even if the signs are telling you to refrain from doing something, you feel more compelled to listen, because they don’t feel like orders, but rather requests.

Sometimes these notes are even nonsensical or jokey, with no real purpose other than to simply make guests laugh or feel better. I’d almost guess that the “no touching” sign on the cacti is some sort of ironic remark, but with hosts like the ones in Becky Levin Navarro’s video, you never know.

And if you’re ever renting for a short while, if the signs have been pleasant to you, you can return the favor by leaving a little gift with a note for your hosts.

Becky’s video was wildly popular, collecting more than 3.4 million views, over 230k likes, and more than 7k comments. Out of the many comments, the majority seemed to have the same question – why are all these precious possessions in a home to rent?

Share your thoughts and Airbnb experiences in the comments below!

The comments laughed at the notes, saying that the hosts shouldn’t have opened an Airbnb in their personal museum