As children, all we want to do is grow up, start earning, and become independent. However, nobody warns us of the perils that await us as we grow old and how daunting adulting can be. In time and with experience, we even start to hate the things that we once fawned over.

It’s a universal phase that almost everyone goes through, so folks gushed with answers when Reddit user DiskoKittyy asked, “What have you realized you like less and less the older you get?”. Adults out there, we assure you, most of them are highly relatable, so just scroll down and check them out!

#1

Having to be nice to people who aren't nice.

istareatscreens

However, you reach a certain age where you just don't have to do that any longer.

    #2

    Going out after I already got home. It's non-negotiable if the bra has been removed already.

    Thorbertthesniveler

    Agreed! My bra has worked hard all day supporting me I'm not going to make it work any longer.

    #3

    Children. They are noisy, sticky little disease machines.

    TR3BPilot

    We make dozens of choices every day based on our likes and dislikes, and we don't even know that we do it as it has been so ingrained in us that it's almost habitual. From the food we eat to the clothes we pick, it is all determined by whether we like it or not, but where does it all stem from?

    Well, Evaluative Conditioning (EC) research shows that people learn their likes and dislikes due to the co-occurrence of stimuli in the environment. It has also been observed that conditioning can engender a change in the hedonic evaluation of stimuli, leading to the formation of preferences (likes and dislikes), which profoundly guide behavior and choice.

    #4

    Small talk with phony people...

    Shobayashi219

    I have a 90 second countdown for how long I can engage in small chit chat before my brain explodes. I expect in the next couple of years it'll be down to 60 seconds

    #5

    Loud noise.

    chocolatechipninja

    I've never been a fan of loud noise. I'm less tolerant of recreational noisemaking (noise just to make noise) every year. And living next to a high traffic highway has dropped my tolerance for un or barely muffled motors to zero.

    #6

    Wearing clothes that are uncomfortable for the sake of fashion. My tolerance for cute but painful shoes, itchy fabric, annoying tags, etc. has gone way down. Also, now that I've discovered they make dresses and skirts and women's pants that do actually have real pockets, I can't go back to the s****y fake ones that barely hold a credit card.

    Spelling.

    Free-Government5162

    To put it in simple terms, preferences profoundly influence decision-making and are often acquired through experience. However, new experiences also have the power to alter long-term preferences. It's no wonder that people start disliking certain things after they grow up. Tom Vanderbilt portrays these likes quite beautifully in his book You May Also Like.

    He examines the broad collection of likes and dislikes that make up “taste” and how they come to be. Sometimes, people just prefer the familiar. Sometimes, they like what their friends like. Sometimes, they pretend to like movies they never really watch or music they don’t actually listen to. A lot of the time, they can’t say why they like something; they just know that they do.
    #7

    Buying new things. I loved spending money on shiny new s**t when I was younger and now I just want things that are functional and will last a long time.

    Anteater_Reasonable

    I love going to the thrift store and finding awesome clothes for $1. There is a thrift store nearby in a wealthy area and every other Saturday all the clothes are 50 cents or $1 each. I've gotten Victoria's secret bras, brand new jeans hoodies you name it. I love it there. I got a brand new down comforter for $4. I love getting new clothes for so inexpensive because I haven't been able to afford new clothes in a decade. And even if I had the money I think I would still love to shop there.

    #8

    Winter.

    Bizychef

    I love winter. I hate summer. Especially Maryland summers. They are horrible heat and bugs and humidity and ugly

    #9

    A person applying makeup, reflected in a circular mirror, with cosmetics organized around. Wearing makeup.

    I used to put on a full face of makeup EVERY SINGLE DAY... Then COVID hit, and since I work in healthcare, I had to wear full PPE (gown, mask, shield) every day for 8 hours. I quit wearing everything but eyebrow pencil and a little mascara. Now I'm at a point where I *only* wear full face for REALLY special events, because tbh, I don't care what people think about how I look anymore.

    Skinnypuppy81

    Experimental psychologists have argued that essentialism underlies our understanding of the physical and social worlds. Developmental and cross-cultural psychologists have proposed that it is instinctive and universal. We are natural-born essentialists.

    However, Paul Bloom argues in his book How Pleasure Works: The New Science of Why We Like What We Like, "I propose that this essentialism not only influences our understanding of the world, it also shapes our experience, including our pleasures." He believes that it also shapes why we like what we like.
    #10

    Drama.

    Double-Pride-454

    #11

    The uneducated.

    heathenboy7261

    #12

    Socializing.

    theweiknd

    While we may have developed these likes, they can slowly turn into dislikes with age. Why, might you ask? Well, we just evolve with life experiences, often due to changes in physical abilities, priorities, and a desire for stability. Due to this, we find less appeal in things that once excited us, like loud music, late nights, or activities requiring high energy levels.

    In fact, it has been observed that you become more introverted as you age. You don't want to go out as much or meet a lot of new people and go to parties. You also might have more negative feelings about meeting new people as you age.
    #13

    Having neighbors.

    happy-girl40

    I always grew up in houses and not apartments. When I went to University, I had to live in a small 9 meters apartment with thin walls. That's when I understood how horrible it was to have neighbours.

    #14

    Loud and crowded places, unless it's a concert that I really wanted to go to.

    Marco45_0

    Concerts suck with people's phones everywhere. Why go if you watch through a screen

    #15

    My back. It's a war of attrition and I'm losing.

    blue_gaze

    Well, next time you don't feel like socializing, blame it on age. So, what did you make of the list? We are sure you were able to relate to quite a few of these things. Go on then, share which ones were these. Also, if our list might have missed out on a few, feel free to write them down in the comments!
    #16

    TV - it becomes so formulaic. Predictable. The characters completely unrelatable.

    specialkwsu

    #17

    People that unnecessarily put others down. Its just not ok with me to be around people who act like bullies. I know highly successful people that spend so much time just saying awful things about others for no reason. Like why hate, you have what you need. Just enjoy.

    JurdBurdGurd

    #18

    Arguing with strangers online, now if i see something i feel is ignorant i just mute the post, scroll past or unfriend the person who posted it. our social media experience is really what we make it and i cant believe i spent so many years yelling at people in comment sections.

    MaleficentYellow8134

    I hate reddit. People will argue with you for no reason. Some people on BP are getting like that too and I don't like those vibes.

    #19

    Flying. I've gotten to where I can't stand it. Every part of it sucks and keeps getting worse. I'd honestly rather drive long distances anymore.

    Goobersrocketcontest

    Smaller + smaller seats, entitled people who want *your* seat...

    #20

    Driving. It's just not as fun as it used to be and new cars are boring.

    violet_flossy

    And ugly. Most new cars look like an egg turned on its side. (Lookin' at YOU, ellie muskie.)

    #21

    Working.

    blamethepunx

    #22

    Abrasiveness or people who are contrarian for the sake of being contrarian.

    Matterz152

    #23

    People walking on my lawn.

    Next-Food2688

    #24

    Not being in my pajamas by midnight.

    Unlikely_Station_659

    #25

    Other people's opinions.

    Pirate8918

    #26

    Stuff over substance. Material things matter less. It's all about experiences, relationships, and functionality.

    angelofclt

    For me it's really really gotta be inconsiderate behavior and people. Whether it's left lane slow drivers, people who walk around in stores and life like no one else is there, people who are rude to staff or retail workers, people who are absolutely F*****G oblivious to the delay, stress and discomfort they are causing other people by their behavior. Man. I cannot take it anymore. At a point where I just call it out and go in on people in public.

    Flaky_Cucumber_8555

    #28

    Sweets.

    GhostPepper87

    Now I need a drink of water with my chocolate cake, but I still enjoy sweet food over anything else.

    #29

    Sugar in coffee or tea.

    peterpineapples

    Fried stuff.

    gzrfox

    I forgot if this is a list of hated or loved things. I like fried stuff. I used to hate fried chicken but my hubby's fried chicken is the bomb

    #31

    Getting older.

    ZeroOneZeroOne2

    #32

    Waking up- but not in an unaliving way lol just the routine of it over and over.

    Tomorrows_affair

    #33

    Capitalism.

    First_Drive2386

    #34

    Alcohol.

    anon

    #35

    Life. It all just seems so pointless.

    GoingInshane

