Grocery shopping used to be a fun and exciting experience. I would take my time perusing all of the new products and contemplate what I wanted to make for dinner each night of the week. Nowadays, however, it’s often a stressful game of searching for discounts and deals and trying to spend as little as possible without starving until I have to return to the store.

To make this process slightly less painful, many people opt to have their groceries delivered. But these services can be hit or miss for customers and couriers. We took a trip to the Instacart Shoppers subreddit and gathered photos and screenshots of their most amusing experiences down below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that remind you to always tip couriers generously!

#1

Delivery For Ms. Kitty

Cat watching Instacart delivery of cat food cans through glass door at night.

tfoote7 Report

    #2

    MVP- Better Believe I Doubled The Tip

    Instacart shoppers' bags with creative, hand-drawn designs and messages, including "Have a Wonderful Day!"

    I am stuck at home with a toddler and so happy to pay for someone to do my shopping. Look at the bags I was greeted with when I got home! I was giddy.

    abschnorf Report

    #3

    This Dog Wouldn’t Let Me Stage The Items LOL

    Instacart delivery with a dog sitting on the porch, items left by a red door with a decorative wreath.

    kmalmrose Report

    caroline_kimber
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    Because nothing will ever outshine him, he IS the stage!

    #4

    I Was Supervised On A Delivery This Afternoon

    Cat sitting by Instacart delivery with grocery bags outside a house.

    Left0fcenterr Report

    #5

    Delivered To An Ice Cream Shop

    Instacart shopper holding a swirled ice cream cup with a steering wheel in the background.

    Middle-Tangerine-945 Report

    #6

    This Initial Message

    Instacart shopper message using puns, offering to make changes and encouraging to "romaine calm and carrot on."

    ChainsawLullaby Report

    #7

    $1m House; $0 Tip

    Luxurious snowy mansion at dusk with car mirror visible, Instacart shopper's unique delivery destination.

    EnvironmentalFill3 Report

    #8

    So I Delievered To My Boss.. Surprised $450 Tip

    Instacart shopper receives unexpected $450 payment message, sender not in contact list, with option to report junk.

    ConsiderationNo5747 Report

    #9

    Just Lost A $15 Tip For Not Driving Past This Sign

    Instacart shopper delivery left by a red warning sign with a skull, on grassy ground near a building with solar panels.

    They live about 15 miles from town and messaged me “this is the last time I pre-tip”. Good luck ever getting your groceries delivered again!

    UnboxTheWorld Report

    #10

    I Drew Up A "Thank You" Card For My Customers

    Instacart shopper thank you card with cartoon, five-star request, held in front of a car steering wheel.

    I'm also an artist, so I thought of printing up some thank you cards. They've helped with getting consistent ratings, so I find it worth the occasional sheets of cardstock. 

    MarmieMakes Report

    #11

    First Time This Has Happened In 2 Years Of Shopping

    Instacart shopper request for rotisserie chicken, with a note to get one for themselves for a healthy dinner.

    I've seen on here so many times where the customer is like "yeah get yourself a drink too" but never had anything even close to that happen until now

    kingofzdom Report

    #12

    I Delivered To A Very Pawlite Customer Today

    Instacart shopper delivery left at doorstep with a dog sitting on a mat.

    New_Lobster_8770 Report

    #13

    Customer Left Me An Envelope With Money

    Handwritten thank you note received by an Instacart shopper, appreciating exceptional service and expressing gratitude.

    Customer messaged me in the app saying there’s an envelope for me. I picked it up and saw this note with a $5 bill inside. Thought it was super sweet and wanted to share.

    RobbinK2 Report

    #14

    Customer Made Me Sob!!

    Customer feedback praising Instacart shopper for excellent service, attention to detail, and customer care.

    I've never had a customer put this much effort into giving me a review and I've been doing this for over 3 years. I honestly didn't do anything special, it's how I treat all my other customers. It's really refreshing to feel noticed and appreciated. She made not just my day but my whole life lol. I'll be forever grateful.

    chubbychick2 Report

    #15

    I've Now Done It All... Homeless Camp Delivery

    Instacart shopper walking along a train track path with skyscrapers in the background.

    I can't make this up...I delivered hot dogs, burgers, POPSICLES, ice cream, donuts, cheesecake, and organic veggies to a homeless camp...
    She met me at the railroad track intersection with a pull cart 🤯🤯🤯
    Can't make this up.

    Distinct_King316 Report

    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    We’ve a very well hidden collective of 20+ women who live on a rather inaccessible shore of state property here on our island. Most locals don’t even know about them and you’d have to do some serious off-trail bushwhacking to come across them. Unless you know of a secret entrance thru a 100 meter thicket. They’ve outdoor solar showers, a kitchen tent, a communal geodesic dome tent & their personal living spaces. Since many areas of our district don’t have water mains (or any infrastructure; mostly off-grid) there are county spigots where folks fill up their 50/100/200 gallon water jugs or tanks. I’ve helped this “intentional community” with hauling water to them, as I’ve a few friends who live there. Many have jobs/careers, but most are artists, musicians, massage therapists & the like. They’ve communal cars parked at a public overlook lot about 1/4 mile down the road. They’re not homeless. Nor do they generally consider themselves unhoused. They’ve chosen this & it’s awesome.

    #16

    Nicest Thing I’ve Ever Received On Delivery

    Instacart shopper delivery bag with snacks and a thank you note in a car seat.

    Ethan9119 Report

    #17

    Pay May Be Low But This Was A Great Tip

    Dog interacting with Instacart shopper on a wooden porch next to grocery bags, adding a playful moment to the delivery.

    godihateonions Report

    #18

    I Bearly Made It To This Delivery

    Bear sighting on a road, captured by Instacart shopper during a delivery trip.

    Delivered to a gated community here in our little mountain town and was met with this friendly fellow. I think could smell all the yummy groceries in my car, literally walked right towards my car before finally crossing the road.
    Notice the bear/deer crossing sign behind him.

    WillingRecognition75 Report

    #19

    Most Heart Wrenching Instacart Order I’ve Had

    Instacart shopper receives a heartfelt message about a father's first Easter without his wife, requesting card delivery.

    PotatoManX Report

    Daya Meyer
    Daya Meyer
    Daya Meyer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This is the most disrespectful greetings card possible. Is it so hard to send at least a card just by themselves when they are not able to visit her?

    #20

    Well, This Was A First…

    Instacart shopper delivery details with unusual customer request involving nudity preferences noted in instructions.

    upsidedown_squirrel Report

    Mari
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    I think it would be easier to put on a bathrobe to open the door for strangers

    #21

    "Tip Yourself 5 Dollars"

    Instacart shopper text exchange showing delivered order photo and tip message.

    Takes 5 dollars out of my wallet and puts it back
    Thanks I appreciate you!! 😅🤣
    Side note didn't see a "funny" flair so used this one guess it works as well.

    Silevo65 Report

    #22

    Finally Had One Of “Those” Customers

    Instacart delivery on porch with no trespassing sign warning of protection by God and a gun.

    i deliver in this area a lot. it’s a safe neighborhood. why are people so weird lol.

    caffeinatedminn Report

    #23

    My Proof Of Delivery Photo

    Raccoons rummaging through Instacart shopping bags on a porch.

    mutantdustbunny Report

    #24

    Anyone Else Get Bizarre Orders Like This LOL

    Shopping cart filled with multiple milk jugs at a grocery store, illustrating Instacart shopper experiences.

    Loopy_27 Report

    #25

    Having A Stare Down With This Peanut Butter

    Instacart Shoppers note about Wegmans peanut butter color change, questions if jars are darker and taste like soy sauce.

    GoodgaldollOF Report

    #26

    Jesus Christ Crystal

    Instacart shopper exchanges texts with customer about unavailable items, refund processed, customer frustrated.

    Shot_Dragonfruit_387 Report

    #27

    Got Tipped $70 Bc Neighbors Called The Cops

    Instacart shopper's receipt showing a generous tip of $68.73, with total payment of $80.46.

    To make a long story short, Karen neighbor called the cops on me because I was “parked illegally” on the street… I was on the side of the road in a residential neighborhood with my hazards on. Guy I was delivering to came out and talked to the cops with me. When I left I saw the notif that he increased my tip from $8 to $68. Thanks!!

    perez-hilton Report

    #28

    One Of The Strangest Orders I’ve Ever Shopped

    Shopping cart filled with various fresh produce, reflecting experiences of Instacart shoppers.

    So I get an order for 18 items for $28 and I take it and then realize it’s like 113 units or something like that. I contemplated canceling but decided to just shop it as quickly as possible. All fruit mind you. $308 worth of fruit to be exact 😆. Turns out the guy ordering sends an order like this to his sister on her birthday every year as a prank. I shopped and checked out fairly quick and get to the house. I start handing bags to the lady and she goes “honey the fruit is here again”. I’m glad I followed through with the order it was definitely worth the laughs and ended up being $48 after tip increase for a bunch of fruit. Hopefully they have a good blender or donate some of this because there’s no way anyone is eating this much fruit. 🍎🍌

    Happy-Kitchen3111 Report

    #29

    Customer Tipped Me $50 After I Had A Breakdown🥲

    Instacart shopper batch summary showing earnings, tips, and order details.

    During this batch: i ripped my pants when i started shopping, i left my windows down in the rain and hail and somehow i guess i was so stressed i left my car running while i was shopping ??? like have never done that idk what happened. my windows were so foggy and it was raining so hard i couldn’t see very well, the car in front of me didn’t have brake lights and i nearly rear ended them and all the groceries went flying. customer b’s eggs broke and both orders were mixed up and all over the car. i pulled over in the rain and sorted through the groceries for awhile and hoped i got everything right but at that point i couldn’t even see past my tears. i tried to hold it together when i got to the door but was very obviously not ok. i told her about the near accident and how the groceries went flying and apologized but she was just worried about if i was ok. genuinely the kindest customer i’ve ever had. after the second delivery i saw she tipped me $50🥹 she had also messaged me to tell me all her groceries were there and everything was perfect. i told her how much i appreciated it but idk if i could express it well enough through messages. i hope she knows she really made a difference

    therealslim80 Report

    #30

    You Say Tomato… I Say Wtf???

    Instacart shopper holding tomato seed packets, comparing with large beefsteak tomato price display.

    I can’t tell if the shopper was seriously that clueless or if they think it’s a fun way to mess with customers? The garden center is on the opposite side of the store as the produce… I’m flabbergasted.

    mrsmcgrasshopper Report

    #31

    Trapped In Customer’s Vestibule

    Text screenshot of an Instacart shopper's report detailing a challenging delivery experience.

    Mundane_Confection_6 Report

    #32

    I May Actually Lose My Mind

    Instacart shopper note with detailed instructions on selecting fresh deli meat and ensuring product freshness.

    Alternative_Bit_6726 Report

    #33

    Reported This Guy, Felt So Uncomfortable

    Text exchange showcasing surprising messages seen by Instacart shoppers.

    Sew_mahina Report

    #34

    I Was Delivering My Order When…

    Cars parked in driveway with fallen basketball hoop; seen by Instacart Shoppers.

    Strong wind knocked over the basketball net right on to their truck while I was waiting for the customer. 😳 luckily I never got to see the reaction since the customer never showed up for their order.

    Electric_feels_now Report

    #35

    Awesome Free Score After Cancellation

    Two large packages of beef brisket on a car seat, shared by Instacart shoppers.

    I did a small, 3 item Sam’s Club shop. Was 2 15lb briskets, some Hot sausage links and a pack of hot dog buns to be delivered to someone’s food truck. Delivery address was about 3.5-4 miles away from the store. Once I got there (a medical campus) I couldn’t find the food truck anywhere. I messaged them asking where exactly there food truck was. The then messaged me a totally different address about 45 minutes away. I told them that and how it’s not the address they listed, they apologized that it was the wrong address, and told me to cancel. I called up IC support and they helped me cancel it. This is about 30lbs and $150 worth of brisket I got for free

    RangerAZ1989 Report

    #36

    I’m Happy That I Told Customer About Gas Leak

    Instacart shoppers' feedback highlighting the detection of a gas leak, praising smooth delivery and quality items.

    pranaybabu83 Report

    #37

    *cue Panic Attack*

    Instacart notifications showing items added to orders repeatedly by customers.

    Prestigious-Dot-1717 Report

    #38

    Some People Are Awesome

    Snacks and drinks cart for Instacart shoppers with a thank you note in a hallway setting.

    Jh4282nandez Report

    #39

    My Favorite Part When Delivering Orders ❤️

    Dog smiling next to Instacart grocery bags on a porch.

    JBNA Report

    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Nevermind a tip for you, the tip should be for that very good boy instead!

    #40

    Shopped An Order For My Best Friend Yesterday

    Chat exchange between Instacart shoppers about funny order details and product availability.

    crack-head-magic Report

    #41

    $385 Worth Of Free Groceries

    Instacart shopper's grocery haul with eggs, guacamole, blueberries, and lemons in a car seat.

    So customer was writing me back while shopping and just completely stopped...I tried calling numerous times to ask about a replacement but no answer. When I arrived to the business location it was closed and nobody answered. Usually I'll leave the items at door but this was a business and it had a wine bottle...called Instacart and they told me to return the wine and keep the rest! $36 order turn into $385 worth of free groceries.

    Coppa_Jets Report

    #42

    Jealous Of My GF 😂

    Instacart shopper shares a text and batch summary showing $162.23 earnings with a $150 tip increase.

    freaknyou23 Report

    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Am I getting old or was GFs text like hard to like read... like

    #43

    What In The Actual F**k?

    Text from Instacart shopper detailing a specific order request at Fred Meyer.

    She probably thinks we get paid by the hour. She must also think the sun revolves around her... like there's other customers you know?? Plus that won't work...

    KairoArturo Report

    #44

    Dang Girl What Did You Do

    Text from an Instacart shopper's post with a delivery note: "Do not assign Anastacia to this order or I'll cancel."

    ShowApprehensive1793 Report

    #45

    This A$$hole Has Ordered 629 Times

    Instacart shopper view: $15.37 earnings for a 20.2 km delivery, 23 items, no tip included, Toronto map shown.

    reddit.com Report

    #46

    This Customer Thought I Was Ringing Her Doorbell?

    Text exchange between Instacart shopper and customer about not ringing doorbell and finding the house.

    I had this customer and they were freaking out on me even though i had not arrived yet. This was an alcohol delivery so I got worried about the delivery being face to face.

    Important-Try1133 Report

    #47

    I Hate Lying Customers

    Instacart shopper delivery issue with assorted grocery items, including fruit and juice, marked as wrong item.

    What is the point when i have a clear picture of it being the exact item.

    Fun_Whereas_3644 Report

    #48

    Support Cancelled The Wrong Order: Now I Have This

    LEGO cat model box on a car seat, reflecting an Instacart shopper's unique find.

    Double order. Order A went through fine. Order B was being declined on payment. Support accidentally cancels order A. Now I have this Lego which is worth 5x what I would have been paid.

    Alive_League1680 Report

    #49

    Found This Posted On A Local Group

    Demanding customer instructions for Instacart shoppers: no tips, specific delivery conditions.

    anonymousmetoo Report

    #50

    Got Tip Baited

    Instacart shopper app showing batch summary with earnings and tips update, total $51.32.

    Dude, I was so stoked! Huge Costco order – two orders in a batch one order has some stuff and nine cases of 24-pack zero-sugar sparkling water! Other order had like 13 items, Delivered right to the door, as requested. Then I lugged all that crap up two flights of stairs (no elevator!), said thanks, and finished the second delivery. But then I saw the pay – the tip was slashed from $170 to $10! All that happiness vanished, man, I was so hurt. I didn't screw anything up. Why would someone do that? I was practically gasping for air carrying all that stuff!

    pranaybabu83 Report

    #51

    Anyone Else Bring A Bud Along?

    Instacart shopper driving with a dog in the backseat during a delivery day.

    _Antak_ Report

    #52

    Me When A Customer Said I Ruined Her Christmas

    Animated green character with a mischievous grin against a blue background, related to Instacart Shoppers' experiences.

    caffeinatedminn Report

    #53

    My Biggest Order Ever. Just Pick Up At Best Buy

    Instacart shopper batch summary showing $454.54 earnings with $446.69 in tips on September 15.

    Flimsy_Remove_4943 Report

    #54

    I’m Sorry What?

    Instacart shopper receives unusual message from customer asking for help buying liquor, replies with "No thank you."

    Significant_Style653 Report

    #55

    Target Tipped Me $10

    Shopping cart next to a $10 bill on a store floor, highlighting Instacart shoppers' unique experiences.

    amazingactor111 Report

    #56

    “Please Leave Inside Fence”

    Two dogs standing behind a metal gate, with greenery and a porch in the background.

    makobruh_ Report

    #57

    I Damn Near Dropped My Phone When I Seen This!!

    Instacart shopper app screen showing $116.50 for 1.2 mi delivery, highlighting earnings and tip breakdown.

    Highest paying order I’ve ever had!

    xSquilliamFancySon Report

    #58

    I Hate These Type Of People

    Instacart shopper chatting about gate code issues in text conversation.

    reddditredddi Report

    #59

    Order Was Cancelled As I Was Checking Out

    Shopping cart filled with boxes of eggs and groceries at a supermarket, a scene familiar to Instacart shoppers.

    GreenForestGuy Report

    #60

    Parking Was In Fact Not Free

    Instacart shopper delivery instructions for Smith’s order with parking and door code details.

    I get this order, he says it's free parking. His apartment is in a business type plaza with no street parking. I get there and my gut tells me it isn't free. So I ask for assistant at the kiosk (the one that prints your parking ticket to get into the garage) and they tell me it's only free if a business validates my ticket. I ask if tenants can validate and she says no.

    How many people did this guy get to pay for their own parking? Once you drive in, you can't leave without paying. Why why why do people do this?

    In case you're wondering what happened: I message him and he insists it's free, tries to convince me to go up. Says he always has stuff delivered. I explain I'll try to find parking and get his stuff to him. He becomes hostile about how I don't listen. So I contact support...his order was canceled.

    Ashpear24 Report

    #61

    This Guy…expects To Be The Only Customer

    Instacart shopper's chat about delivery tracking issues and customer request conflicts.

    Shop most of a double order then get a message from this guy asking if he’s the only customer. When he found out I had one other order he threw a hissy fit and demanded to be the only customer to be shopped for. Yes, I was muttering obscenities under my breath as I put his items back.) What is wrong with people smfh (this was just part of the convo I happened to screenshot)

    violetbash13 Report

    #62

    Instacart Needs To Ban These Customers

    Instacart shopper note with a request for Baileys Irish Cream as a replacement, offering cash and a tip.

    VapingInTheU-Haul Report

    #63

    Why Does Instacart Think This Is Acceptable? 🤦🏻‍♀️

    Instacart shopper's app screen: $67.78 for 29.3 miles, heavy pay; 2 shop and deliver tasks with 20 items (121 units).

    How do they get away with this nonsense? $23 batch pay?? The $44 tip is a joke. The amount of time and work that would require, then to drive it all 40 miles!! I don’t know who’s more delusional, Instacart or the customer?! The water alone roughly weighs 4,350 lbs. I’m dumbfounded.

    IllustriousDealer389 Report

    #64

    It Finally Happened

    Tattoo on arm with script text, photo taken inside a vehicle for Instacart shoppers' stories collection.

    Was trying to deliver an order this morning and the customer had 4 dogs. I couldn’t open my door for almost 5 minutes because the dogs wouldn’t leave the area and I finally open my door and one of the dogs jumps on me and bites my arm. Anyone who’s been in this situation before? What have you done?

    bri_pumpkin99 Report

    #65

    What Do I Do?

    Instacart delivery app with customer instructions for placing items on the dining table, showing delivery time and location.

    Middle-Tangerine-945 Report

    #66

    My First Bad Experience

    Instacart shopper chat with customer about ham price and order cancellation.

    This lady was constantly sending me messages asking me to send her pictures of the items she wanted to see how they looked, I did not mind. She then started refunding a lot of items so I told her to cancel my order. It was a big order 60 items nothing heavy, 30 items were fruits and vegetables and the store is 1.9 miles away. The tip was $50 plus a paid for fast delivery. Am I wrong for wanting to cancel the order?

    BeeEmbarrassed7841 Report

    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    I'm confused... who is the subtitle from... Personal Shopper or the Customer?

    #67

    Well It Finally Happened To Me 😂

    Instacart shopper order request for replacing item with a Lyft card, offering a $100 tip.

    watch_u_smoke Report

