During this batch: i ripped my pants when i started shopping, i left my windows down in the rain and hail and somehow i guess i was so stressed i left my car running while i was shopping ??? like have never done that idk what happened. my windows were so foggy and it was raining so hard i couldn’t see very well, the car in front of me didn’t have brake lights and i nearly rear ended them and all the groceries went flying. customer b’s eggs broke and both orders were mixed up and all over the car. i pulled over in the rain and sorted through the groceries for awhile and hoped i got everything right but at that point i couldn’t even see past my tears. i tried to hold it together when i got to the door but was very obviously not ok. i told her about the near accident and how the groceries went flying and apologized but she was just worried about if i was ok. genuinely the kindest customer i’ve ever had. after the second delivery i saw she tipped me $50🥹 she had also messaged me to tell me all her groceries were there and everything was perfect. i told her how much i appreciated it but idk if i could express it well enough through messages. i hope she knows she really made a difference

