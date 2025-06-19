Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Woman Was Called Out For Relationship With 17YO, Fans Find His Old Comment On Her Thirst Trap
Woman in black bikini and sunhat posing for thirst trap selfie with palm trees in the background outdoors.
Celebrities, News

After Woman Was Called Out For Relationship With 17YO, Fans Find His Old Comment On Her Thirst Trap

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy surrounding 29-year-old influencer, Fati Vázquez, who has come under scrutiny over sightings of her with the FCBarcelona 17-year-old wonderkid, Lamine Yamal, has taken a new turn.

Internet sleuths have just discovered that Yamal knew about—and possibly had his eye on—Vázquez from the age of 13.

The internet has since softened their stance on the scandal with some seeing it as Vazquez achieving his goals.

Highlights
  • Fati Vázquez was caught after being seen with a 17-year old football wonder child.
  • A recent discovery highlights Yamal’s part in the scandal.
  • The Internet has since changed its stance on the matter.
RELATED:

    A subtle tag and emoji tipped the internet off

    Woman in black bikini and sunhat taking a selfie outdoors with palm trees, related to thirst trap and relationship controversy.

    Image credits: fativazquezd

    The revelation surfaced in the form of an Instagram post published on August 28, 2020.  

    Said racy post depicts the bikini-clad Vázquez standing with her hand on her hip and looking down at the camera. All Yamal did to give the game away was tag his friend and drop a surprised emoji.

    Woman in a satin dress holding wine glass outdoors, related to fans finding old comment on her thirst trap.

    Image credits: fativazquezd

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A little less than five years later, the two were seen holidaying together, creating a stir on the internet.

    And because Vázquez is the older of the two, she is getting a lot of the flack.

    Vasquez claims she has received threats to her life

    Smiling young man with braces and curly hair, wearing a brown jacket, relating to main SEO keywords about relationship and comment.

    Image credits: adidas Football / lamineyamal

    The fitness instructor, Youtuber, and according to some, online adult content producer, recently broke her silence to insist that she and Yamal are nothing more than friends.

    The internet, however, disagrees and have laid down layers of judgement on Vázquez, with special emphasis on the fact that Yamal is in many domains still considered a minor.

    She recently spoke to Spanish outletThe Family TV.

    Woman posing in bikini showing tattooed arm, fans find old comment on her thirst trap photo controversy.

    Image credits: fativazquezd

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “First, I’m 29, I haven’t made it to the 30s yet,” she said. “I haven’t done anything, haven’t killed anyone. The reactions are just too heavy and it’s even affecting him [Yamal].”

    The reactions she was talking about were the threats to her life.

    The footballer mirrors Vasquez’s claims about the relationship being platonic

    On June 17, Vasquez responded to the alleged hate mail with a message of her own.

    She posted:  

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing fans finding an old comment on a woman's thirst trap regarding her relationship with a 17-year-old.

    Image credits: peamceout

    “It’s sad to see how some people carry so much darkness inside that they go as far as to wish death upon someone they don’t even know. What others’ projects says more about them than it does about me. I choose to live with purpose, to keep growing, and to surround myself with light.

    “The threats, insults, and false accusations I’m receiving are SERIOUS,” she continued. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “And they’re already being documented. Remember that defaming, harassing and threatening in networks, THAT is a CRIME.”

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Davyy of Edo saying That's dedication, related to fan reactions on 17YO comment.

    Image credits: DavidIgbeta

    Yamal has since mirrored Vasquez’s claims of a platonic relationship. 

    According to Goal, an outlet dedicated to association football, the two went on holiday together after the young footballer reached out to the influencer, asking her to join him.

    Netizens think that if the roles were reversed there would be much harsher backlash

    Young man smiling on a boat near rocky shore, related to controversy after woman called out for relationship with 17YO.

    Image credits: lamineyamal

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Vasquez accepted Yamal’s invite and the result is a slew of photos circulating social media.

    Bored Panda reported previously that the two were seen sharing a jet ski off the Italian island of Pantelleria, near the southern coast of Sicily.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prior to that, the duo were seen taking a helicopter flight, on a boat trip together, and languishing next to a swimming pool.

    Woman in a white bikini posing on a boat by the water, fans react to old comment on her thirst trap post.

    Image credits: fativazquezd

    The pictures first drew rumors that the two were dating, then they were subjected to criticism.

    “If it was a guy with a 17-year-old girl, the internet would explode with hate,” observed one netizen.

    “A 29-year-old woman is so casual with a 17-year-old boy. We live in a large-scale mental asylum,” came another retort.

    But the tone has changed

    Woman in pink activewear posing by the ocean, related to fans finding old comment on her thirst trap controversy.

    Image credits: fativazquezd

    The most recent discovery steered the conversation in another direction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In response to the telling post making its rounds on various social media platforms, one user noted that if they had Yamal’s money when they were 17, they would also have made advances on an older crush.

    To this came the reply: “You just needed to be good at talking and have self-confidence.”

    Others claim that it is indeed the money

    Young man smiling outdoors in sleeveless vest and sunglasses, related to fans finding old comment on thirst trap.

    Image credits: lamineyamal

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another netizen suggested that the bond between the two was material in nature.

    “This just proves that women don’t give poor men a chance. It was only when he got rich that she became interested,” they wrote.

    The author of the repost, despite both parties’ insistence that their relationship is strictly platonic, feels that Yamal “literally went after his dreams.”

    Some think he got his dream girl

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing a past interaction related to a woman’s relationship with a 17-year-old.

    Image credits: Desmund_Oris

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet where a fan comments on a thirst trap amid controversy over relationship with 17-year-old.

    Image credits: dripbrian

    Screenshot of a social media reply mentioning a 13-year-old in a discussion about relationship and thirst trap comments.

    Image credits: jaysehodl

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply calling out a young man amid fans finding his comment on her thirst trap.

    Image credits: Grantontwits

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet from user nogamelowlife replying with a comment on a thirst trap amid relationship controversy.

    Image credits: nogamelowlife

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter comment fans found related to a woman’s controversial relationship with a 17-year-old.

    Image credits: Yourancestors_1

    Tweet by user coolio commenting on relationship rumors, discussing woman and 17-year-old with fans finding old comment on thirst trap.

    Image credits: DensuAddo

    Screenshot of a social media reply by Sammy Dennis commenting on a thirst trap post linked to a 17-year-old controversy.

    Image credits: Dennnsam

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply saying Commitment is top notch in a discussion about relationship comment on thirst trap.

    Image credits: _SLLEEK

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet showing fans finding an old comment responding to a woman's thirst trap post.

    Image credits: IncogReloaded

    Tweet from Saad Jamal reacting to fans finding an old comment on a woman's thirst trap.

    Image credits: losAltoos

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    ADVERTISEMENT