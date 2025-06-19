After Woman Was Called Out For Relationship With 17YO, Fans Find His Old Comment On Her Thirst Trap

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy surrounding 29-year-old influencer, Fati Vázquez, who has come under scrutiny over sightings of her with the FCBarcelona 17-year-old wonderkid, Lamine Yamal, has taken a new turn.

Internet sleuths have just discovered that Yamal knew about—and possibly had his eye on—Vázquez from the age of 13.

The internet has since softened their stance on the scandal with some seeing it as Vazquez achieving his goals.

Highlights Fati Vázquez was caught after being seen with a 17-year old football wonder child.

A recent discovery highlights Yamal’s part in the scandal.

The Internet has since changed its stance on the matter.

RELATED:

A subtle tag and emoji tipped the internet off

Share icon

Image credits: fativazquezd

The revelation surfaced in the form of an Instagram post published on August 28, 2020.

Said racy post depicts the bikini-clad Vázquez standing with her hand on her hip and looking down at the camera. All Yamal did to give the game away was tag his friend and drop a surprised emoji.

Share icon

Image credits: fativazquezd

ADVERTISEMENT

A little less than five years later, the two were seen holidaying together, creating a stir on the internet.

And because Vázquez is the older of the two, she is getting a lot of the flack.

Vasquez claims she has received threats to her life

Share icon

Image credits: adidas Football / lamineyamal

The fitness instructor, Youtuber, and according to some, online adult content producer, recently broke her silence to insist that she and Yamal are nothing more than friends.

The internet, however, disagrees and have laid down layers of judgement on Vázquez, with special emphasis on the fact that Yamal is in many domains still considered a minor.

She recently spoke to Spanish outletThe Family TV.

Share icon

Image credits: fativazquezd

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“First, I’m 29, I haven’t made it to the 30s yet,” she said. “I haven’t done anything, haven’t killed anyone. The reactions are just too heavy and it’s even affecting him [Yamal].”

The reactions she was talking about were the threats to her life.

The footballer mirrors Vasquez’s claims about the relationship being platonic

On June 17, Vasquez responded to the alleged hate mail with a message of her own.

She posted:

Share icon

Image credits: peamceout

“It’s sad to see how some people carry so much darkness inside that they go as far as to wish death upon someone they don’t even know. What others’ projects says more about them than it does about me. I choose to live with purpose, to keep growing, and to surround myself with light.

“The threats, insults, and false accusations I’m receiving are SERIOUS,” she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And they’re already being documented. Remember that defaming, harassing and threatening in networks, THAT is a CRIME.”

Share icon

Image credits: DavidIgbeta

Yamal has since mirrored Vasquez’s claims of a platonic relationship.

According to Goal, an outlet dedicated to association football, the two went on holiday together after the young footballer reached out to the influencer, asking her to join him.

Netizens think that if the roles were reversed there would be much harsher backlash

Share icon

Image credits: lamineyamal

ADVERTISEMENT

Vasquez accepted Yamal’s invite and the result is a slew of photos circulating social media.

Bored Panda reported previously that the two were seen sharing a jet ski off the Italian island of Pantelleria, near the southern coast of Sicily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to that, the duo were seen taking a helicopter flight, on a boat trip together, and languishing next to a swimming pool.

Share icon

Image credits: fativazquezd

The pictures first drew rumors that the two were dating, then they were subjected to criticism.

“If it was a guy with a 17-year-old girl, the internet would explode with hate,” observed one netizen.

“A 29-year-old woman is so casual with a 17-year-old boy. We live in a large-scale mental asylum,” came another retort.

But the tone has changed

Share icon

Image credits: fativazquezd

The most recent discovery steered the conversation in another direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the telling post making its rounds on various social media platforms, one user noted that if they had Yamal’s money when they were 17, they would also have made advances on an older crush.

To this came the reply: “You just needed to be good at talking and have self-confidence.”

Others claim that it is indeed the money

Share icon

Image credits: lamineyamal

ADVERTISEMENT

Another netizen suggested that the bond between the two was material in nature.

“This just proves that women don’t give poor men a chance. It was only when he got rich that she became interested,” they wrote.

The author of the repost, despite both parties’ insistence that their relationship is strictly platonic, feels that Yamal “literally went after his dreams.”

Some think he got his dream girl

Share icon

Image credits: Desmund_Oris

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: dripbrian

Share icon

Image credits: jaysehodl

Share icon

Image credits: Grantontwits

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: nogamelowlife

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Yourancestors_1

Share icon

Image credits: DensuAddo

Share icon

Image credits: Dennnsam

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: _SLLEEK

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: IncogReloaded

Share icon

Image credits: losAltoos