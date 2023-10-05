ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we would like to present you with another comic series making its debut on Bored Panda. Not only chuckle-worthy but also featuring unexpected twists, comics by Karlo Ferdon, or as the author calls himself, Don Serapio, are very simple in form and convey a thousand words without any dialogue.

What's most unique about this series is the topic the artist focuses on. The stories featured in the comics showcase the adventures of a few elderly characters. Does it mean they are relatable only for older readers? Well, we doubt it! We feel like all of you could use a moment of laughter, so without further ado, scroll down and have fun!

#1

Bench Coffin

donserapio

Bored Panda reached out to Karlo Ferdon, the artist behind the name Don Serapio. The author of this heartwarming series of illustrations told us a bit more about his work. We wanted Karlo to tell us about his journey into the world of comic art and inspiration for becoming a cartoonist. Fedron shared with us: “From a very young age I learned that drawing was a great way to express your ideas, I was and am a fan of many comics, so being able to dedicate my life to drawing is a privilege.”
#2

Artist Shows The Adventures Of Elderly People In A Very Cute Way

donserapio

#3

Deathing app

donserapio

Don Serapio’s comics often have a humorous and light-hearted tone. We were wondering how the artist comes up with ideas for for his stories, and what his creative process looks like. The artist told us: “My inspiration comes from my relationship with my grandparents, who were very important in my upbringing. Especially my grandfather who had a great sense of humor in life. Ideas come when one is attentive to the things that happen in everyday life and giving them a touch of absurdity or unrealism helps a lot to transform the normal into humorous.”

#4

Bird's watch

donserapio

#5

Spider Drake

donserapio

Next, we wanted the artist to describe the most challenging part of creating a comic. We were curious how Ferdon overcomes obstacles and difficulties during the creative process. We found out that: “The most challenging part is being able to have creative perseverance, trying to make humorous vignettes all the time is not easy, but it is achieved with hard work. And the creative block, at least it works for me, go out to clear my head, walk or rest a little to come back with a renewed mind.”
#6

Medication Meal

donserapio

#7

Surrounded by birds

donserapio

Lastly, asked what are some of the most rewarding aspects of being a comic artist, and what keeps him motivated to continue creating, Karlo answered: “It motivates me that people like my art and my drawings. In the case of a character created by one, like Don Serapio, there are people who become fans, and support you with every craziness, wanting to buy the books, magazines, t-shirts, or anything related to the characters.”

#8

Fee the bird

donserapio

#9

Spidey Fart

donserapio

#10

Pup Meal

donserapio

candymimi13 avatar
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's my oldest dog! She eats her food like she's doing us a favour

#11

Scratch my back

donserapio

#12

Carrying a dog

donserapio

#13

Lean on me bench

donserapio

#14

Artist Shows The Adventures Of Elderly People In A Very Cute Way

donserapio

#15

Throwing a stick

donserapio

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably how my MIL's border collie would rate my throws. He still fetches them like the good boy he is tho

#16

Paint it white

donserapio

#17

Drake Grandpa

donserapio

#18

Romantic hug

donserapio

#19

Retriever chasing the ball

donserapio

#20

Glasses selection

donserapio

Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eyesight gets longer as one ages, which is why older people need reading glasses. However, it's good news for those of us who are short-sighted - my eyesight is now better than it was 5 years ago :)

#21

Sneaky glass

donserapio

#22

X Ray Bone Dog

donserapio

#23

Artist Shows The Adventures Of Elderly People In A Very Cute Way

donserapio

#24

Artist Shows The Adventures Of Elderly People In A Very Cute Way

donserapio

#25

Artist Shows The Adventures Of Elderly People In A Very Cute Way

donserapio

#26

Birds on the beach

donserapio

#27

Artist Shows The Adventures Of Elderly People In A Very Cute Way

donserapio

#28

Artist Shows The Adventures Of Elderly People In A Very Cute Way

donserapio

Gemini
Gemini
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

only issue is that the dog gets woken up when the old man does

#29

Jealousy Who was that

donserapio

#30

Artist Shows The Adventures Of Elderly People In A Very Cute Way

donserapio

#31

Feeding the dog

donserapio

RosieB
RosieB
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is so like my dog. With her meal I give her water with a drop of goats milk added. She's at the stage now where she only eats a bite before stopping and waiting for her goats milk water.

#32

Xmas Tree

donserapio

#33

Rain and newspaper

donserapio

#34

Happy together

donserapio

#35

Artist Shows The Adventures Of Elderly People In A Very Cute Way

donserapio

#36

Artist Shows The Adventures Of Elderly People In A Very Cute Way

donserapio

#37

Artist Shows The Adventures Of Elderly People In A Very Cute Way

donserapio

#38

Racing with a dog

donserapio

#39

Artist Shows The Adventures Of Elderly People In A Very Cute Way

donserapio

#40

Artist Shows The Adventures Of Elderly People In A Very Cute Way

donserapio

