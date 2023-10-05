ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we would like to present you with another comic series making its debut on Bored Panda. Not only chuckle-worthy but also featuring unexpected twists, comics by Karlo Ferdon, or as the author calls himself, Don Serapio, are very simple in form and convey a thousand words without any dialogue.

What's most unique about this series is the topic the artist focuses on. The stories featured in the comics showcase the adventures of a few elderly characters. Does it mean they are relatable only for older readers? Well, we doubt it! We feel like all of you could use a moment of laughter, so without further ado, scroll down and have fun!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com