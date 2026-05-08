6’1″ 250lb Adult Performer Claims NFL Player Broke Her Leg After She “Humiliated” Him During Football Lesson

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Sophie Hall came face-to-face with ex-Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill in court this week after accusing him of shattering her leg during a flirty meetup.

Tyreek is currently being sued by the adult content creator, whom he claimed he wanted to sleep with “because she’s tall … as a fetish maybe.”

After breaking her leg with “crushing force,” Sophie claimed the NFL veteran gave her a piggyback ride to his bedroom to sleep with her.

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Sophie Hall came face-to-face with ex-Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill in court on Thursday

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Sophie Hall, a 6-foot-1, 250-pound adult model, met ex-Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill (5-foot-10) after she enrolled her son in the latter’s football camp.

The pair began talking every day until he allegedly broke her leg.

He later admitted he wanted to be intimate with the adult content creator because he had a fetish for tall women.

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According to Sophie’s lawsuit, she and Tyreek were practicing football in the backyard of his Southwest Ranches, Florida, home on June 28, 2023.

Sophie claimed she knocked the NFL star backward during the football lesson, which left him feeling “humiliated” in front of his family and friends.

Sophie’s attorney, Jonathan Gdanski, told the courtroom on Thursday that the case was about “an aggressive act.”

“What happened was Sophie Hall, this woman, moved him back,” he said.

The adult content creator’s lawsuit said Tyreek broke her leg because he felt “humiliated” in front of his family and friends

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The lawsuit stated that Tyreek “became enraged and forcefully and purposefully shoved Ms. Hall, severely fracturing her leg.”

Attorney Jonathan said his client “hit the floor and felt pain.”

“They giggled, they laughed,” he added. “Before anything else, at the force that Sophie felt from Tyreek coming at her, she is in excruciating pain.”

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In his opening statements, Tyreek’s lawyer, Rob Horwitz, claimed Sophie was going around in the backyard and “steps on the dog and goes down on her knee.”

She voluntarily participated in the football drills and should have “assumed” there would be risks, the lawyer said.

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X-rays of her leg were shown in court on Thursday

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Sophie took the stand on Thursday and said she is a single mother with her own struggles.

She said she secured a modeling contract and successfully created a large fan following on social media.

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However, things took a hit when the incident left her with a fractured leg, forcing her to undergo reconstructive surgery and weekly physical therapy.

X-rays of her leg were shown in court on Thursday.

🚨NEWS: Tyreek Hill is in court with plus-sized model Sophie Hall after she claims he broke her leg. Tyreek admitted to touching her breasts, citing a ‘tall woman fetish’ via his previous court deposition. Hall and Hill are in a Broward County courtroom: pic.twitter.com/ga6R83eWfg — MLFootball (@MLFootball) May 7, 2026

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During her deposition in October, 2024, Sophie admitted she slept with Tyreek after he allegedly injured her leg.

She said the NFL star gave her a piggyback ride to his bedroom, and they were intimate even the next day.

After being injured, Sophie claimed the NFL star gave her a piggyback ride to his bedroom and slept with her

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The adult star said she stayed with him for several more days and only sought medical treatment after their multi-day romp.

“I wanted comfort; I felt very vulnerable in that moment. I was injured,” she said about being intimate with him.

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At the time, she played down her claim of being intentionally hurt by the sportsman.

“That’s not the words I used. I said I got injured while playing,” she said during her 2024 deposition. “I just said that I was trying to guard him and that’s how I got hurt.”

In his own 2024 deposition, Tyreek claimed he saw “plenty” of Sophie’s videos before messaging her on Instagram in May, 2023.

Tyreek claimed in a 2024 deposition that he was intimate with Sophie “because she’s tall … as a fetish maybe”

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“Like you know how the boys just be kicking it and like you be like, ‘Hey, bruh, I got the tall female in my phone,’” he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

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“And he like, ‘Let me see it.’ And it was almost like that, and then he showed me, and I was like, ‘Ooh, ooh,’ and I had to go get it,” he continued.

Tyreek is not currently under contract with any team after battling a knee injury following four seasons with the Dolphins.

In the past, Tyreek’s estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro, has accused him of ripping her hair, throwing her to the ground, and inflicting violence on her during other instances.

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Sophie, who has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, is suing him for more than $50,000 under claims of battery, ass*ult, and negligence. She is expected to continue her testimony in court on Friday.

“This is getting messy fast,” one commented online

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