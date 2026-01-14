Adult Stars Arrested And Kicked Off Flight After Refusing To Get Out Of First-Class Seats

ADVERTISEMENT

Two OF creators were arrested and removed from an American Airlines flight at Miami International Airport after an onboard disturbance escalated into a viral spectacle that played out both in the cabin and across social media.

The adult content creators, later identified as Sania Blanchard and Jordan Lantry, were charged with misdemeanor trespassing and taken into custody before the flight departed.

Highlights Two OF creators were arrested after refusing to leave first-class seats on an American Airlines flight.

The incident unfolded at Miami International Airport and was filmed for social media.

Police said the women were intoxicated and repeatedly ignored instructions.

The pair later bragged about the arrest online and turned the moment into merch.

The OF creators’ flight disruption escalated after they refused to leave first-class seats

Two adult stars wearing headphones and casual outfits, posing for a selfie inside a plane first-class cabin.

Image credits: saniamallory_/Instagram

According to arrest affidavits, Blanchard, 34, and Lantry, 31, who go by the names Sania Mallery and Lacey Jane on the adult content site, boarded the American Airlines flight and sat in first-class seats that were not assigned to them.

Flight crew members reportedly asked the women multiple times to move to their correct seats, but the requests were ignored, according to the New York Post.

Video recorded by the women and shared online captured the incident as it unfolded. In one clip, Blanchard shouted, “I’m getting kicked out because I did not sit in the right f**king seat,” while wearing a red tracksuit emblazoned with the word “PSYCHO.”

Person doing a handstand wearing black leggings and gray sweatshirt, related to adult stars arrested and first-class seats incident

Lantry, meanwhile, dropped to the floor in the aisle and performed a split as officers approached, laughing and saying that she “just had to do a little yoga.”

An airline agent can be heard asking the women to produce their boarding passes. One of them replied, “No, we don’t. Obviously, we’re drunk and you guys don’t want to deal with us.”

American Airlines officials then requested help from law enforcement due to the adult creators’ intoxication and refusal to comply with crew instructions.

Police removed and arrested the pair before takeoff, but not before the women acted even more inappropriately

Woman in red outfit smiling inside an airplane elevator linked to adult stars arrested and first-class seat incident.

Police reports stated that Blanchard and Lantry continued to refuse to leave the first-class seats even after officers boarded the aircraft.

Both were arrested on charges of trespassing on property after warning and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami for booking.

Due to the OF creators’ actions, the flight was delayed as officers had to escort the women off the plane in front of other passengers. No injuries were reported, and authorities said there was no indication of violence beyond the disruption.

Flight attendants and officers escorting adult stars during first-class seat refusal incident on airplane cabin interior.

Law enforcement escorting adult stars during first-class seat refusal incident at an airport terminal.

The women had reportedly traveled to Miami to celebrate Lantry’s birthday, a detail they later referenced in their social media posts following the arrest.

Numerous netizens noted that the women’s arrest was no surprise. “Very drunk, decided to sit in first class, not move…. Of course they got bounced off the flight,” one commenter wrote.

The women’s social media posts about their arrest turned the incident into viral content

Young woman with long black hair and facial tattoos in a close-up mugshot, related to adult stars arrested incident.

Rather than distancing themselves from the incident, Blanchard and Lantry leaned into it online.

Shortly after their release, they shared their booking photos with followers, with Blanchard writing, “Guess what we did,” alongside the images.

Additional videos showed the pair performing handstands in the jet bridge, twerking on the airport floor, and riding their luggage like scooters through the terminal.

Close-up portrait of an adult star with dark hair and piercings related to adult stars arrested first-class seats incident.

In one clip, Lantry remarked, “The s**t that we pull,” while Blanchard added, “Look at us, we look like one million dollar.”

Another video appeared to show the women mocking a flight attendant, referring to her as their “first class server” and making disparaging remarks.

One caption read, “Went on vacation ended up on probation,” followed by, “We’re guilty for being ICONIC.”

The spectacle didn’t stop at social posts. The women later launched merchandise featuring their mugshots, including coffee cups labeled as “mugshots,” and called on followers to recreate Lantry’s split pose during police escorts.

“I endorse this message to start the trend,” Lantry wrote. “If this isn’t a trend yet idk what to tell you.”

Numerous social media users, however, were not impressed. “Self-centered idiots who disrespected every other passenger on that flight. They are NOT more important than anyone else and publicizing their behavior only encourages this type of stupidity to continue. People are getting sick and tired of these types of stunts,” wrote one person.

Netizens shared their thoughts about the OF creators’ shocking actions on social media

