We are happy to introduce you to Rob van Barneveld, a Dutch illustrator and comic artist who combines what we all love: feel-good, relatable situations and cats. In his wordless comics Pussloose, you will find cute, everyday adventures of a cat living its best life.

Rob has been creating comics since 2005, when he debuted with a comic in Dutch called Rood Gras 1. Now Rob has released many other comics, including Pussloose

With over 21K followers on Instagram, Rob's cat comics are gaining popularity fast, so make sure to join his following for his newest artwork. 

More info: roodgras.nl | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

13points
POST
#2

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

12points
POST
#3

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

12points
POST
#4

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

12points
POST
User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everyone looks better when covered in cat hair!

0
0points
reply
#5

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

10points
POST
#6

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

10points
POST
#7

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

10points
POST
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Time for my breakfast, fella!

0
0points
reply
#8

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

9points
POST
#9

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

8points
POST
#10

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

8points
POST
#11

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

8points
POST
User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hello, Fred? Box party at my place!"

1
1point
reply
#12

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

8points
POST
#13

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

7points
POST
#14

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

7points
POST
#15

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

7points
POST
#16

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

7points
POST
#17

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

7points
POST
#18

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

7points
POST
#19

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

7points
POST
#20

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

7points
POST
#21

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

6points
POST
#22

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

6points
POST
#23

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

6points
POST
#24

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

6points
POST
#25

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

6points
POST
#26

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

5points
POST
#27

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

5points
POST
#28

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

5points
POST
#29

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

5points
POST
#30

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

5points
POST
#31

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

5points
POST
#32

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

4points
POST
#33

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

4points
POST
#34

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

4points
POST
#35

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

4points
POST
#36

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

4points
POST
#37

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

4points
POST
#38

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

4points
POST
#39

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

3points
POST
#40

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

3points
POST
#42

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

3points
POST
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

cause HE loves cats :) GNU

0
0points
reply
#43

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

3points
POST
#44

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

3points
POST
#45

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

3points
POST
#46

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

3points
POST
#47

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

2points
POST
#48

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

2points
POST
#49

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

2points
POST
#50

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

2points
POST
#52

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

2points
POST
#53

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

2points
POST
#54

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

2points
POST
#55

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

2points
POST
#56

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

2points
POST
#57

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

2points
POST
#58

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

2points
POST
#59

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

2points
POST
#60

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

1point
POST
#62

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

1point
POST
#63

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

1point
POST
#64

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

1point
POST
#65

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

1point
POST
#66

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

1point
POST
#67

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

1point
POST
#68

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

1point
POST
#69

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

1point
POST
#70

Artist Draws Cute Cat Comics And It Will Make Your Day (70 Pics)

pussloose Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!