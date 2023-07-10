We are happy to introduce you to Rob van Barneveld, a Dutch illustrator and comic artist who combines what we all love: feel-good, relatable situations and cats. In his wordless comics Pussloose, you will find cute, everyday adventures of a cat living its best life.

Rob has been creating comics since 2005, when he debuted with a comic in Dutch called Rood Gras 1. Now Rob has released many other comics, including Pussloose.

With over 21K followers on Instagram, Rob's cat comics are gaining popularity fast, so make sure to join his following for his newest artwork.

More info: roodgras.nl | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook