ADVERTISEMENT

On certain occasions, reporters may ask rude questions to celebrities during interviews without thinking twice about it, as celebrities are often objectified and their humanity is unfortunately forgotten.

Adam Driver was the latest victim of an interview gone wrong after he was questioned about his physical appearance over and over again.

The 40-year-old actor is currently promoting Michael Mann’s soon-to-be-released movie, Ferrari, and as such, has been doing a few interviews to advertise the film.

Adam Driver was questioned about his physical appearance over and over again in a new interview, which prompted fans to slam the reporter

Image credits: Joseph Okpako/Getty Image

Adam was invited to join journalist Chris Wallace’s Max series, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, for a conversation about the highly anticipated film, which will be released on Christmas day.

However, the conversation quickly turned to another subject, as the 76-year-old interviewer began asking Adam how his physical appearance had impacted his acting career.

Chris went on to address certain comparisons people have made between the Oscar nominee and other outstanding actors, including Al Pacino and Jack Nicholson.

Image credits: Dick Thomas Johnson

This prompted a pleasant reaction from Adam, who said: “That’s very nice. Those are the actors that made me want to be an actor, so that’s a nice comparison.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, the San Diego native went on to admit that he tried to not “absorb” any of these comparisons following his experience of being negatively criticized for his appearance.

Adam explained: “The New Yorker has also called me a horse-face,” he said. “I remember reading one reviewer [who said], ‘His agent probably doesn’t know whether to put him in a movie or the Kentucky Derby.’ So if you believe the good thing, you have to believe the bad thing. So I try to not absorb anything.”

The 40-year-old actor is currently promoting Michael Mann’s soon-to-be-released movie, Ferrari

Image credits: Gage Skidmore

The House Of Gucci actor’s honest and heartfelt response didn’t prevent Chris from further interrogating him about his appearance, as he went on to remark that his guest didn’t look like a “typical movie star.”

Chris asked: “Well, that leads me to the next question I wanted to ask you, which is [that] you don’t look like the typical movie star. Has that been a help or a hindrance?”

Adam, who was visibly taken aback by the questionable query, replied: “I’ve worked consistently, which is nice, with people I always dreamed that I wanted to work with.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Saturday Night Live

He went on to make a sarcastic quip: “I look how I look. I can’t change that. So, I guess it helped me. A hindrance is only breaking mirrors wherever I go, and having a misshapen outsized body that I can’t fit through doorways or most clothes or fit into most cars, so apart from that, it’s good.”

You would’ve thought that this would end the bizarre topic of conversation; however, Chris had visibly not quite unleashed all of his burning questions regarding the actor’s anatomy.

Adam was invited to join journalist Chris Wallace’s Max series, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace

Image credits: Max

The interviewer went on to ask Adam if he’d ever questioned if his career “would be easier” if he looked like Robert Redford. As soon as Chris asked the question, a photo of Robert appeared on a screen that was placed next to the Marriage Story actor.

Upon receiving the odd query, Adam took a breath for a bit before replying: “Yeah, but it would just be different. I would be giving something off.

“Maybe I’m trying to be diplomatic. And I guess if I was alone in a room, I’m like, who doesn’t want to look like Robert Redford? I just kind of accepted this is how I look.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Max

Naturally, the clip, which was shared all across social media, prompted several internet users to slam Chris’ “ridiculous” and “boring” interview.

However, Adam was also applauded for his calm and collected replies, as many fans noted how attracted they were to the actor.

The interviewer asked Adam if he’d ever questioned if his career “would be easier” if he looked like Robert Redford

Image credits: Cherry Oh Baby

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy underwent a similar situation at the time she was cast in the 2016 film Split.

Anya sat down with W Magazine to discuss her rise to fame. During the interview, the reporter described the at-the-time 20-year-old actress’ eyes as “beautiful” before adding: “They’re so far apart.”

The interviewer proceeded to ask: “When you were a kid, did they make you self-conscious?”

Anya replied by reflecting back on hurtful remarks she had received about her looks in the past, particularly when bullies could hide behind social media.



“Who doesn’t want to look like Robert Redford? I just kind of accepted this is how I look,” Adam gracefully responded

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Max

You can watch a clip of the awkward interview below

She recalled a specific heartbreaking event, as she said: “I can definitely remember when Facebook was a thing and I was never aware that my eyes were far apart and then someone tagged me in a picture with a fish and they were like, ‘This is you ’cause your eyes are like here.’

“And I was really upset about it and I didn’t enjoy it and I kind of stopped looking in mirrors for a very long time.”

The Queen’s Gambit star went on to admit that at the time of the interview, she still didn’t “really spend a lot of time in front of mirrors” so she wouldn’t have to “deal with [her] face”. She then quipped: “Unfortunately, y’all do.”

Many fans defended the actor, professing their attraction to him