“To Brush Or Not To Brush?” 25 Celebrities Who Got Called Out For Having Gross Hygiene Habits
People have different hygiene habits. In the UK, 49% of adults say they shower at least once a day every day. In the U.S., 53% of Gen Z claim they shower every day. When it comes to famous people, some, like Julia Roberts and Jake Gyllenhaal, have admitted they skip everyday showers.
But other celebrities apparently have such bad hygiene habits that their co-stars couldn't help but call them out in public. Bored Panda has compiled a list of famous people exposing the gross hygiene of their colleagues, and we present the wildest cases to you right here!
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
No toilet? No problem! Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has the solution: peeing in a water bottle. Keeping fit requires sacrifice. In this case, the sacrifice is an elegant bathroom break. He said, "... I usually stay pretty hydrated. I need to go to the bathroom probably a couple of times during every workout, so I break out the bottle."
Julia Roberts
Described as “really green” by a former bodyguard, Julia Roberts promotes eco-friendliness by skipping deodorant and daily showers. She even told Oprah Winfrey one time that wearing deodorant was never her “thing”. Daniel Moder, her husband, also skips some showers to conserve water.
Some people just don't need it, especially if they shave their pits. Showering every other day isn't necessarily being filthy. You still wash your hands, your face, your arms, feet and during wiping you can wash that up, too. Just dob on some soap with a bunch on toilet paper, wet the tp and wipe. Repeat if necessary and give a courtesy flush.
Robert Pattinson
An anonymous individual told E! in 2009, that Robert Pattinson "drives people mad" on the set of Twilight with his awful smell. A couple of months later, Peter Facinelli came to his defense on Vulture saying, "He's smart, because if he doesn't change his clothes and the paparazzi get pictures of him in the same outfit all the time, then they can't sell the pictures." Co-star Kristen Stewart told Hello Magazine, "He smells great. It's kind of an animalist thing that goes on. It went along with the movie, so it was perfect."
Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher
When married actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, they explained that they don't bathe daily. When asked about their two children, Kutcher said, "Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them," he added, "Otherwise, there’s no point." The actor went on to say that he washes his armpits and crotch areas regularly, but "nothing else ever." Meanwhile, Kunis told the podcast hosts she rarely took showers as she didn't have hot water growing up. "When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns—ever."
Megan Fox
Megan Fox confessed that she doesn’t prioritize cleaning and can be a little forgetful sometimes. In an overshare with FHM, she said, “I’m horrible to live with. I don't clean. My clothes end up wherever I take them off. I forget to flush the toilet. Friends will tell me, "Megan, you totally pinched a loaf in my toilet and didn't flush."
Matthew McConaughey And Kate Hudson
When Kate Hudson appeared on Watch What Happens Live in 2024, she debunked the urban legend that she made her Fool’s Gold co-star, Matthew McConaughey, wear deodorant while filming. She revealed, "No. No, he doesn't wear deodorant. And by the way, I don't either…We're au naturals."
Ben Affleck
According to The Telegraph in 2002 and The Guardian in 2009, Sandra Bullock purportedly couldn’t handle her co-star Ben Affleck’s bad breath when filming The Forces of Nature, so much so that she bought him a box of mints as a gift.
Jenna Fischer
In 2021, on their Podcast, Office Ladies, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey talked about washing hands after using the bathroom. While Angela was adamant that she washed her hands every time, Jenna confessed, "...I feel like it's really clear now that I don't always wash my hands after I pee at home…I guess now you're going to have to worry when you come over to my house…I never wipe a poop and then not wash my hands, everybody. I feel like I want that to be clear."
Jessica Simpson
To brush or not to brush? Jessica Simpson couldn’t decide what answer to go with when she told iHeartradio, "I don't brush my teeth. No, really. I just use Listerine, and sometimes I'll use my sweater" She then said, "No, I do brush every now and again, but my teeth are extremely powerful. I mean, find me when I'm 60, and they'll probably be all out."
At least she's realistically considering the later consequences. It is her mouth, her choice. Her gums can't be doing well, though.
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman wore her lunch to work a couple of times. One of her stylists confessed, “I pulled a piece of shrimp off her back that I swear was 2 weeks old”.
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell has such a busy schedule that even peeing feels like a chore. She was caught on camera leaving used toilet paper stuck on the toilet seat. According to her husband, Dax Shepard, she does it at least four times a week.
Cameron Diaz
In an episode of the Rule Breakers podcast, Charlie’s Angels star Cameron Diaz revealed how liberating life is now that she isn’t in the public eye all the time anymore. She told Michelle Visage, "...I like never wash my face. Twice a month, if I'm lucky, I'll be like, ‘Oh, I better put this on. One time works, right?’ Like is that all I have to do? I'm just not in that place right no like where I put any energy."
Jake Gyllenhaal
In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2021, Jake Gyllenhaal said he doesn’t prioritize bathing sometimes, but always keeps his breath smelling fresh. He also said there’s a "whole world of not bathing" that’s good for the skin and that "we naturally clean ourselves."
Chelsea Handler
In 2024, on her Podcast Dear Chelsea, Chelsea Handler told her guest star, Kevin Hart, that she didn’t need to wash her legs since they’re always covered. She said, "It's not like my legs are going out without me. When I take a shower, all the soap from my shower comes down. It's not like my legs are out there gardening all day without me…I have hot spots that I wash, and then everything is fine after that."
All I'm going to say, new, dark denim jeans. Okay, now wash the dyes, dust and fibers off your legs.
Courteney Cox
David Arquette said of his ex-wife Courteney Cox, “She may be pretty, but if she’s not on top of it, she smells like a truck driver and I like it.”
"The Smelliest Actor" On The Set Of "Hostiles"
When asked about the smelliest actor he’s ever worked with, Timothée Chalamet left everyone hanging by telling BBC Radio 1, "I'm not gonna say any names 'cause, you know, that would just be mean. But I did work on a Western years ago, and somebody was 'in character' the whole time, and, uh, it was something. It was quite something on set…They just weren't washing...I was there for two months, but they were really committed." In his career, Chalamet has only appeared in one Western movie called Hostiles and to narrow down the potential pool of suspects even more, his co-stars were well known method actors Christian Bale and Ben Foster.
Jennifer Lawrence
In his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Liam Hemsworth confessed that while filming The Hunger Games, he found it difficult to kiss his co-star Jennifer Lawrence. He explained, "...if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or, you know, something that was disgusting. And right before the scene, she’d be like, 'Yeah, I had tuna,’ or 'I had garlic, and I didn't brush my teeth.' Fantastic. I can't wait to get in there and taste it." In response to his comments, Lawrence said on Hot Ones, "It was not intentional. It was just, like, what I was eating, and then we'd kiss. Like, he should just, you know, get over it."
Joe Kerry
In a 2021 interview with GQ, Stranger Things star Joe Keery admitted he doesn’t get haircuts or wash his hair. Naturally, he turned down a lucrative endorsement deal that a haircare brand offered him. He remarked, "I think it would just be so lame for the majority of people. It would be a sellout move, don't you think?"
Bradley Cooper
In 2011, Bradley Cooper admitted to Esquire that he doesn’t wear deodorant or cologne. The actor explained that he was a "little lazy" when allowed to be. Cooper also insisted that the body "self cleans", something he says he learned while hosting Treks in a Wild World.
Eli Roth
Brad Pitt gave his Inglourious Basterds co-star Eli Roth a handy on-the-go hygiene tip in 2009: using baby wipes to freshen up. Roth told Entertainment Weekly, "...After a scene, Brad had to get next to me for a close-up shot, and he said, 'Damn, you’re ripe.' I said, 'I didn't have time to shower.' He said, 'Baby wipes, man, baby wipes.'" Roth thought that was "the greatest tip" and used baby wipes whenever he "started to smell like a bear."
America Ferrera
In a Vanity Fair video, Barbie star America Ferrera admitted that she secretly enjoys skipping showers for a couple of days. Her co-stars Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and director Greta Gerwig were shocked by her confession.
Clark Gable
Vivien Leigh admitted in an interview that although she got along with her Gone With The Wind co-star Clark Gable, she struggled to kiss him when filming the iconic kiss scene due to his bad breath.
Viggo Mortensen
Viggo Mortensen allegedly told The Toronto Star that he slept in the forest to get into character in The Lord Of The Rings. When asked about his co-star, Sean Benn supposedly said, "he was very smelly." Lola Schnabel, his girlfriend at the time, admitted to The New York Daily News that she "loved his smell."
Johnny Galecki
According to Digital Spy, Kunal Nayyar exposed his co-star Johnny Galecki’s questionable gum disposal behind The Big Bang Theory apartment staircase set. During his 2022 appearance on the show Sunday Brunch, Nayyar revealed, "There's a wall there where Johnny Galecki, for 12 years, would stick his chewing gum on. I'm not joking. There's a wall of 3,000 dried chewing gum from Johnny Galecki. So if any of you are Johnny Galecki fans and you want his dried chewing gum, I am sure it's for sale somewhere on the internet."
Arnold Schwarzenegger
In 2022, Miriam Margolyes alleged that her co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger intentionally farted in her face while filming End of Days. She said on I’ve Got News For You, "He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course, I do — but I don't fart in people's faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face. He was k**ling me [in the scene], so he had me in a position where I couldn't escape and he just farted…I haven’t forgiven him for it."