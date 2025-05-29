People have different hygiene habits. In the UK, 49% of adults say they shower at least once a day every day. In the U.S., 53% of Gen Z claim they shower every day. When it comes to famous people, some, like Julia Roberts and Jake Gyllenhaal, have admitted they skip everyday showers.

But other celebrities apparently have such bad hygiene habits that their co-stars couldn't help but call them out in public. Bored Panda has compiled a list of famous people exposing the gross hygiene of their colleagues, and we present the wildest cases to you right here!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Muscular tattooed man in a gym setting, highlighting celebrities with called out gross hygiene habits.

No toilet? No problem! Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has the solution: peeing in a water bottle. Keeping fit requires sacrifice. In this case, the sacrifice is an elegant bathroom break. He said, "... I usually stay pretty hydrated. I need to go to the bathroom probably a couple of times during every workout, so I break out the bottle."

therock , Esquire , yahoo.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Julia Roberts

    Female celebrity with long wavy red hair and brown eyes, wearing black top, related to hygiene habits controversy.

    Described as “really green” by a former bodyguard, Julia Roberts promotes eco-friendliness by skipping deodorant and daily showers. She even told Oprah Winfrey one time that wearing deodorant was never her “thing”. Daniel Moder, her husband, also skips some showers to conserve water.

    juliaroberts , discover.hubpages.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people just don't need it, especially if they shave their pits. Showering every other day isn't necessarily being filthy. You still wash your hands, your face, your arms, feet and during wiping you can wash that up, too. Just dob on some soap with a bunch on toilet paper, wet the tp and wipe. Repeat if necessary and give a courtesy flush.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Robert Pattinson

    Young man with styled hair wearing a gray coat and blue shirt, representing celebrities with hygiene concerns.

    An anonymous individual told E! in 2009, that Robert Pattinson "drives people mad" on the set of Twilight with his awful smell. A couple of months later, Peter Facinelli came to his defense on Vulture saying, "He's smart, because if he doesn't change his clothes and the paparazzi get pictures of him in the same outfit all the time, then they can't sell the pictures." Co-star Kristen Stewart told Hello Magazine, "He smells great. It's kind of an animalist thing that goes on. It went along with the movie, so it was perfect."

    Netflix , buzzfeed.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher

    Close-up of two celebrities posing for a selfie highlighting public attention on celebrity hygiene habits and grooming issues.

    When married actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, they explained that they don't bathe daily. When asked about their two children, Kutcher said, "Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them," he added, "Otherwise, there’s no point." The actor went on to say that he washes his armpits and crotch areas regularly, but "nothing else ever." Meanwhile, Kunis told the podcast hosts she rarely took showers as she didn't have hot water growing up. "When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns—ever."

    aplusk , Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard , lamag.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Megan Fox

    Close-up of a woman with long dark hair and clear skin, relating to celebrities called out for gross hygiene habits.

    Megan Fox confessed that she doesn’t prioritize cleaning and can be a little forgetful sometimes. In an overshare with FHM, she said, “I’m horrible to live with. I don't clean. My clothes end up wherever I take them off. I forget to flush the toilet. Friends will tell me, "Megan, you totally pinched a loaf in my toilet and didn't flush."

    brightside.me , ranker.com , brightside.me Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Matthew McConaughey And Kate Hudson

    Two celebrities walking outdoors having a conversation, highlighting hygiene habits and brushing concerns.

    When Kate Hudson appeared on Watch What Happens Live in 2024, she debunked the urban legend that she made her Fool’s Gold co-star, Matthew McConaughey, wear deodorant while filming. She revealed, "No. No, he doesn't wear deodorant. And by the way, I don't either…We're au naturals."

    Warner Bros Pictures , buzzfeed.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Ben Affleck

    Two celebrities in a romantic moment at night, highlighting themes of hygiene habits and celebrity controversies.

    According to The Telegraph in 2002 and The Guardian in 2009, Sandra Bullock purportedly couldn’t handle her co-star Ben Affleck’s bad breath when filming The Forces of Nature, so much so that she bought him a box of mints as a gift.

    DreamWorks Pictures , buzzfeed.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Jenna Fischer

    Two women sitting on a talk show set, discussing celebrities with gross hygiene habits in a casual interview.

    In 2021, on their Podcast, Office Ladies, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey talked about washing hands after using the bathroom. While Angela was adamant that she washed her hands every time, Jenna confessed, "...I feel like it's really clear now that I don't always wash my hands after I pee at home…I guess now you're going to have to worry when you come over to my house…I never wipe a poop and then not wash my hands, everybody. I feel like I want that to be clear."

    LiveKellyandMark , buzzfeed.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Jessica Simpson

    Blonde woman in a store vest talking to a customer, illustrating celebrities with gross hygiene habits.

    To brush or not to brush? Jessica Simpson couldn’t decide what answer to go with when she told iHeartradio, "I don't brush my teeth. No, really. I just use Listerine, and sometimes I'll use my sweater" She then said, "No, I do brush every now and again, but my teeth are extremely powerful. I mean, find me when I'm 60, and they'll probably be all out."

    iHeartRadio , buzzfeed.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least she's realistically considering the later consequences. It is her mouth, her choice. Her gums can't be doing well, though.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #10

    Uma Thurman

    Woman standing by a textured wall, illustrating the topic of celebrities called out for gross hygiene habits.

    Uma Thurman wore her lunch to work a couple of times. One of her stylists confessed, “I pulled a piece of shrimp off her back that I swear was 2 weeks old”.

    umathurman , brightside.me Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Kristen Bell

    Smiling woman indoors wearing a white shirt, representing celebrities with gross hygiene habits discussed online.

    Kristen Bell has such a busy schedule that even peeing feels like a chore. She was caught on camera leaving used toilet paper stuck on the toilet seat. According to her husband, Dax Shepard, she does it at least four times a week.

    kristenanniebell , kristenanniebell , brightside.me Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cameron Diaz

    Blonde woman in a beret and cozy jacket holding a drink at a bar with flowers, relating to celebrity hygiene habits.

    In an episode of the Rule Breakers podcast, Charlie’s Angels star Cameron Diaz revealed how liberating life is now that she isn’t in the public eye all the time anymore. She told Michelle Visage, "...I like never wash my face. Twice a month, if I'm lucky, I'll be like, ‘Oh, I better put this on. One time works, right?’ Like is that all I have to do? I'm just not in that place right no like where I put any energy."

    camerondiaz , bbc.co.uk , uk.style.yahoo.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Jake Gyllenhaal

    Man in a black hoodie crouching next to a large bag of bagels, illustrating celebrities called out for hygiene habits.

    In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2021, Jake Gyllenhaal said he doesn’t prioritize bathing sometimes, but always keeps his breath smelling fresh. He also said there’s a "whole world of not bathing" that’s good for the skin and that "we naturally clean ourselves."

    jakegyllenhaal , vanityfair.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Chelsea Handler

    Woman wearing headphones speaking into a microphone during a podcast discussing celebrities with gross hygiene habits.

    In 2024, on her Podcast Dear Chelsea, Chelsea Handler told her guest star, Kevin Hart, that she didn’t need to wash her legs since they’re always covered. She said, "It's not like my legs are going out without me. When I take a shower, all the soap from my shower comes down. It's not like my legs are out there gardening all day without me…I have hot spots that I wash, and then everything is fine after that."

    Dear Chelsea , buzzfeed.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All I'm going to say, new, dark denim jeans. Okay, now wash the dyes, dust and fibers off your legs.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #15

    Courteney Cox

    Woman with dark hair smiling indoors near hygiene products and a green plant, related to celebrities and hygiene habits.

    David Arquette said of his ex-wife Courteney Cox, “She may be pretty, but if she’s not on top of it, she smells like a truck driver and I like it.”

    courteneycoxofficial , thesun.co.uk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    "The Smelliest Actor" On The Set Of "Hostiles"

    Young man wearing headphones and a pink hoodie smiling during a BBC Radio 1 interview about celebrity hygiene habits.

    When asked about the smelliest actor he’s ever worked with, Timothée Chalamet left everyone hanging by telling BBC Radio 1, "I'm not gonna say any names 'cause, you know, that would just be mean. But I did work on a Western years ago, and somebody was 'in character' the whole time, and, uh, it was something. It was quite something on set…They just weren't washing...I was there for two months, but they were really committed." In his career, Chalamet has only appeared in one Western movie called Hostiles and to narrow down the potential pool of suspects even more, his co-stars were well known method actors Christian Bale and Ben Foster.

    BBC Radio 1 , buzzfeed.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Jennifer Lawrence

    Two young celebrities in an outdoor setting, engaging in a serious conversation about hygiene habits.

    In his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Liam Hemsworth confessed that while filming The Hunger Games, he found it difficult to kiss his co-star Jennifer Lawrence. He explained, "...if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or, you know, something that was disgusting. And right before the scene, she’d be like, 'Yeah, I had tuna,’ or 'I had garlic, and I didn't brush my teeth.' Fantastic. I can't wait to get in there and taste it." In response to his comments, Lawrence said on Hot Ones, "It was not intentional. It was just, like, what I was eating, and then we'd kiss. Like, he should just, you know, get over it."

    lionsgate , buzzfeed.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Joe Kerry

    Young male celebrity sitting on a late-night talk show set, discussing hygiene habits amid city night skyline backdrop.

    In a 2021 interview with GQ, Stranger Things star Joe Keery admitted he doesn’t get haircuts or wash his hair. Naturally, he turned down a lucrative endorsement deal that a haircare brand offered him. He remarked, "I think it would just be so lame for the majority of people. It would be a sellout move, don't you think?"

    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , gq.com , buzzfeed.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Bradley Cooper

    Actor in a black shirt smiling during a nighttime talk show discussing celebrities with gross hygiene habits.

    In 2011, Bradley Cooper admitted to Esquire that he doesn’t wear deodorant or cologne. The actor explained that he was a "little lazy" when allowed to be. Cooper also insisted that the body "self cleans", something he says he learned while hosting Treks in a Wild World.

    esquire.com , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Eli Roth

    Two men, one holding a bat wearing a tank top, the other in a coat, representing celebrities called out for gross hygiene habits.

    Brad Pitt gave his Inglourious Basterds co-star Eli Roth a handy on-the-go hygiene tip in 2009: using baby wipes to freshen up. Roth told Entertainment Weekly, "...After a scene, Brad had to get next to me for a close-up shot, and he said, 'Damn, you’re ripe.' I said, 'I didn't have time to shower.' He said, 'Baby wipes, man, baby wipes.'" Roth thought that was "the greatest tip" and used baby wipes whenever he "started to smell like a bear."

    The Weinstein Company , buzzfeed.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    America Ferrera

    Actress smiling and gesturing with hand in an indoor setting, related to celebrities and hygiene habits discussion.

    In a Vanity Fair video, Barbie star America Ferrera admitted that she secretly enjoys skipping showers for a couple of days. Her co-stars Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and director Greta Gerwig were shocked by her confession.

    Vanity Fair , pagesix.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Clark Gable

    Classic movie scene with two celebrities close together, highlighting controversies around gross hygiene habits.

    Vivien Leigh admitted in an interview that although she got along with her Gone With The Wind co-star Clark Gable, she struggled to kiss him when filming the iconic kiss scene due to his bad breath.

    max.com , screenrant.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Viggo Mortensen

    Character dressed as a rugged warrior outdoors, illustrating celebrities with gross hygiene habits and brushing concerns.

    Viggo Mortensen allegedly told The Toronto Star that he slept in the forest to get into character in The Lord Of The Rings. When asked about his co-star, Sean Benn supposedly said, "he was very smelly." Lola Schnabel, his girlfriend at the time, admitted to The New York Daily News that she "loved his smell."

    Warner Bros , buzzfeed.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Johnny Galecki

    Two men having a conversation in a living room filled with books and snacks, relating to celebrities and hygiene habits.

    According to Digital Spy, Kunal Nayyar exposed his co-star Johnny Galecki’s questionable gum disposal behind The Big Bang Theory apartment staircase set. During his 2022 appearance on the show Sunday Brunch, Nayyar revealed, "There's a wall there where Johnny Galecki, for 12 years, would stick his chewing gum on. I'm not joking. There's a wall of 3,000 dried chewing gum from Johnny Galecki. So if any of you are Johnny Galecki fans and you want his dried chewing gum, I am sure it's for sale somewhere on the internet."

    Big Bang Theory , buzzfeed.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Two side-by-side images showing emotional celebrities in dim lighting, highlighting issues of hygiene habits in celebrity culture.

    In 2022, Miriam Margolyes alleged that her co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger intentionally farted in her face while filming End of Days. She said on I’ve Got News For You, "He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course, I do — but I don't fart in people's faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face. He was k**ling me [in the scene], so he had me in a position where I couldn't escape and he just farted…I haven’t forgiven him for it."

    Universal PIctures , buzzfeed.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!