People have different hygiene habits. In the UK, 49% of adults say they shower at least once a day every day. In the U.S., 53% of Gen Z claim they shower every day. When it comes to famous people, some, like Julia Roberts and Jake Gyllenhaal, have admitted they skip everyday showers.

But other celebrities apparently have such bad hygiene habits that their co-stars couldn't help but call them out in public. Bored Panda has compiled a list of famous people exposing the gross hygiene of their colleagues, and we present the wildest cases to you right here!