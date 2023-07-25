Guy Implies Colleague’s Travel Explorations Rely On His Financial Privilege, Gets Called A Jerk

Every one of us grew up differently. Some of us had everything we wanted, others had to work to get something fancy we really wanted, and some of us had to appreciate every little thing that we received. However, despite a common opinion that rich people are real jerks because they think that they have money and are higher class, there are genuinely some kind and down-to-earth people who were just lucky to come from a wealthy family and uses it for personal growth or their career, rather than a reason to be rude to people who have less.

A few days ago, a Redditor shared his story asking community members if it was a jerk move to tell his coworker that visiting 150 countries is not an achievement, but a sign that he has rich parents. The story went viral and in 2 days it got almost 13K upvotes and more than 5K comments.

He starts the story by explaining that recently, his company hired a new guy, Jack, who just finished college. One Friday evening, everybody went to the bar, where Jack shared his latest achievement – he visited his 150th country. OP shares that while everybody was curious and were asking many questions, he just said ‘good for you’ and went back to his drink.

Jack noticed OP being quiet and kept asking what was wrong. He finally decided to say that visiting many countries just means that he had rich parents and has nothing to do with achievements. The author added that he grew up poor, thus rich people who think that they are better than everybody are a huge pet peeve of his. However, after this confrontation, OP says that Jack left soon afterwards and now he wonders if he should have kept his opinion to himself.

The author was called a jerk in this situation by community members. “Visiting 150 countries is really cool. He never said he was better than anyone else, you just assumed that because of your own insecurities,” one user wrote. However, a few people backed OP up: “I can see OP’s point, though. The guy wanted to phrase it as an achievement, something he worked hard to accomplish. In reality the toughest part was probably finding a blank page to stamp his passport,” one person emphasized.

Bored Panda got in touch with Dr. Carla Marie Manly, who is a clinical psychologist, life fulfillment expert, and author. She kindly agreed to share her insights regarding the topic of envy and how to deal with it.

“Resentment, which often occurs due to unresolved anger and pain, can be incredibly toxic to the self,” Dr. Carla emphasizes. “If you’re feeling resentful toward a coworker, it’s wise to pause to determine if the resentment arises from a coworker’s actions or unresolved personal issues.” However, the following phase is processing and letting go of the resentment in the most mindful manner possible, regardless of the cause.

Now, talking about envy, the psychologist says that it’s a natural human emotion which is a result of desire to have what another person owns on physical, mental, emotional or material levels. Envy, when managed well, may motivate us to work hard and advance, but if fueled with negativity, it can turn toxic. “We have the power to choose whether to cope with feelings in healthy or unhealthy ways.”

For example, if you are feeling jealous of a friend or co-worker’s privileged background, lashing out at the person won’t solve anything and could make matters even worse. Carla shares that journaling about your feelings of jealousy may help you to realize that part of you is frustrated and sad because you wish your family had enjoyed more affluence. “Alternatively, you discover that a friend‘s or co-worker’s entitled attitude—not their financial privilege—triggers your resentment or angst.”

Speaking about how self-awareness and understanding of personal triggers help individuals navigate social situations better, the expert says that “The more we work to increase our self-awareness, the more we decrease the reactive tendencies that cause so much turmoil and distress.” Every one of us has triggers and by learning to understand them, we can cope with them in positive ways which will lead us to greater well-being in ourselves and our relationships.

And finally, feeling jealousy is a natural human emotion, every one of us just has to learn to control it and use it as a motivation to achieve even more from our lives. Additionally, check out Dr. Carla’s book “Joy From Fear”, in which she explains that fear, when faced with awareness, is the powerful ally and best friend we all need, very similar to jealousy.

Redditors said that the guy was being a jerk and visiting that many countries is very cool, and nobody should feel bad about it