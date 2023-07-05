While there is progress in certain areas and certain things are better now than in previous historical times, the need to look out for the downside of various processes is undeniable and possibly more urgent than ever, for the simple fact that power becomes dangerous without developing one’s responsibility accordingly.

No wonder some of the mental or real-life pictures of the contemporary world can leave us feeling… dystopian. These can include the massive amount of non-nature-friendly trash being produced and dumped all around the world, or attempts to imagine the implications of AI on our near future if we don't take the necessary precautions to play it safe.

People online stepped up, trying to raise awareness, answering one Redditor's question: "What's something that is accepted as normal, but is really dystopian when you think about it?"

#1

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Advertiser friendly language in daily life. Like people getting used to not being able to say words like "dead" on Tiktok because advertisers don't like it, so then you see a bunch of people saying words like "unalive" in real life.

Foxlikebox , Daniel Thomas Report

9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I tought unalive was first a meme

#2

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Ads everywhere you look 24/7

chopsthedrummer , Jose Francisco Fernandez Saura Report

#3

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Homelessness in countries with enough money to keep it from happening

AlthorsMadness , MART PRODUCTION Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It can be fixed. Finland is ending homelessness. What is the excuse for the rest of us? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homelessness_in_Finland

#4

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Jailing people for stealing food while throwing away tons more every day.

Vegan_Harvest , Markus Spiske Report

#5

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Health insurance.

Rare_Cranberry_9454 , Negative Space Report

#6

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Reality TV.

Muadib333 , cottonbro studio Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Has any reality tv been real? And not orchestrated? My fave reality tv show is Mystery Diners, it is so laughably fake.

#7

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Corporations being considered people and having more rights than real human beings.

anon , Pixabay Report

madbakes
madbakes
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Businesses should not be able to make campaign donations, no exceptions.

#8

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Subscription for everything

NotToast2000 , alleksana Report

#9

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online The amount of trash we humans produce. How distanced we are from the natural world.

biscaya , Jas Min Report

#10

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online All of those "Feel good stories" about people working extra super duper hard just to barely scrape by.

"Kids make business to help another disabled child buy a wheelchair"

"Teacher runs out of PTO days fighting cancer so the whole school district started to donate sick days"

"Man walks 15 miles for a job interview, community raises money for a bicycle."

Eyruaad , Avi Richards Report

#11

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Working full-time for a wage that won't support a family.


A family?? How about 1 person.

Famous_Bit_5119 , Maxime Agnelli Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rampant capitalism is blind, how will the majority of us be able to buy the stuff companies are trying to flog, if we cannot even afford the basics?

#12

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online The complete lack of privacy we have in 2023. People can record you in public for their TikTok, and everyone will say “BUT ITS LEGAL!!”

cruelsummersadness , Wendy Wei Report

sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Legal?” Animal cruelty laws don’t apply to fish, but if you legally torture fish you’re still a…

#13

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online The existence of billionaires whilst so many people are living in poverty. Justified cause they supposedly "work harder" or "earned it".

intellectkills , cottonbro studio Report

#14

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Factory farming. Utterly horrific.

Singly-Errancy143 , Mark Stebnicki Report

#15

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Normalization of debt

Atotallyrandomname , rc.xyz NFT gallery Report

#16

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Anti-intellectualism.

Potential-Ostrich-82 , Markus Spiske Report

#17

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Credit scores.

raytaylor , Paul Felberbauer Report

Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet just above it is the normalisation of debt. The basic principle, which should be taught in all schools, is don't spend money you haven't got. You don't *need* the latest gadget/subscription. As they used to say, cut your coat according to your cloth.

#18

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online The way women have control legislated away from their own bodies. Not even just abortion, but abortion laws that prevent women from being able to get medical care for their own conditions. Women who have to get close enough to death to get treatment, regardless of their present suffering or other long term effects. Prostitution laws. Certainly parts of them make sense but why is it illegal for some stay at home mom to give handies for spending money at home while the kids are in school?

Melvolicious , Manny Becerra Report

Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never understood why prostitution is illegal, particularly since there is no longer a need to increase the population for the species to survive, and contraception is so easily available.

#19

Claiming drag queens are child predators, and ignoring all the abuse going on in the church, cause that, and all the new laws being proposed...seems kind of dystopian.

Spankywzl Report

#20

Privatized-for-profit prisons, healthcare, and education.

Corporations and foreign entities buying up all of our land and housing.

Lack of Congressional term limits and self oversight of Congress and Scotus.

2A absolutism.

Forced sex, forced birth, forced sterilization, and the medical community treating women as if being female is a "condition" while using male bodies as the standard.

Outlawing the act of collecting rain water, while charging for the amount of runoff attributed to your property (my city has both of these).

I have to stop now bc rage.

Edit:typos

phoebeluco Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Privatised prisons want to keep prisoners locked up, they force more prisoners into overcrowded prisons, and try to minimise staffing levels, all for profit. Is it any surprise priosns are violent hell holes whereby people are forced into gangs and MORE criminality?

#21

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Cameras everywhere.. "1984".

CommissionOk9233 , Reuben Hustler Report

Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a good thing. So many crimes are solved by CCTV. If you're law abiding, it shouldn't be a problem.

#22

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Tying healthcare to employment

heyodi , National Cancer Institute Report

Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It began during World War II, when wage controls meant that companies had to find other ways to compete for workers. And so the concept of employer-paid health insurance was born.

#23

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Prevalence of social media in daily life

panic2u , Magnus Mueller Report

#24

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online The rhetoric and life behind social media. It's totally a landscape that determines your worth by how others feel about you. It's kinda scary the more you see its use.

GabeBlue180 , https://unsplash.com/photos/NFvdKIhxYlU?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink Report

Deborah Rubin
Deborah Rubin
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know my worth and don't care what others think. But I'm old.

#25

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Homeless people

Refugee boats and sinking

Anyone anywhere being hungry

Bombing civilians

buckwurst , Eric Masur Report

#26

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Food and housing insecurity in a world in which other people are billionaires.

tangtheconqueror , Siegfried Poepperl Report

#27

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online The cost of rent. Or mortgages. Or the wealth gap. And the way minimum wage was ignored for decades while the top 1% took higher and higher raises and bonuses while paying very little to no tax. Trickle down economics.

Graceland1979 , https://unsplash.com/photos/xlCmFoIS3oE?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink Report

#28

Working until you’re in your late sixties when 50 billionaires control most of the wealth in an entire country.

bkornblith Report

#29

The fact that we cannot do much on the internet without consenting cookies.

icsulescu98 Report

#30

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online The way big companies have conditioned us to say things we pay for are free.

"You can watch it for free on netflix"

"It's free if you purchase this bundle"

"They keep updating the game, the next DLC is free!"

Anytime you go to say something is free, try saying "it's included" short for "included in the base price"

Altimely , Venti Views Report

#31

Obesity - everywhere... causing death, deceases and low quality lifes and btw impacting environment badly.

lavipeDK Report

#32

American burial traditions. Spend thousands of dollars to preserve the body, pack it in an expensive box and bury it, sometimes in a concrete vault. To keep it from naturally decomposing? Why?

kateinoly Report

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not just American, but burial in general. Why do we bury the dead? What an utter waste of space.

#33

40 hour work week

ExeTheHero Report

#34

Having to work more than one job.

DanMontie Report

#35

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Militarization of local and state law enforcement

Strong_Somewhere_985 , Diego González Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And yet they do nothing with all that equipment. Uvalde.

#36

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online The News.

Muadib333 , Filip Mishevski Report

#37

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Huge corporation and how much control they have over mere mortals.

Boris-Lip , https://unsplash.com/photos/YI_9SivVt_s?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink Report

#38

42 Things That Are Considered Normal But Are Really Dystopian, As Pointed Out By People Online Censorship.

ifonlythiswasreal403 , Michael Dziedzic Report

Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also the misuse of the word “censorship,” which is rampant. When BP bleeps words like “c**k” or “k**b”, it’s silly and pointless - but it’s not the government doing it; it’s a private company that has decided not to allow its users to type certain words, perhaps to avoid potentially alienating advertisers. Which is well within their rights, and totally distinct from the *actual* internet censorship practiced in places like China, Russia, and North Korea, where the government actually dictates what citizens may or may not read and write online.

#39

Running out of sick days, so you work sick.

inmatenumberseven Report

#40

Working at all just to have shelter is dystopian. Whats even gonna happen when all the jobs are done by robots? Yeah more tech related jobs will open up. Whats going to happen to everyone else? Either the governments starts giving people free shelter or everyones going to be homeless.

I-dont-like-pizza Report

#41

Don’t even know where to start… but when thinking about how much of the meat we eat daily is actually produced and how the animals we eat are actually treated is really sick to think about.

Also adding how normal it is to buy things “made in china” or other countries where it’s so clear that the people who produce our c**p is practically living as slaves on huge factories where they don’t even earn enough money or get paid at all to feed themselves, and often die early but in a very slow and painful way…

trickortreat89 Report

Deborah Rubin
Deborah Rubin
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is hard to buy made in America even when you want to. Remember when everything was made in Japan?

#42

US ‘healthcare’

Realistic_Practice16 Report

