Aboriginal Artist Sings About Breaking King Charles’ Neck At Buckingham Palace, Sparks Debate
Aboriginal artist performing provocatively in front of Buckingham Palace gates, sparking debate about King Charles controversy.
News, World

Aboriginal Artist Sings About Breaking King Charles’ Neck At Buckingham Palace, Sparks Debate

Aboriginal artist Miss Kaninna flew halfway across the world to brazenly show the middle finger to Buckingham Palace—the official administrative headquarters of King Charles.

The rebellious singer showed her zero tolerance for colonialism by lip-syncing to her fiery song about unplugging the monarchy—which seemingly included a reference to violently sending the king six feet under.

  • Aboriginal artist Miss Kaninna staged a fiery protest outside Buckingham Palace.
  • As she stood outside the gate, the singer lip-synced to her provocative track “Pinnacle B****.”
  • The track included lyrics about “breaking the king’s neck with a string.”
  • “That’s a threat!” one netizen commented on the video.

“That’s a threat!” one netizen commented on the video.

    Aboriginal artist Miss Kaninna staged a fiery protest outside Buckingham Palace

    Aboriginal artist reclining in beads and boots, singing about breaking King Charles' neck, sparking debate at Buckingham Palace.

    Image credits: misskaninna

    The singer, whose real name is Kaninna Langford, shared a candid performance of herself lip-syncing to her song “Pinnacle B****.”

    As she stood in front of the monarchy’s most iconic address in central London, she mimed having a noose around her neck while the lyrics spoke about breaking the king’s neck.

    Person in camouflage pants posing in front of Buckingham Palace gates, related to Aboriginal artist and King Charles debate.

    Image credits: misskaninna

    “And I’m running down these streets / Screaming, f*** the police,” she mouthed the lyrics.

    “If I ever met the king/ Break his neck with a string,” the lyrics went on to say.

    The Tasmanian singer concluded her stunt by raising both her middle fingers at the palace.

    She lip-synced to her provocative track “Pinnacle B****” that includes lyrics about “breaking the king’s neck with a string”

    Aboriginal artist raising fist and singing outside Buckingham Palace, stirring debate about King Charles.

    Image credits: misskaninna

    Comment from Margaret Lemar about Australia’s history, referencing English influence and language debates on social media.

    Comment by Cheyenne Newman discussing British items in the British Museum amid debate on Aboriginal artist's controversial song.

    “Flew all the way to the UK to play my song in front of Buckingham Palace ☠️ YOUR NOT MY KING !!” read the caption of her video.

    While Buckingham Palace is the official administrative headquarters of the British monarch and the site of many royal events, King Charles and Queen Camilla primarily live at Clarence House, which is just a short walk away.

    Aboriginal artist performing a provocative song at Buckingham Palace gates, sparking debate about King Charles.

    Image credits: misskaninna

    Comment by Colleen Gordon reads Go and do something useful. We all know our history. And that’s what it is history, discussing Aboriginal artist singing about breaking King Charles’ neck.

    Comment by Nays Keish with laughing emojis, referencing Aboriginal artist singing about breaking King Charles' neck debate.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to her clip, with one skeptically saying her “5 minutes of fame” was “done.”

    “King Charles wasn’t even alive then,” one said, while another quipped, “She knows he doesn’t live there right?”

    “And is there any thought that the king will say… ok.. here’s the key!!!!” another wrote.

    On the other hand, fans showed support, with one saying, “I love this so much – I laughed and I cried. 100% an icon. I feel so privileged to have seen you perform. You will change people x.”

    Online reactions ranged from fierce support to sharp criticism

    Aboriginal artist with curly hair in white top, speaking indoors with Aboriginal flag and cushions in background.

    Image credits: misskaninna

    Comment by Brad Denning discussing giving back gains from English settlement, related to Aboriginal artist controversy.

    Comment by Kerrin Hampson discussing strength and pain in Aboriginal communities related to breaking King Charles' neck debate.

    Miss Kaninna is an Aboriginal artist who grew up on Bruny Island off Tasmania’s south coast.

    She belongs to the community of Indigenous Australians, whose ancestors lived in mainland Australia and Tasmania for tens of thousands of years before British colonization.

    The singer released her self-titled debut EP in September 2024 and went on to become the first independent Aboriginal woman to ever be nominated for a debut single at the ARIA (Australian Recording Industry Association) Music Awards that same year.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by MISS KANINNA (@misskaninna)

    Comment by Tammy Branam in social media thread reacting to Aboriginal artist singing about King Charles at Buckingham Palace.

    Comment by Karen Purser discussing the strength of Aboriginal communities amid national division and respect.

    When asked during a Rolling Stone interview about what makes her stand out from other artists, she said she isn’t concerned about her “competitors,” as long as she makes art that represents who she is.

    “For me, music is an expression of my identity and a place for me to feel safe and escape the very real struggles in my life and community,” she said in the April interview.

    Miss Kaninna became the first independent Aboriginal woman to be nominated for a debut single at the ARIA Music Awards in 2024

    Person with raised middle fingers in front of Buckingham Palace gates, linked to Aboriginal artist breaking King Charles' neck debate.

    Image credits: misskaninna

    “Truth-telling and freedom music is under threat right now,” she went on to say. “Musicians who tell it like it is and aren’t afraid to stand up against the machine are not my ‘competitors,’ they are my colleagues.”

    Miss Kaninna’s performance outside the 775-room palace came shortly after Australian senator Lidia Thorpe performed her own one-woman stunt in the same spot.

    The fellow king-protester wore a ‘Blak Sovereign Movement’ T-shirt and held an Aboriginal flag outside the gates of Buckingham Palace.

    Her protest came days after Australian senator Lidia Thorpe performed her own anti-monarchy demonstration

    Aboriginal artist holding flag outside Buckingham Palace, sparking debate related to King Charles controversy.

    Image credits: senatorthorpe

    “Dropped by to collect all the stuff this lot stole, but Charlie wasn’t in,” she wrote in the caption of her pictures.

    The Aboriginal senator was at the center of controversy last year after heckling King Charles at Australia’s Parliament House in October 2024.

    “You are not my king” and “this is not your land,” she yelled before being escorted out of the premises.

    Aboriginal artist wearing sunglasses and raising a fist in front of Buckingham Palace gates during a protest.

    Image credits: senatorthorpe

    During the royal event in Canberra, the monarch delivered a speech and paid his “respects to the traditional owners of the lands.”

    Right after he finished speaking, the independent senator and Indigenous activist began shouting in protest of his sovereignty over Australia.

    “You committed genocide against our people,” she yelled. “Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us – our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people. You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want treaty.”

    “As if the king did it himself,” one commenter wrote online after Miss Kaninna‘s video

    Comment by Chris Cooke in black text on a white background, discussing an Aboriginal artist and King Charles debate.

    Comment by Eric Vandenberg correcting word usage in a social media post about conquering versus stealing.

    Comment by Chantelle Louise Macleod discussing a statement about the king, related to Aboriginal artist and King Charles debate.

    Comment by Simon Croft expressing a view about money, related to Aboriginal artist and debate on King Charles at Buckingham Palace.

    Comment by Pamela Hayward saying she thinks someone is Lydia, related to Aboriginal artist singing about breaking King Charles' neck, sparking debate.

    Comment from Kyle Anthony Gnaden discussing the king and a key, related to Aboriginal artist and Buckingham Palace debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the Aboriginal artist's controversial song about King Charles at Buckingham Palace.

    Comment by Scott Ford discussing Australia’s role and privilege in the context of an Aboriginal artist’s controversial song.

    Comment from Kerry-Ann Nunnya Bizz recalling when the Aboriginal flag was planted at Dover in a social media post.

    Comment by Phil Daltron expressing outrage over treatment of ancestors, related to Aboriginal artist controversy.

    Comment by Jane Flett defending free speech on Aboriginal artist singing about breaking King Charles' neck at Buckingham Palace.

    Comment discussing an Aboriginal artist's protest song about breaking King Charles' neck at Buckingham Palace sparking debate.

    Comment highlighting views on breaking colonial ties and indigenous identity in response to an Aboriginal artist's controversial song.

    Comment by Lorraine Esbensen discussing Aboriginal protest at Buckingham Palace and the impact of British colonisation on First Nations people.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    kylie_2 avatar
    Kylie
    Kylie
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    May have been 'peaceful' but it sure wasn't classy.

    sushi_detour_0m avatar
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He’s not a nice man, friends with a massive paedophile ( even reportedly asked Jimmy Savile what to do about Diana ) and not from a nice family ( nonces etc etc) living in luxury and wealth whilst people they purport to care about are starving (uk child poverty rate is about 31%) etc etc. But snapping his neck isn’t really on - sticking him in Westerhails in Edinburgh on the Bru would be a better bet.

