Aboriginal Artist Sings About Breaking King Charles’ Neck At Buckingham Palace, Sparks Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Aboriginal artist Miss Kaninna flew halfway across the world to brazenly show the middle finger to Buckingham Palace—the official administrative headquarters of King Charles.

The rebellious singer showed her zero tolerance for colonialism by lip-syncing to her fiery song about unplugging the monarchy—which seemingly included a reference to violently sending the king six feet under.

Highlights Aboriginal artist Miss Kaninna staged a fiery protest outside Buckingham Palace.

As she stood outside the gate, the singer lip-synced to her provocative track “Pinnacle B****.”

The track included lyrics about “breaking the king’s neck with a string.”

“That’s a threat!” one netizen commented on the video.

“That’s a threat!” one netizen commented on the video.

RELATED:

Aboriginal artist Miss Kaninna staged a fiery protest outside Buckingham Palace

Share icon

Image credits: misskaninna

The singer, whose real name is Kaninna Langford, shared a candid performance of herself lip-syncing to her song “Pinnacle B****.”

As she stood in front of the monarchy’s most iconic address in central London, she mimed having a noose around her neck while the lyrics spoke about breaking the king’s neck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: misskaninna

“And I’m running down these streets / Screaming, f*** the police,” she mouthed the lyrics.

“If I ever met the king/ Break his neck with a string,” the lyrics went on to say.

The Tasmanian singer concluded her stunt by raising both her middle fingers at the palace.

She lip-synced to her provocative track “Pinnacle B****” that includes lyrics about “breaking the king’s neck with a string”

Share icon

Image credits: misskaninna

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Flew all the way to the UK to play my song in front of Buckingham Palace ☠️ YOUR NOT MY KING !!” read the caption of her video.

While Buckingham Palace is the official administrative headquarters of the British monarch and the site of many royal events, King Charles and Queen Camilla primarily live at Clarence House, which is just a short walk away.

Share icon

Image credits: misskaninna

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens had mixed reactions to her clip, with one skeptically saying her “5 minutes of fame” was “done.”

“King Charles wasn’t even alive then,” one said, while another quipped, “She knows he doesn’t live there right?”

“And is there any thought that the king will say… ok.. here’s the key!!!!” another wrote.

On the other hand, fans showed support, with one saying, “I love this so much – I laughed and I cried. 100% an icon. I feel so privileged to have seen you perform. You will change people x.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Online reactions ranged from fierce support to sharp criticism

Share icon

Image credits: misskaninna

ADVERTISEMENT

Miss Kaninna is an Aboriginal artist who grew up on Bruny Island off Tasmania’s south coast.

She belongs to the community of Indigenous Australians, whose ancestors lived in mainland Australia and Tasmania for tens of thousands of years before British colonization.

The singer released her self-titled debut EP in September 2024 and went on to become the first independent Aboriginal woman to ever be nominated for a debut single at the ARIA (Australian Recording Industry Association) Music Awards that same year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS KANINNA (@misskaninna)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked during a Rolling Stone interview about what makes her stand out from other artists, she said she isn’t concerned about her “competitors,” as long as she makes art that represents who she is.

“For me, music is an expression of my identity and a place for me to feel safe and escape the very real struggles in my life and community,” she said in the April interview.

Miss Kaninna became the first independent Aboriginal woman to be nominated for a debut single at the ARIA Music Awards in 2024

Share icon

Image credits: misskaninna

“Truth-telling and freedom music is under threat right now,” she went on to say. “Musicians who tell it like it is and aren’t afraid to stand up against the machine are not my ‘competitors,’ they are my colleagues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Miss Kaninna’s performance outside the 775-room palace came shortly after Australian senator Lidia Thorpe performed her own one-woman stunt in the same spot.

The fellow king-protester wore a ‘Blak Sovereign Movement’ T-shirt and held an Aboriginal flag outside the gates of Buckingham Palace.

Her protest came days after Australian senator Lidia Thorpe performed her own anti-monarchy demonstration

Share icon

Image credits: senatorthorpe

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dropped by to collect all the stuff this lot stole, but Charlie wasn’t in,” she wrote in the caption of her pictures.

The Aboriginal senator was at the center of controversy last year after heckling King Charles at Australia’s Parliament House in October 2024.

“You are not my king” and “this is not your land,” she yelled before being escorted out of the premises.

Share icon

Image credits: senatorthorpe

ADVERTISEMENT

During the royal event in Canberra, the monarch delivered a speech and paid his “respects to the traditional owners of the lands.”

Right after he finished speaking, the independent senator and Indigenous activist began shouting in protest of his sovereignty over Australia.

“You committed genocide against our people,” she yelled. “Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us – our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people. You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want treaty.”

“As if the king did it himself,” one commenter wrote online after Miss Kaninna‘s video

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT